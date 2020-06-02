Fancy your own indoor swimming pool, tennis court or billiards room? A Mediterranean-style villa with all those amenities and more is on the market for the first time in decades in Santa Rosa.

Tucked behind a gated entrance and surrounded by trees, the uber-private compound is made of up multiple residences with a total of seven bedrooms, a clubhouse/game room,  a multi-sport court, fitness pavilion and two pools.

Offered for the first time in decades, the estate sits on two legal parcels covering 20 park-like acres.

The main residence features a large open great room with walls of windows that capture panoramic mountain views. There is a home office, two-master suites and  a gourmet kitchen.

Family members hunkering down for the long haul can be lodged in the detached one-bedroom/one-bath guest suite or separate two-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment.

710 & 720 Shiloh Terrace in Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Realty.