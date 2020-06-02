Mediterranean-style mansion on the market in Santa Rosa for $8.5 million
710 & 720 Shiloh Terrace, Santa Rosa - $8,500,000
7 beds, 8 baths, 8,138 square feet. Year built: 1992. Lot size: 20 acres
Lux life: Dripping with opulence from gate to grotto, see what luxuries can be found inside this opulent Mediterranean-style estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp/Coldwell Banker)
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence, pool, tennis court and multiple outbuildings.
Take the plunge: One of two sparkling pools on the 20-acre estate.
Tennis anyone? Squeeze in a little exercise after work on the multi-sport court.
View with a room: Panoramic mountain vistas can be glimpsed in through a wall of windows.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at the Shiloh Terrace estate.
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space and a gas stove.
Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork in this spacious home office.
Fun and games: Fun for the whole family in this clubhouse/game room.
Romantic retreat: A luxurious master suite with a fireplace in the main residence.
Ooh la la luxury: An opulent spa-like bathroom in the Shiloh Terrace estate.
Dine al fresco: A cozy bit of patio space with million-dollar views.
Get in shape: The ultimate home gym awaits, click further to take a peek inside.
Sparkling waters: Workout year-round in the indoor pool.
Pump it up: A spa-like fitness studio at 710 & 720 Shiloh Terrace.
Bonus round: A second outdoor pool at the Mediterranean-style compound.
Catch some rays: A cozy spot to dry off after a dip in the pool.
More to love: Hang out at the pool-house bar or relax on the couches.
Interior: A baller pool-house bathroom/changing room.
Family matters: A second guest residence for visiting in-laws or friends.
Interior: A full kitchen in the guest residence at 710 & 720 Shiloh Terrace.
Stylish digs: A designer crafted living space inside of the guest residence.
Sweet dreams: An opulent bedroom for guests.
Park-life: Relax on one of the manicured lawns on the sprawling 20-acre estate.
Fancy your own indoor swimming pool, tennis court or billiards room? A Mediterranean-style villa with all those amenities and more is on the market for the first time in decades in Santa Rosa.
Tucked behind a gated entrance and surrounded by trees, the uber-private compound is made of up multiple residences with a total of seven bedrooms, a clubhouse/game room, a multi-sport court, fitness pavilion and two pools.
Offered for the first time in decades, the estate sits on two legal parcels covering 20 park-like acres.
The main residence features a large open great room with walls of windows that capture panoramic mountain views. There is a home office, two-master suites and a gourmet kitchen.
Family members hunkering down for the long haul can be lodged in the detached one-bedroom/one-bath guest suite or separate two-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment.
710 & 720 Shiloh Terrace in Santa Rosa is listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp at Coldwell Banker Realty.