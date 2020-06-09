Slide 1 of 29
64 Front St., Camp Meeker - $299,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 654 square feet. Year built: 1935. Lot size 0.25 acres.
Bee-u-tiful abode: The Busy Bee Sanctuary is an iconic Camp Meeker cabin filled with modern fixtures and finishes. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mallory Lambert Silipo, Terra Firma Global Partners)
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 64 Front Street.
Foodie's delight: A cozy country kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of natural light.
Buzzin around: The owners of this cottage had a little fun with the sales photos, dressing up as bees engaged in household tasks.
Sweet dreams: One of two cozy bedrooms at 64 Front Street.
Tree hugger: A cozy space for dinners under a canopy of trees.
14543 Cherry St., Guerneville - $359,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 600 square feet. Year built: 1929. Lot size: 1,742 square feet.
Russian River cottage: This cozy Guerneville getaway is fully updated and filled with natural light. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Timothy R. Sullivan, Coldwell Banker)
Raise the roof: A vaulted exposed beam ceiling and large picture windows in the great room at 14543 Cherry Street.
Good room or great room? A wood-burning stove warms the great room at 14543 Cherry Street.
Cook's domain: A surprisingly spacious modern kitchen with a gas stove and natural cabinetry.
Backyard bliss: Grab a glass of bubbly and soak in in the suds at 14543 Cherry Street.
829 Wheeler St., Santa Rosa - $509,500
2 beds, 1 bath, 873 square feet. Year built: 1920. Lot size: 0.09 acres.
Urban farm: Surrounded by fruit trees and edible landscaping this cozy city cottage is as cute as it gets. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Steve McNally, BHHS Drysdale Properties)
Green with envy: Plant-life adorns the walls of this cozy bungalow living room.
Vintage appeal: A classic clawfoot tub and pedestal sink in the bathroom at 829 Wheeler Street.
Upgrades galore: A sleek modern kitchen with contemporary cabinetry and a gas stove.
Down on the farm: Surrounding the home there are fruit trees, edible landscaping, raised planter beds, a chicken coop, beehives, an earthen pizza oven, and a worm composting bin.
Backyard bliss: A raised bed garden at 829 Wheeler Street.
2040 Redwood Drive, Healdsburg - $499,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 676 square feet. Year built: 1961. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Healdsburg haven: This cozy Russian River cottage sits at the base of Fitch Mountain and is just minutes away from downtown entertainment. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ann Amtower, Compass)
Spacious interior: An open concept great room with skylights that look up at Fitch Mountain.
Warm and cozy: A fireplace heats the great room at 2040 Redwood Drive.
Dine al fresco: A covered bit of patio space for dinners outdoors.
609 E St., Petaluma - $674,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 851 square feet. Year built: 1922. Lot size: 2,178 square feet.
Location, location, location: This undated Mediterranean-style bungalow is minutes away from downtown Petaluma's shops and restaurants. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Steven Cozza, Compass)
Stylish digs: A thoughtfully remodeled interior with period hardwood floors, a fireplace and coved ceilings.
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.
Family matters: A nursery in the second bedroom at 609 E Street.
Bonus round: A fenced-in yard ideal for kids and pets.
562 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol - $599,000
4 beds, 1 bath, 900 square feet. Year built: 1893. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
West county wonder: This Victorian home has been converted into a live work studio. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Todd and Lisa Sheppard, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Interior: A bonus room for a massage studio or office.
Living room: A cozy bit of living space with soundproofed walls for privacy.