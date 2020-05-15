Take a moment to escape from it all with this elegant modern farmhouse on two bucolic acres. Artfully designed and rustic at the same time, this recently constructed home features the latest advances in environmental technology and is CA Green certified.

Built for Sonoma County’s year-round temperate climate, 970 Thompson Lane features expansive interior and exterior living spaces built for entertaining.

Inside you will find an open and inviting living space with soaring exposed beam ceilings, large picture windows, and plenty of natural light. The central great room features a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a welcoming family room which connects to a bonus living space outdoors.

Also, on the main floor, you will find three suite-like bedrooms each as stylish as the next and an impressive contemporary master with a spa-like bathroom, fireplace, and direct patio access.

On top of that, there is a fire-pit, outdoor kitchen, vineyard, and a sweet little artist’s studio perched in a tower.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to virtually tour the estate.

970 Thompson Lane in Petaluma is listed by Michael Williams, Coldwell Banker Realty

 