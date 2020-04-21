Healdsburg estate asks $7,500,000
14789 Kinley Drive, Healdsburg - $7,500,000
6 beds, 6 baths, 5,500 square feet. Year built: 2016. Lot size: 9.1 acres
Luxe life: Kick back and relax with a virtual tour of this Wine Country luxury estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ginger Martin, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Modern farmhouse: 14789 Kinley Drive features a crisp white board and batten exterior and a standing seam metal roof.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the L-shaped main residence, pool, guest residence and surrounding Dry Creek Valley vineyards.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Raise the roof: A wide-open great room with a vaulted ceiling and plenty of natural light.
Go with the flow: Movable glass walls unite interior and exterior living spaces at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Foodie's delight: A modern gourmet kitchen with a walnut butcher block island, wine fridge and a prep sink.
Stylish abode: Designer Waterworks fixtures in the kitchen at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Double the fun: A full outdoor kitchen at 14789 Kinley Drive.
View with a room: Large picture windows frame garden views in a living room on the estate.
Wine anyone? A custom cedar wine room with glass panel doors.
Bonus round: Cozy up with a good book on a built-in bench.
Easy, breezy, beautiful: Movable glass walls pull the outdoors in to a cozy formal dining area.
Ooh la la interiors: A decorative chandelier hangs over a dining area at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork on the weekends in the home office.
King of the castle: A regal master bedroom with a cozy window seat.
Interior: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Sweet dreams: A luxurious second master suite.
Designer abode: Crisp white wood paneling lines the walls of a bedroom in the main residence.
Interior: A stylish designer bathroom with decorative wallpaper.
The more the merrier: A fourth spacious bedroom for overnight guests.
Breathtaking vistas: Dramatic Dry Creek Valley views can be glimpsed from the poolside patio.
Minimalist chic: A decorative fountain adorns a wall at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Great Escape: A convenient pool-house for quick changes.
Interior: A sweet little lounge area inside of the pool-house.
Interior: Wash off after a cold plunge in the pool-house bathroom.
Dine al fresco: A covered patio space for outdoor dinners with guests.
Guest residence: A bonus two-bedroom guest cottage is ideal for in-laws or a caretaker on the estate.
Extras: A fully equipped kitchen in the guest residence.
Interior: One of two cozy bedrooms in the guest cottage.
Wine lover's estate: Watch the sunset over a Dry Creek Valley vineyard at 14789 Kinley Drive.
Kids driving you crazy? Need a little escape for a minute? Run into the next room and click through the photos of this luxurious Wine Country estate that just hit the market in Healdsburg. Built in 2016, this stunning modern farmhouse features a unique L-shape design that surrounds the sparkling pool and patio.
Listed at $7.5 million, 14789 Kinley Drive features a recently constructed four-bedroom main residence, pool house and a two-bedroom guest house on nine Dry Creek Valley acres.
Stepping inside the open-concept farmhouse you will find a wide open great room with a vaulted exposed beam ceiling, walls of windows and crisp white wood paneling. At one end of the room is a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a walnut butcher block island and oil rubbed soapstone counters. At the other end is a cozy living room with built-in shelving and plenty of natural light. Movable glass walls unite the interior gathering spaces with duplicate outdoor rooms including a full kitchen and outdoor living room with a fire pit and TV. There is also a wine room, office, four bedrooms and multiple built-in benches for curling up with a good book.
After a hard day at work take a dip in the pool and kick back with a glass of bubbly watching the sunset over the vines.
14789 Kinley Drive in Healdsburg is listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby’s International Realty.