Interior: One of two cozy bedrooms in the guest cottage.

Guest residence: A bonus two-bedroom guest cottage is ideal for in-laws or a caretaker on the estate.

Interior: His and hers sinks in a bathroom at 14789 Kinley Drive.

Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork on the weekends in the home office.

Go with the flow: Movable glass walls unite interior and exterior living spaces at 14789 Kinley Drive.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the L-shaped main residence, pool, guest residence and surrounding Dry Creek Valley vineyards.

14789 Kinley Drive, Healdsburg - $7,500,000 6 beds, 6 baths, 5,500 square feet. Year built: 2016. Lot size: 9.1 acres Luxe life: Kick back and relax with a virtual tour of this Wine Country luxury estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ginger Martin , Sotheby’s International Realty)

Kids driving you crazy? Need a little escape for a minute? Run into the next room and click through the photos of this luxurious Wine Country estate that just hit the market in Healdsburg. Built in 2016, this stunning modern farmhouse features a unique L-shape design that surrounds the sparkling pool and patio.

Listed at $7.5 million, 14789 Kinley Drive features a recently constructed four-bedroom main residence, pool house and a two-bedroom guest house on nine Dry Creek Valley acres.

Stepping inside the open-concept farmhouse you will find a wide open great room with a vaulted exposed beam ceiling, walls of windows and crisp white wood paneling. At one end of the room is a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a walnut butcher block island and oil rubbed soapstone counters. At the other end is a cozy living room with built-in shelving and plenty of natural light. Movable glass walls unite the interior gathering spaces with duplicate outdoor rooms including a full kitchen and outdoor living room with a fire pit and TV. There is also a wine room, office, four bedrooms and multiple built-in benches for curling up with a good book.

After a hard day at work take a dip in the pool and kick back with a glass of bubbly watching the sunset over the vines.

14789 Kinley Drive in Healdsburg is listed by Ginger Martin at Sotheby’s International Realty.