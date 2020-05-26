14996 Foothill Blvd., Guerneville - $459,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,575 square feet. Year built: 1938. Lot size 0.73 acres. Modern mobile home: This remodeled trailer features stylish contemporary details. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carl Balsillie / W Real Estate)

Let it all sink in: A hot tub with peek-a-boo ocean views on the deck at 35191 Wind Song Lane.

35191 Wind Song Lane, The Sea Ranch - $550,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,152 square feet. Year built: 1992. Lot size: 0.49 acres. Sea Ranch classic: Built in the style of the original sixties Sea Ranch development, this nineties iteration features updated interiors and ocean views. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Hanne Liisberg , Liisberg & Company)

Backyard bliss: Stretch out on the sunny deck or play in the expansive fenced-in yard.

Go with the flow: A wide-open floor plan with industrial lighting fixtures and plenty of natural light.

37 Huntington Way, Petaluma - $579,900 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,312 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Retro charm: This single-story 1950s home has been updated inside and out. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Steven Cozza, Compass)

Tree hugger: Dine under a canopy of trees on the deck at 21697 Monte Vista Terrace.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the open-concept great room at 21697 Monte Vista Terrace.

Let there be light: Walls of windows allow in plenty of natural light at 21697 Monte Vista Terrace.

21697 Monte Vista Terrace, Monte Rio - $425,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 1,260 square feet. Year built: 1957. Lot size: 7,840 square feet. Midcentury marvelous: Walls of windows and expansive decks are just some of the appealing contemporary finishes in this charming cabin in the woods. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kyla Brooke , Vanguard Properties)

Crisp white subway tiles, walls of windows and exposed beam ceilings may be all the rage these days, but the contemporary interior design often comes with a hefty price tag. The most coveted modern homes in Sonoma County typically start at $1 million, but a number of contemporary residences are currently on the market for less than $600,000.

They may not have all the bells and whistles of their higher priced counterparts, but these “affordably” priced models incorporate some of the most on-trend elements at a fraction of the cost.

Fancy a remodeled mid-century home with an open floor plan and an expansive deck? Or a cute Wine Country villa with sliding barn doors, a farmhouse sink, and antiqued wood laminate floors? You may not get the most luxurious fixtures and finishes but will get the same contemporary style without breaking the bank through the use of lower-priced materials.

The listings run the gamut from classic Sea Ranch homes with barn-like pitched roofs, massive picture windows and natural wood shingles to mid-century ranches redesigned with the most au courant designer details.

