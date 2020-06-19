Settle in for a few minutes of escape and entertainment and explore this breathtaking vineyard estate in Sebastopol. This luxurious four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate sits on a picturesque parcel surrounded by ten acres of Russian River chardonnay grapes.

Tucked away at the end of a gated private drive, the estate features an expansive 6,089-square-foot main residence and a two-bedroom/one-bathroom guest house.

Behind massive double doors lies a classic European-style foyer with a winding central staircase lit by a  grand chandelier. On the lower level, there is a guest bedroom with heated floors and a walk-in closet and a spacious office.

Stepping up to the main level you will find a  great room with an entertainer’s dining area that seats 12. The chef in the family will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with an eight-burner Wolf gas range, three ovens, a stainless steel refrigerator, and a supersized island workspace. If that’s not enough there is a wet bar, laundry/hobby room, two guest bedrooms, and a master suite with a walk-in closet.

The luxury continues outdoors where there is a solar-heated pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen,  wine cave, seven-car garage, barn, and custom tree fort.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

11047 Upp Road in Sebastopol is listed by Tom Larson at Luxe Places International.