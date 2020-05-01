Own a piece of history! A historic Brainerd Jones Victorian is on the market for $1,450,000. Although we may not be thinking of investing just yet, the listing offers a unique look at an impressive remodel that modernizes the home and preserves its historic details.
Constructed in 1908, the Colonial-style home features a columnated porch, wainscotting and hardwood floors. There are plenty of period details and a mixture of modern fixtures and finishes.
The home was recently remodeled to open up the home. Instead of separated spaces for cooking, dining, and living, there is a wide-open space with rooms that flow together.
There is a stylish modern living room with a fireplace and designer wallpaper, a bright and cheery dining room with an exposed beam ceiling, and a remodeled gourmet kitchen.
Fancy a La Cornue range, a pot-filler faucet, and a marble countertop? This pristine kitchen features that and then some. There are three sinks, a bar area, a wine refrigerator, and speakers installed in the ceiling.
On top of that, there is a library/music room, walk-in coat closet, and Harry Potter-esque understairs cupboard.
The magic continues to the second floor. Have fun with the kids running up to the second-story bedrooms via a secret back stairwell or playing among the walnut trees and grapevines in the backyard.
237 Keller St. in Petaluma is listed by Sonya Hollander at Sotheby’s International Realty.