Hiker's paradise: Miles of the land to explore by foot or bicycle on this stunning 600-acre ranch.

King of the castle: A bedroom in the observation tower of the Frank Lloyd Wright style home.

Vintage details: A classic clawfoot tub in a bathroom in the contemporary home.

Nature lover's retreat: Enjoy stunning Sonoma Reservoir views with your morning tea or coffee.

Cook's kitchen: Natural wood cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances in the contemporary home.

More to love: Built-in bookshelves line the staircase to the second-story.

Designer details: A corrugated metal hearth is the focal point of the living room in the contemporary residence.

Modern luxury: The second home is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired contemporary home with an observation tower.

Dine al fresco: A covered spot for dining outdoors on the flagstone patio.

Bonus round: A second office for the hubby.

Sweet dreams: A second story bedroom with hardwood floors and breathtaking views.

View with a room: The sleeping porch is the ideal spot for a telescope or a pair of binoculars.

Let it all sink in: A hot tub sits just outside of the master suite through sliding glass doors.

Work from home: A combined office/bedroom on the first floor of the main residence.

Foodie's delight: The massive farmhouse table in the kitchen sits 12 or more.

Home is where the hearth is: A wood-burning stove warms the living room on the Lake Sonoma Ranch.

A warm welcome: A red door welcomes you in to the home.

Country classic: The main residence on the estate is a 2,000 square foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional style home with classic Craftsman details.

Custom design: Two unique architectural homes sit at the apex of a hillside above the Lake Sonoma Reservoir.

Park-life: The nature lover's compound is situated in Rockpile AVA and includes miles of trails designed by famed Marin trail cutter Jim Jacobsen.

14599- 14603 Rockpile Road , Geyserville - $3,350,000 5 beds, 4 baths, 3,200 square feet. Got land? Explore miles of trails on this picturesque 600-acre park-like compound. (Photos courtesy of Sotheby's. Property listed by Michael Fanelli and Timothy Rangel at Sotheby's International Realty)

Amid a landscape of green lawns and lush forests lies a 600-acre ranch in the coveted Rockpile AVA. This picturesque Geyserville property includes two custom-designed homes, “socially distanced” by a stone path and surrounded by unobstructed beauty.

This nature lover’s retreat features waterfalls, plunge pools, redwood groves and miles of professionally cut trails for hiking or biking.

The main residence is a 3,000square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional home with a distinctive Craftsman flair. The second is a 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom retreat built in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright. Both lodgings feature wood-burning stoves, natural woodwork, and large picture windows that frame breathtaking landscapes in the Lake Sonoma Reservoir.

The larger estate includes a hot tub, a sleeping porch, multiple offices, and a chef’s kitchen with a farmhouse table that seats 12.

The smaller home includes a Bohemian-style painted door and a tower bedroom.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate or visit lakesonomaranch.com to virtually tour the compound.

14599 -14603 Rockpile Road are listed by Michael Fanelli and Timothy Rangel at Sotheby’s International Realty.