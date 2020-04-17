Stuck in small house with a tiny yard? These six properties feature one acre or more to explore and are all priced under $700,000.

Want to start an organic garden, raise some livestock or wrangle chicks? There are a number of affordably priced homes currently on the market, with room for a game of catch with the kids or a little farming.

The coronavirus crisis has led to great uncertainty for businesses of all kinds, including real estate. But on a positive note, mortgage interest rates hit a historic low in early March, which plays a huge role in housing affordability.

As we all continue to hunker down in our homes or apartments, a little extra outdoor space sounds amazing, right? Click through our gallery above to explore some of the properties with land currently listed under $700,000.

 