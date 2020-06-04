Breathtaking beauty: Write your next novel or sonnet in this inspiring locale.

Bonus round: An little bit of paved patio space for a barbecue or fire pit.

Get in shape: Carve out a little room downstairs for some exercise at home.

Exterior: Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the view from the hot tub.

Let it all sink in: The master bathroom features a large tub for soaking.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the dining area at 22200 Pacific View Drive.

Cocktails and dreams: If the view isn't dreamy enough, check out this cozy corner bar in the great room at 22200 Pacific View Drive.

Picnic lunch: Head closer to the coast for a bite to eat by the sea.

Dine al fresco: The ideal local for a little bubbly and a plate of charcuterie.

Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired? Just like the Prairie style homes built by Frank Lloyd Wright, this coastal retreat was built to blend in with its natural surroundings.

22200 Pacific View Drive , Timber Cove - $2,499,000 2 beds, 4 baths, 3,654 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 1.72 acres. Seaside stunner: Fancy a view of migrating whales with your morning coffee or tea? This oceanfront property boasts dramatic coastal vistas from almost every room in the house. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jane and Ron Pavelka, Compass)

Get inspired by the beauty and wonder of the Pacific Ocean! A rare seaside property in the coastal enclave of Timber Cove is on the market for $2,499,000. Just about every room in the house boasts views of rugged coastline, migrating whales, seabirds and crashing waves. Not too shabby.

The custom-crafted residence, built in 1984, features a great room with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and a comfy window seat to take in the wonder around you. The lounge area is flanked by a formal dining area and a gourmet kitchen with a professional gas stove. There is even a corner bar to cozy up to on cold winter nights.

Flanking the great room you will find dual masters on separate sides of the house. Each bedroom features a private bathroom, fireplace, and direct access to a nearly wrap-around deck. Downstairs are additional accommodations for overnight guests and a combination rec room/family room/gym.

Stepping outdoors there are plenty of places to get lost in the grandeur of the 1.72 coastal acres. There are cozy spots under trees for a bit of light reading and picnic tables in the shade for a seaside buffet.

After a hard day at the office soak away your worries in the hot tub on the deck while watching the sunset.

If this sounds like a fantasy you could get lost in as much as I just did, click through our gallery above.

22200 Pacific View Drive in Timber Cove is listed by Jane and Ron Pavelka at Compass real estate.