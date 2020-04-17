More to love: The multi-level contemporary home features decks on each level and opportunities for gardening, play or just preserving the natural habitat on the 1.35-acre lot.

26849 Mountain Pine Road, Cloverdale - $625,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,280 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 1.35 acres. Wine Country sweetheart: This rural Cloverdale estate is situated on along the eastern hillside of the famed Alexander Valley wine-growing appellation. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Donald Jaramillo , Vanguard Properties)

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Enjoy your morning coffee and crosswords on the deck at 18920 Armstrong Woods Road.

Romance is in the air: A second romantic bedroom in an outside yurt.

18920 Armstrong Woods Road , Guerneville - $625,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 900 square feet. Year built: 2010. Got land? This rustic Guerneville property sits on an 80-acre lot with room to explore. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Natalia Donavan and Johnny Drake , Compass)

35010 Highway 128 , Cloverdale - $449,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,112 square feet. Year built: 1966. Lot size: 7.26 acres. Contractor's special: The home may be in rough shape but this 7.26 acre estate has plenty of potential. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Laird , W Real Estate)

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove warms the two-story at 15207 Bittner Road.

15207 Bittner Road , Occidental - $669,950 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,367 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 5 acres. Two for one: This private West County retreat includes a move-in-ready two-story home and an unfinished log cabin. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by J. Belmont, W Real Estate)

Nature lover's escape: Grab your lawn chair and a book and catch some rays on the beach.

Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and relax in a hot tub under a canopy of trees.

Go with the flow: A wide open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

835 Cazadero Highway , Cazadero - $475,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,064 square feet. Year built: 1977. Lot size: 1.79 acres Home sweet home: Tucked away on a picturesque lot on Austin Creek this West County two-story home is beautiful inside and out. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Connie Schlabach , Vanguard Properties)

Green with envy: A couple of raised beds and room for much more on the one-acre lot.

3151 Pauline Drive , Sebastopol - $550,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,336 square feet. Year built: 1975. Lot size: 1 acre. Home on the range: Craving a little outdoor space? This spacious single family home offers plenty of space for a garden and pets. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Harper Nolan , Compass)

Stuck in small house with a tiny yard? These six properties feature one acre or more to explore and are all priced under $700,000.

Want to start an organic garden, raise some livestock or wrangle chicks? There are a number of affordably priced homes currently on the market, with room for a game of catch with the kids or a little farming.

The coronavirus crisis has led to great uncertainty for businesses of all kinds, including real estate. But on a positive note, mortgage interest rates hit a historic low in early March, which plays a huge role in housing affordability.

As we all continue to hunker down in our homes or apartments, a little extra outdoor space sounds amazing, right? Click through our gallery above to explore some of the properties with land currently listed under $700,000.