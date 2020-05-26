Crisp white subway tiles, walls of windows and exposed beam ceilings may be all the rage these days, but the contemporary interior design often comes with a hefty price tag. The most coveted modern homes in Sonoma County typically start at $1 million, but a number of contemporary residences are currently on the market for less than $600,000.

They may not have all the bells and whistles of their higher priced counterparts, but these “affordably” priced models incorporate some of the most on-trend elements at a fraction of the cost.

Fancy a remodeled mid-century home with an open floor plan and an expansive deck? Or a cute Wine Country villa with sliding barn doors, a farmhouse sink, and antiqued wood laminate floors? You may not get the most luxurious fixtures and finishes but will get the same contemporary style without breaking the bank through the use of lower-priced materials.

The listings run the gamut from classic Sea Ranch homes with barn-like pitched roofs, massive picture windows and natural wood shingles to mid-century ranches redesigned with the most au courant designer details.

Click through our gallery above to explore the options.