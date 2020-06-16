Let it all sink in: A regal master bathroom with a massive tub for soaking.

2806 Hilltop Road, Healdsburg - $1,100,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,518 square feet. Year built: 2006. Lot size: 1 acre. Hilltop Haven: This luxurious retreat is filled with high-end fixtures and finishes. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Johnny Drake, Compass)

14800 McDonough Heights Road , Healdsburg - $974,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,100 square feet. Year built: 1961. Lot size: 0.25 acres. Renovation station: This remodeled mid-century home is cute as a button. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ellen Crusoe , W Real Estate)

More to love: A second living space in the bonus one bedroom, one bathroom guesthouse.

14183 Chalk Hill Road, Healdsburg - $849,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,846 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 0.55 acres. Alexander Valley Beauty: Situated on a picturesque property across from Maacama Creek, this Healdsburg home offers peace and tranquility. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sue Winton, The Agency)

166 Kennedy Lane , Healdsburg - $725,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,899 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 5,277 square feet. Family matters: Room for the whole family, grandparents included, in this spacious four-bedroom abode. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Robin Gordon , The Agency)

333 Orangewood Drive , Healdsburg - $600,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,280 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 3,920 square feet. Senior special: This 55+ community home is move-in-ready, click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Nicki Rector, Compass)

Exterior: Hang out on the sunny deck with a glass of bubbly at 1962 Redwood Drive.

Go with the flow: Interior and exterior living spaces seamlessly flow together at 1962 Redwood Drive.

1962 Redwood Drive, Healdsburg - $529,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 600 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 3,484 square feet. Bung-a-love: Small but mighty! They packed in a whole lot of style in this cozy Russian River bungalow. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Beth Robertson, Century 21)

With its plethora of tasting rooms, boutique shops and world-class restaurants, Healdsburg is an attractive place to buy a home in Sonoma County. But all those shopping and entertainment options come with a high price tag. Even during an economic downturn, Healdsburg is one of the most expensive places to invest in Wine Country.

The median home price in Healdsburg is $832,048 according to recent Zillow reports. That is $266,342 higher than Sonoma County’s most affordable city, Cloverdale at $565,706.

But homes under $830,000 do exist in Healdsburg, you just have to search for them. A number of cozy bungalows can be found in the Russian River area bordering Fitch Mountain and a selection of single-story ranches can be found scattered near the central plaza.

If you are willing to shell out a little extra dough, there are some pretty swanky homes in Healdsburg. From historic Victorians to state-of-the-art contemporary homes with all the bells and whistles.

To get a feel for what is out there, click through our gallery above to see Healdsburg homes from $500,000 to $1,500,000.