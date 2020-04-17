6 homes under $700,000 on one or more acres
3151 Pauline Drive, Sebastopol - $550,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,336 square feet. Year built: 1975. Lot size: 1 acre.
Home on the range: Craving a little outdoor space? This spacious single family home offers plenty of space for a garden and pets. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Harper Nolan, Compass)
Raise the roof: A wide open great room with a vaulted roof.
Room with a view: Floor to ceiling windows capture forest views at 3151 Pauline Drive.
Exterior: An expansive deck for enjoying the great outdoors.
Green with envy: A couple of raised beds and room for much more on the one-acre lot.
835 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero - $475,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,064 square feet. Year built: 1977. Lot size: 1.79 acres
Home sweet home: Tucked away on a picturesque lot on Austin Creek this West County two-story home is beautiful inside and out. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Connie Schlabach, Vanguard Properties)
Go with the flow: A wide open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Romantic retreat: A cozy master suite with a wood-burning stove and direct patio access.
Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and relax in a hot tub under a canopy of trees.
Nature lover's escape: Grab your lawn chair and a book and catch some rays on the beach.
15207 Bittner Road, Occidental - $669,950
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,367 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 5 acres.
Two for one: This private West County retreat includes a move-in-ready two-story home and an unfinished log cabin. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by J. Belmont, W Real Estate)
Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove warms the two-story at 15207 Bittner Road.
Great expectations: The unfinished log cabin home.
Picturesque locale: Towering redwoods surround the rural Occidental retreat.
35010 Highway 128, Cloverdale - $449,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,112 square feet. Year built: 1966. Lot size: 7.26 acres.
Contractor's special: The home may be in rough shape but this 7.26 acre estate has plenty of potential. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Laird, W Real Estate)
Exterior: Enjoy a meal under the stars on the property's wrap-around deck.
Take the plunge: A pool and changing cabana at 35010 Highway 128.
18920 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville - $625,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 900 square feet. Year built: 2010.
Got land? This rustic Guerneville property sits on an 80-acre lot with room to explore. Click further to take a peek inside.
(Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Natalia Donavan and Johnny Drake, Compass)
Breathtaking vistas: Sliding glass doors frame dramatic valley views at 18920 Armstrong Woods Road.
Interior: A wood-burning stove warms the small rustic cabin.
Sweet dreams: A cozy master suite at 18920 Armstrong Woods Road.
Romance is in the air: A second romantic bedroom in an outside yurt.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Enjoy your morning coffee and crosswords on the deck at 18920 Armstrong Woods Road.
Hiker's paradise: Explore the 80 rustic acres on the private Guerneville estate.
26849 Mountain Pine Road, Cloverdale - $625,000
3 beds, 1 bath, 1,280 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 1.35 acres.
Wine Country sweetheart: This rural Cloverdale estate is situated on along the eastern hillside of the famed Alexander Valley wine-growing appellation. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Donald Jaramillo, Vanguard Properties)
More to love: The multi-level contemporary home features decks on each level and opportunities for gardening, play or just preserving the natural habitat on the 1.35-acre lot.
Stuck in small house with a tiny yard? These six properties feature one acre or more to explore and are all priced under $700,000.
Want to start an organic garden, raise some livestock or wrangle chicks? There are a number of affordably priced homes currently on the market, with room for a game of catch with the kids or a little farming.
The coronavirus crisis has led to great uncertainty for businesses of all kinds, including real estate. But on a positive note, mortgage interest rates hit a historic low in early March, which plays a huge role in housing affordability.
As we all continue to hunker down in our homes or apartments, a little extra outdoor space sounds amazing, right? Click through our gallery above to explore some of the properties with land currently listed under $700,000.