Green with envy: Plenty of room to garden in the sunny backyard at 18259 Cottonwood Avenue.

Room to breathe: A large open great room with combined spaces for cooking and hanging out.

18259 Cottonwood Ave. , Sonoma - $595,000 2 beds, 2 bath, 1,056 square feet. Year built: 1992. Lot size: 9,147 square feet. Affordable options: Sitting in a picturesque treelined neighborhood three blocks from Arnold Drive, this charming move-in-ready manufactured home is surprisingly cute as a button. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Charleen Price , Compass)

More to love: A second space for dining al fresco at 20 Madera Road.

20 Madera Road , Boyes Hot Springs - $525,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,000 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 3,049 square feet. Bungalove: This cozy Springs area bungalow has been tastefully updated inside and out. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kristine Wyatt, Prato Real Estate)

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 20712 Temelec Drive.

20712 Temelec Drive , Sonoma - $540,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,376 square feet. Year built: 1974. Lot size: 8,276 square feet. Senior special: This 55+ community home is priced to sell, click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Juliette Andrews , Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)

Backyard bliss: This charming country backyard features multiple garden beds, a chicken coop and plenty of space for relaxing outdoors.

Sweet dreams: One of two spacious modern bedrooms at 95 Mountain Avenue.

95 Mountain Ave. , Sonoma - $599,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 892 square feet. Year built: 1951. Lot size: 6,969 square feet. Country charmer: This cute-as-a-button single-story home features a large yard with plenty of room to garden. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jennifer Parr, Sotheby’s International Realty)

Dine al fresco: Dine under the stars on the paved patio.

Interior: Keep your eye on the kids at the kitchen island while preparing dinner at 140 Encinas Lane.

140 Encinas Lane , Sonoma - $499,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,317 square feet. Year built: 1997. Lot size: 1,742 square feet. Family abode: This spacious two-story home has four cozy bedrooms ideal for growing families. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tim Little , Compass)

Let there be light: Sunlight fills the dining room at 17910 Greger Street.

17910 Greger St. , Sonoma - $578,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,394 square feet. Year built: 2005. Lot size: 3,049 square feet. Sonoma Sweatheart: Priced under $600,000, this charming two-story home is priced to sell. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tiffany A. Knef , W Real Estate)

With an average home price of $807,832, Sonoma ranks among the priciest places to buy a house in Sonoma County.

Homes typically range between $800,000 and $1.5 million in Sonoma and $600,000 in the surrounding Springs communities. But under current market conditions, a number of attractive properties under $600,000 are emerging on listing websites.

Fancy a recently constructed two-story home with brand-new appliances? How about a cozy cottage with a raised bed garden and a chicken coop?

According to the real estate website CoreLogic, the national state of emergency and subsequent recession have resulted in a forecasted annual home price growth of just 0.5% by March 2021 – down significantly from a January projection of 5.4%. How this will affect the housing market long term is up for debate. But, experts “remain confident that foundations, including strong engagement from millennial homebuyers, remain in place for a positive rebound of the market.”

For now, click through our gallery above to explore some enticing properties under $600,000 in the Sonoma Valley.