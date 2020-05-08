Amid  a landscape of green lawns and lush forests lies a 600-acre ranch in the coveted Rockpile AVA. This picturesque Geyserville property includes two custom-designed homes, “socially distanced” by a stone path and surrounded by unobstructed beauty.

This nature lover’s retreat features waterfalls, plunge pools, redwood groves and miles of professionally cut trails for hiking or biking.

The main residence is a 3,000square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional home with a distinctive Craftsman flair. The second is a 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom retreat built in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright. Both lodgings feature wood-burning stoves, natural woodwork, and large picture windows that frame breathtaking landscapes in the Lake Sonoma Reservoir.

The larger estate includes a hot tub, a sleeping porch, multiple offices, and a chef’s kitchen with a farmhouse table that seats 12.

The smaller home includes a Bohemian-style painted door and a tower bedroom.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate or visit lakesonomaranch.com to virtually tour the compound.

14599 -14603 Rockpile Road are listed by Michael Fanelli and Timothy Rangel at Sotheby’s International Realty. 