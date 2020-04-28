Escape from the chaos of everyday life to this Kenwood modern farmhouse on nine acres. Built in 1979 and recently remodeled, this stylish contemporary estate features an easy open layout and a guesthouse with a living roof.

From gate to grotto, every inch of the contemporary compound is constructed to take in the breathtaking landscape that surrounds. Both the main residence and guest quarters include floor-to-ceiling windows, retractable walls and expansive decks for entertaining outdoors.

The centerpiece of the main residence is an open-air atrium which separates living from sleeping quarters. On one side you will find a barn-like great room with vaulted exposed-beam ceilings, glass walls, and plenty of natural light. While on the other side are three resort-like bedrooms with private bathrooms and direct access to a wrap-around deck

The food and wine lover in the family will adore the gourmet kitchen with a gas range, stainless steel appliances, and multiple island workstations and a bonus built-in wine bar just a few feet over in the living room.

Leaving the main residence you will find a pool, hot tub, and breathtaking mountain views – everything befitting of a high-end luxury estate. But the most unique component of the property is the earth-sheltered guesthouse tucked below a swooping hillside with a curved wall of windows and a living roof.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

1400 Lawndale Road in Kenwood is listed by Carol Lexa at Compass real estate. 

 