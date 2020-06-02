Park-life: Relax on one of the manicured lawns on the sprawling 20-acre estate.

Interior: A full kitchen in the guest residence at 710 & 720 Shiloh Terrace.

Family matters: A second guest residence for visiting in-laws or friends.

More to love: Hang out at the pool-house bar or relax on the couches.

Catch some rays: A cozy spot to dry off after a dip in the pool.

Bonus round: A second outdoor pool at the Mediterranean-style compound.

Pump it up: A spa-like fitness studio at 710 & 720 Shiloh Terrace.

Get in shape: The ultimate home gym awaits, click further to take a peek inside.

Ooh la la luxury: An opulent spa-like bathroom in the Shiloh Terrace estate.

Romantic retreat: A luxurious master suite with a fireplace in the main residence.

Fun and games: Fun for the whole family in this clubhouse/game room.

Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork in this spacious home office.

Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space and a gas stove.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at the Shiloh Terrace estate.

View with a room: Panoramic mountain vistas can be glimpsed in through a wall of windows.

Tennis anyone? Squeeze in a little exercise after work on the multi-sport court.

Take the plunge : One of two sparkling pools on the 20-acre estate.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence, pool, tennis court and multiple outbuildings.

710 & 720 Shiloh Terrace , Santa Rosa - $8,500,000 7 beds, 8 baths, 8,138 square feet. Year built: 1992. Lot size: 20 acres Lux life: Dripping with opulence from gate to grotto, see what luxuries can be found inside this opulent Mediterranean-style estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp/ Coldwell Banker)

Fancy your own indoor swimming pool, tennis court or billiards room? A Mediterranean-style villa with all those amenities and more is on the market for the first time in decades in Santa Rosa.

Tucked behind a gated entrance and surrounded by trees, the uber-private compound is made of up multiple residences with a total of seven bedrooms, a clubhouse/game room, a multi-sport court, fitness pavilion and two pools.

Offered for the first time in decades, the estate sits on two legal parcels covering 20 park-like acres.

The main residence features a large open great room with walls of windows that capture panoramic mountain views. There is a home office, two-master suites and a gourmet kitchen.

Family members hunkering down for the long haul can be lodged in the detached one-bedroom/one-bath guest suite or separate two-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment.

710 & 720 Shiloh Terrace in Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Realty.