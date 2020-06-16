Slide 1 of 23
1962 Redwood Drive, Healdsburg - $529,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 600 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 3,484 square feet.
Bung-a-love: Small but mighty! They packed in a whole lot of style in this cozy Russian River bungalow. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Beth Robertson, Century 21)
Slide 2 of 23
Go with the flow: Interior and exterior living spaces seamlessly flow together at 1962 Redwood Drive.
Slide 3 of 23
Foodie's delight: A cook's kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of counter space.
Slide 4 of 23
Exterior: Hang out on the sunny deck with a glass of bubbly at 1962 Redwood Drive.
Slide 5 of 23
333 Orangewood Drive, Healdsburg - $600,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,280 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 3,920 square feet.
Senior special: This 55+ community home is move-in-ready, click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Nicki Rector, Compass)
Slide 6 of 23
Upgrades galore: A remodeled kitchen with cork floors, solid wood cabinetry and upgraded lighting.
Slide 7 of 23
Interior: A fireplace and hardwood floors in the living room at 333 Orangewood Drive.
Slide 8 of 23
166 Kennedy Lane, Healdsburg - $725,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,899 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 5,277 square feet.
Family matters: Room for the whole family, grandparents included, in this spacious four-bedroom abode. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Robin Gordon, The Agency)
Slide 9 of 23
Gourmet delights: An expansive kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Slide 10 of 23
Raise the roof: A stylish living room with a fireplace and cathedral ceilings at 166 Kennedy Lane.
Slide 11 of 23
Green with envy: A spacious backyard with plenty of green space for kids and pets.
Slide 12 of 23
14183 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg - $849,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,846 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 0.55 acres.
Alexander Valley Beauty: Situated on a picturesque property across from Maacama Creek, this Healdsburg home offers peace and tranquility. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sue Winton, The Agency)
Slide 13 of 23
California living: Sliding glass doors unite interior and exterior living rooms at 14183 Chalk Hill Road.
Slide 14 of 23
King of the castle: A regal master suite at 14183 Chalk Hill Road.
Slide 15 of 23
Exterior: Spacious decks for indoor/outdoor living at 14183 Chalk Hill Road.
Slide 16 of 23
More to love: A second living space in the bonus one bedroom, one bathroom guesthouse.
Slide 17 of 23
14800 McDonough Heights Road, Healdsburg - $974,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 2,100 square feet. Year built: 1961. Lot size: 0.25 acres.
Renovation station: This remodeled mid-century home is cute as a button. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ellen Crusoe, W Real Estate)
Slide 18 of 23
Interior: A stylish open concept great room with an exposed beam ceiling.
Slide 19 of 23
Backyard bonus: An expansive outdoor space with a flagstone patio, chicken coop and wrap-around deck.
Slide 20 of 23
2806 Hilltop Road, Healdsburg - $1,100,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,518 square feet. Year built: 2006. Lot size: 1 acre.
Hilltop Haven: This luxurious retreat is filled with high-end fixtures and finishes. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Johnny Drake, Compass)
Slide 21 of 23
Classic luxury: An opulent Healdsburg great room with a fireplace and soaring ceilings.
Slide 22 of 23
Interior: A wine and food lover's kitchen with a stainless steel fridge and storage for a few dusty vintages.
Slide 23 of 23
Let it all sink in: A regal master bathroom with a massive tub for soaking.