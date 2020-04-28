Room for the whole family: Space for multiple vehicles in the garage and parking lot.

More to love: A full-size kitchen in the guesthouse at 1400 Lawndale Road.

Guesthouse interior: Even gram and gramps can enjoy dramatic mountain views and a fireplace all to themselves.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the backyard pool.

Breathtaking vistas: Soak in the natural beauty on a deck at 1400 Lawndale Road.

Bonus round: Grab a glass of bubbly and head out to a private hot tub on the deck.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking in a bathroom at 1400 Lawndale Road.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks and an easy walk-in shower in a bathroom at 1400 Lawndale Road.

Scrub a dub dub: A sweet little laundry room for washing away dirt and grime.

Let there be light: Flanked by glass walls on two sides, the great room is blessed with an abundance of natural light.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Retractable glass walls connect the great room to an open-air atrium at the center of the home.

Foodie's delight: A professional gas stove and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen at 1400 Lawndale Road.

Go with the flow: A wide open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

Sweet Sonoma sunsets: Vibrant pink, purple and orange sunset hues guide your way into the estate.

1400 Lawndale Road , Kenwood - $4,195,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 3,824 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 8.52 acres One with nature: This rural Wine Country estate includes an earth sheltered guesthouse with a living roof and retractable glass walls that invite the outdoors in. Click forward to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carol Lexa , Compass)

Escape from the chaos of everyday life to this Kenwood modern farmhouse on nine acres. Built in 1979 and recently remodeled, this stylish contemporary estate features an easy open layout and a guesthouse with a living roof.

From gate to grotto, every inch of the contemporary compound is constructed to take in the breathtaking landscape that surrounds. Both the main residence and guest quarters include floor-to-ceiling windows, retractable walls and expansive decks for entertaining outdoors.

The centerpiece of the main residence is an open-air atrium which separates living from sleeping quarters. On one side you will find a barn-like great room with vaulted exposed-beam ceilings, glass walls, and plenty of natural light. While on the other side are three resort-like bedrooms with private bathrooms and direct access to a wrap-around deck

The food and wine lover in the family will adore the gourmet kitchen with a gas range, stainless steel appliances, and multiple island workstations and a bonus built-in wine bar just a few feet over in the living room.

Leaving the main residence you will find a pool, hot tub, and breathtaking mountain views – everything befitting of a high-end luxury estate. But the most unique component of the property is the earth-sheltered guesthouse tucked below a swooping hillside with a curved wall of windows and a living roof.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

1400 Lawndale Road in Kenwood is listed by Carol Lexa at Compass real estate.