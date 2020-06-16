With its plethora of tasting rooms, boutique shops and world-class restaurants, Healdsburg is an attractive place to buy a home in Sonoma County. But all those shopping and entertainment options come with a high price tag. Even during an economic downturn, Healdsburg is one of the most expensive places to invest in Wine Country.

The median home price in Healdsburg is $832,048 according to recent Zillow reports. That is $266,342 higher than Sonoma County’s most affordable city, Cloverdale at $565,706.

But homes under $830,000 do exist in Healdsburg, you just have to search for them. A number of cozy bungalows can be found in the Russian River area bordering Fitch Mountain and a selection of single-story ranches can be found scattered near the central plaza.

If you are willing to shell out a little extra dough, there are some pretty swanky homes in Healdsburg. From historic Victorians to state-of-the-art contemporary homes with all the bells and whistles.

To get a feel for what is out there, click through our gallery above to see Healdsburg homes from $500,000 to $1,500,000.