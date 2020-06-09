562 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol - $599,000 4 beds, 1 bath, 900 square feet. Year built: 1893. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. West county wonder: This Victorian home has been converted into a live work studio. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Todd and Lisa Sheppard , Sotheby’s International Realty)

Family matters: A nursery in the second bedroom at 609 E Street.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

609 E St., Petaluma - $674,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 851 square feet. Year built: 1922. Lot size: 2,178 square feet. Location, location, location: This undated Mediterranean-style bungalow is minutes away from downtown Petaluma's shops and restaurants. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Steven Cozza , Compass)

Spacious interior: An open concept great room with skylights that look up at Fitch Mountain.

2040 Redwood Drive , Healdsburg - $499,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 676 square feet. Year built: 1961. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Healdsburg haven: This cozy Russian River cottage sits at the base of Fitch Mountain and is just minutes away from downtown entertainment. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ann Amtower, Compass)

Down on the farm: Surrounding the home there are fruit trees, edible landscaping, raised planter beds, a chicken coop, beehives, an earthen pizza oven, and a worm composting bin.

Vintage appeal: A classic clawfoot tub and pedestal sink in the bathroom at 829 Wheeler Street.

Green with envy: Plant-life adorns the walls of this cozy bungalow living room.

829 Wheeler St., Santa Rosa - $509,500 2 beds, 1 bath, 873 square feet. Year built: 1920. Lot size: 0.09 acres. Urban farm: Surrounded by fruit trees and edible landscaping this cozy city cottage is as cute as it gets. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Steve McNally , BHHS Drysdale Properties)

Backyard bliss: Grab a glass of bubbly and soak in in the suds at 14543 Cherry Street.

Raise the roof: A vaulted exposed beam ceiling and large picture windows in the great room at 14543 Cherry Street.

14543 Cherry St. , Guerneville - $359,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 600 square feet. Year built: 1929. Lot size: 1,742 square feet. Russian River cottage: This cozy Guerneville getaway is fully updated and filled with natural light. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Timothy R. Sullivan , Coldwell Banker)

Sweet dreams: One of two cozy bedrooms at 64 Front Street.

Buzzin around: The owners of this cottage had a little fun with the sales photos, dressing up as bees engaged in household tasks.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 64 Front Street.

64 Front St., Camp Meeker - $299,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 654 square feet. Year built: 1935. Lot size 0.25 acres. Bee-u-tiful abode: The Busy Bee Sanctuary is an iconic Camp Meeker cabin filled with modern fixtures and finishes. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mallory Lambert Silipo , Terra Firma Global Partners)

Small but mighty, bungalows have been a popular housing type in Sonoma County for several decades. Known for their affordability and style, historic models and their modern iterations can be found everywhere from Cloverdale to Petaluma.

The bungalow originated in Bengal, India. During the colonial era, British officers and travelers stayed in “Bangla” summer lodges with thatched roofs and wide covered verandas. These classic homes were reminiscent of English country cottages but built off the ground to survive hot and rainy South Asian weather.

The “Bangla” style influenced British and American architects who incorporated it into their Craftsman designs. The classic Arts & Crafts era bungalow is characterized by open floor plans, large front porches, wide covered verandas, gleaming hardwood floors, wainscoting, and built-in cabinetry.

In Sonoma County there are a number of Craftsman bungalows dating from the 1920s, Mediterranean-inspired casitas, and modern iterations.

Click through our gallery above to preview some of the historic bungalows currently on the market for $600,000 or less.