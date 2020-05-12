Slide 1 of 25
17910 Greger St., Sonoma - $578,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,394 square feet. Year built: 2005. Lot size: 3,049 square feet.
Sonoma Sweatheart: Priced under $600,000, this charming two-story home is priced to sell. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tiffany A. Knef, W Real Estate)
Slide 2 of 25
Let there be light: Sunlight fills the dining room at 17910 Greger Street.
Slide 3 of 25
Updates galore: A remodeled living room with vinyl wood grain flooring.
Slide 4 of 25
Foodie's delight: A cook's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove.
Slide 5 of 25
Backyard bliss: A paved backyard ideal for barbecues and dining outdoors.
Slide 6 of 25
140 Encinas Lane, Sonoma - $499,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,317 square feet. Year built: 1997. Lot size: 1,742 square feet.
Family abode: This spacious two-story home has four cozy bedrooms ideal for growing families. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tim Little, Compass)
Slide 7 of 25
King of the castle: A stylish modern bedroom at 140 Encinas Lane.
Slide 8 of 25
Interior: Keep your eye on the kids at the kitchen island while preparing dinner at 140 Encinas Lane.
Slide 9 of 25
Dine al fresco: Dine under the stars on the paved patio.
Slide 10 of 25
95 Mountain Ave., Sonoma - $599,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 892 square feet. Year built: 1951. Lot size: 6,969 square feet.
Country charmer: This cute-as-a-button single-story home features a large yard with plenty of room to garden. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jennifer Parr, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Slide 11 of 25
Picture this: Large windows frame Sonoma Valley views at 95 Mountain Avenue.
Slide 12 of 25
Interior: A stylish kitchen with modern appliances and plenty of storage space.
Slide 13 of 25
Sweet dreams: One of two spacious modern bedrooms at 95 Mountain Avenue.
Slide 14 of 25
Backyard bliss: This charming country backyard features multiple garden beds, a chicken coop and plenty of space for relaxing outdoors.
Slide 15 of 25
20712 Temelec Drive, Sonoma - $540,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,376 square feet. Year built: 1974. Lot size: 8,276 square feet.
Senior special: This 55+ community home is priced to sell, click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Juliette Andrews, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)
Slide 16 of 25
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 20712 Temelec Drive.
Slide 17 of 25
Cook's kitchen: A gas stove and plenty of counter space at 20712 Temelec Drive.
Slide 18 of 25
Catch some zzzs: A spacious master suite at 20712 Temelec Drive.
Slide 19 of 25
20 Madera Road, Boyes Hot Springs - $525,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,000 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 3,049 square feet.
Bungalove: This cozy Springs area bungalow has been tastefully updated inside and out. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kristine Wyatt, Prato Real Estate)
Slide 20 of 25
Mangia, mangia: An updated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove.
Slide 21 of 25
Interior: A spacious dining area with a stylish contemporary lighting fixture.
Slide 22 of 25
More to love: A second space for dining al fresco at 20 Madera Road.
Slide 23 of 25
18259 Cottonwood Ave., Sonoma - $595,000
2 beds, 2 bath, 1,056 square feet. Year built: 1992. Lot size: 9,147 square feet.
Affordable options: Sitting in a picturesque treelined neighborhood three blocks from Arnold Drive, this charming move-in-ready manufactured home is surprisingly cute as a button. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Charleen Price, Compass)
Slide 24 of 25
Room to breathe: A large open great room with combined spaces for cooking and hanging out.
Slide 25 of 25
Green with envy: Plenty of room to garden in the sunny backyard at 18259 Cottonwood Avenue.