Get inspired by the beauty and wonder of the Pacific Ocean! A rare seaside property in the coastal enclave of Timber Cove is on the market for $2,499,000. Just about every room in the house boasts views of rugged coastline, migrating whales, seabirds and crashing waves. Not too shabby.

The custom-crafted residence, built in 1984, features a great room with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and a comfy window seat to take in the wonder around you. The lounge area is flanked by a formal dining area and a gourmet kitchen with a professional gas stove. There is even a corner bar to cozy up to on cold winter nights.

Flanking the great room you will find dual masters on separate sides of the house. Each bedroom features a private bathroom, fireplace, and direct access to a nearly wrap-around deck. Downstairs are additional accommodations for overnight guests and a combination rec room/family room/gym.

Stepping outdoors there are plenty of places to get lost in the grandeur of the 1.72 coastal acres. There are cozy spots under trees for a bit of light reading and picnic tables in the shade for a seaside buffet.

After a hard day at the office soak away your worries in the hot tub on the deck while watching the sunset.

If this sounds like a fantasy you could get lost in as much as I just did, click through our gallery above.

22200 Pacific View Drive in  Timber Cove is listed by Jane and Ron Pavelka at Compass real estate.