Country castle: A view of the modern farmhouse at night.

Car lover's abode: Room for multiple vehicles in the three-car garage and large parking lot.

Backyard bliss: A full outdoor kitchen on the patio at 970 Thompson Lane.

Dine al fresco: Take advantage of Sonoma County's wonderful weather with an evening meal under the stars.

Entertainer's abode: Keep the party going into the wee hours of the night by the fire pit at 970 Thompson Lane.

Artist's loft: A small office/art studio in the tower is surrounded by windows capturing the bucolic surrounding landscape.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

Bonus round: La Cantina folding glass doors lead out to the patio from the master suite.

King of the castle: A regal master bedroom with a fireplace and direct patio access.

Sweet dreams: A second contemporary bedroom with those same great vineyard views.

Designer abode: 970 Thompson Lane features four stylish bathrooms with textured stone shower walls and radiant heat flooring throughout.

Suite life: One of three suite-like bedrooms in the contemporary home.

More to love: A bonus formal living room for greeting guests.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 970 Thompson Lane.

View with a room: Enjoy picturesque vineyard views with your morning coffee and crosswords.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 970 Thompson Lane.

970 Thompson Lane , Petaluma - $2,700,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 2,685 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 2.1 acres Artistic abode: This recently constructed contemporary home features gallery-like interiors and luxurious finishes. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Williams , Coldwell Banker Realty)

Take a moment to escape from it all with this elegant modern farmhouse on two bucolic acres. Artfully designed and rustic at the same time, this recently constructed home features the latest advances in environmental technology and is CA Green certified.

Built for Sonoma County’s year-round temperate climate, 970 Thompson Lane features expansive interior and exterior living spaces built for entertaining.

Inside you will find an open and inviting living space with soaring exposed beam ceilings, large picture windows, and plenty of natural light. The central great room features a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a welcoming family room which connects to a bonus living space outdoors.

Also, on the main floor, you will find three suite-like bedrooms each as stylish as the next and an impressive contemporary master with a spa-like bathroom, fireplace, and direct patio access.

On top of that, there is a fire-pit, outdoor kitchen, vineyard, and a sweet little artist’s studio perched in a tower.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to virtually tour the estate.

970 Thompson Lane in Petaluma is listed by Michael Williams, Coldwell Banker Realty