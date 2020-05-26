Five contemporary homes in Sonoma County under $600,000
21697 Monte Vista Terrace, Monte Rio - $425,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,260 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 7,840 square feet.
Midcentury marvelous: Walls of windows and expansive decks are just some of the appealing contemporary finishes in this charming cabin in the woods. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kyla Brooke, Vanguard Properties)
Let there be light: Walls of windows allow in plenty of natural light at 21697 Monte Vista Terrace.
Designer details: A stylish contemporary dining area with pendant lighting.
Vintage appeal: A mid-century inspired color palette with golden Formica counters and teal cabinetry.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the open-concept great room at 21697 Monte Vista Terrace.
Tree hugger: Dine under a canopy of trees on the deck at 21697 Monte Vista Terrace.
37 Huntington Way, Petaluma - $579,900
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,312 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Retro charm: This single-story 1950s home has been updated inside and out. Click further to take a peek inside.
(Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Steven Cozza, Compass)
Go with the flow: A wide-open floor plan with industrial lighting fixtures and plenty of natural light.
Updates galore: A stylish remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, floating shelves and a gas stove.
Sweet dreams: A spacious master bedroom with original oak hardwood floors.
Family matters: Room for a nursery and guest bedroom in the comfortable three-bedroom.
Backyard bliss: Stretch out on the sunny deck or play in the expansive fenced-in yard.
35191 Wind Song Lane, The Sea Ranch - $550,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,152 square feet. Year built: 1992. Lot size: 0.49 acres.
Sea Ranch classic: Built in the style of the original sixties Sea Ranch development, this nineties iteration features updated interiors and ocean views. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg, Liisberg & Company)
Interior: A bright open living space with large picture windows and skylights.
Home sweet home: A cozy family living room with a fireplace and built-in bookshelf.
Let it all sink in: A hot tub with peek-a-boo ocean views on the deck at 35191 Wind Song Lane.
14996 Foothill Blvd., Guerneville - $459,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 1,575 square feet. Year built: 1938. Lot size 0.73 acres.
Modern mobile home: This remodeled trailer features stylish contemporary details. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carl Balsillie/ W Real Estate)
Exterior: A faux exterior wall creates a lovely closed off deck for the home.
Interior: A surprisingly spacious living room with on-trend antiqued grey wood laminate floors.
Foodie's delight: A modern kitchen with a gas stove and marble-esque counters.
Sunnyside of life: A light and bright sun porch at 14996 Foothill Boulevard.
Crisp white subway tiles, walls of windows and exposed beam ceilings may be all the rage these days, but the contemporary interior design often comes with a hefty price tag. The most coveted modern homes in Sonoma County typically start at $1 million, but a number of contemporary residences are currently on the market for less than $600,000.
They may not have all the bells and whistles of their higher priced counterparts, but these “affordably” priced models incorporate some of the most on-trend elements at a fraction of the cost.
Fancy a remodeled mid-century home with an open floor plan and an expansive deck? Or a cute Wine Country villa with sliding barn doors, a farmhouse sink, and antiqued wood laminate floors? You may not get the most luxurious fixtures and finishes but will get the same contemporary style without breaking the bank through the use of lower-priced materials.
The listings run the gamut from classic Sea Ranch homes with barn-like pitched roofs, massive picture windows and natural wood shingles to mid-century ranches redesigned with the most au courant designer details.
Click through our gallery above to explore the options.