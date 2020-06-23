More to love: A bedroom with a window-seat at 1104 McDonald Avenue.

Sweet dreams: A second spacious bedroom with its own private bathroom.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in the master bathroom at 1104 McDonald Avenue.

King of the castle: French doors open onto a rooftop deck from the master suite.

More to love: A cozy bonus solarium ideal for an afternoon tea with guests.

Dine in style: An elegant formal dining room with deep red leather-like painted walls and French doors that open onto a side porch.

Period details: Twelve-foot ceilings and 11.5-inch crown molding in the living room at 1104 McDonald Avenue.

Bibliophile's dream: Curl up with a good book beside the fireplace in the library at 1104 McDonald Avenue.

1104 McDonald Ave., Santa Rosa - $2,795,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 4,368 square feet. Year built: 1876. Lot size. 0.34 acres. Vintage luxury: Dripping in classic turn-of-the-century elegance from head to toe, this traditional McDonald Avenue mansion is a feast for the eyes. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by KC Garrett , Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)

A restored 1876 Victorian mansion on Santa Rosa’s coveted McDonald Avenue is on the market for $2,795,000. Mixing classic turn-of-the-century finishes with modern fixtures, the home is both elegant and suited for modern living.

Entering the home you will pass manicured European-style gardens on your way to the main entrance, pause for a moment on the covered front porch and admire the view. Stepping through the double front doors you enter a classic foyer with hardwood floors and a grand mahogany staircase. To your right is a library with built-in bookcases and a fireplace. To your left is a cozy Victorian living room with an additional fireplace and large windows with plantation shutters.

Also, on the main floor is a remodeled gourmet kitchen with Carrara marble counters, custom cabinetry, a six-burner gas range, griddle, double oven, two dishwashers, and a Subzero fridge.

Stepping upstairs, you will encounter four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet and access to a swanky rooftop deck.

It is everything you would imagine of a classic McDonald Avenue home in one of the city’s most coveted neighborhoods.

1104 McDonald Avenue is listed by KC Garrett at Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.