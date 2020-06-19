Sebastopol vineyard estate on the market for $6,850,000
Slide 1 of 20
11047 Upp Road, Sebastopol - $6,850,000
4 beds, 5 baths, 6,089 square feet. Year built: 2005.
West County Wonder: Grab a glass of vino and explore this classic vineyard estate on 18 acres. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tom Larson/Luxe Places International)
Slide 2 of 20
Dine al fresco: A wrap-around porch for dining under the stars.
Slide 3 of 20
Ooh la la luxury: A classic European style fountain sits in front of the main residence.
Slide 4 of 20
Take the plunge: A solar-heated pool and hot tub at 11047 Upp Road.
Slide 5 of 20
Make an entrance: An opulent main entrance with a curved central staircase and a chandelier.
Slide 6 of 20
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with an eight burner Wolf gas range, multiple ovens, microwaves and dishwashers.
Slide 7 of 20
Entertainer's kitchen: Share some appetizers with guests while preparing a meal at 11047 Upp Road.
Slide 8 of 20
Dine in style: Room for 12 dinner guests or more in the open concept great room.
Slide 9 of 20
Pass the popcorn: A cozy family room with space for a big-screen TV.
Slide 10 of 20
Work from home: A first-floor office ideal for meeting with clients or catching up on paperwork from home.
Slide 11 of 20
Bonus round: A multipurpose laundry room that also serves as a craft room/office.
Slide 12 of 20
King of the castle: Step out of the master suite onto the sunny wrap-around deck.
Slide 13 of 20
Double the fun: A walk-in shower and his and hers sinks in a bathroom at 11047 Upp Road.
Slide 14 of 20
Dream closet: A massive walk-in closet in the master suite.
Slide 15 of 20
Interior: A chandelier hangs over the central staircase at 11o47 Upp Road.
Slide 16 of 20
Cocktails and dreams: A wet bar in the living room at 11047 Upp Road.
Slide 17 of 20
View with a room: Retractable Nana glass walls unite interior and exterior living spaces.
Slide 18 of 20
Outdoor opulence: Million-dollar views from the deck at 11047 Upp Road.
Slide 19 of 20
Car lover's dream home: The seven-car garage at 11047 Upp Road.
Slide 20 of 20
Wine anyone? Ten acres of Chardonnay surround the vineyard estate.
Settle in for a few minutes of escape and entertainment and explore this breathtaking vineyard estate in Sebastopol. This luxurious four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate sits on a picturesque parcel surrounded by ten acres of Russian River chardonnay grapes.
Tucked away at the end of a gated private drive, the estate features an expansive 6,089-square-foot main residence and a two-bedroom/one-bathroom guest house.
Behind massive double doors lies a classic European-style foyer with a winding central staircase lit by a grand chandelier. On the lower level, there is a guest bedroom with heated floors and a walk-in closet and a spacious office.
Stepping up to the main level you will find a great room with an entertainer’s dining area that seats 12. The chef in the family will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with an eight-burner Wolf gas range, three ovens, a stainless steel refrigerator, and a supersized island workspace. If that’s not enough there is a wet bar, laundry/hobby room, two guest bedrooms, and a master suite with a walk-in closet.
The luxury continues outdoors where there is a solar-heated pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, wine cave, seven-car garage, barn, and custom tree fort.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.
11047 Upp Road in Sebastopol is listed by Tom Larson at Luxe Places International.