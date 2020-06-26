Pump some iron: One of two barns at Wake Robin Lodge is outfitted as a gym with a half-bath.

Interior : The home was rebuilt in 2014 in the same octagonal shape as the original abode.

Historic abode: Wake Robin Lodge was once owned by one of Jack London's early agents, Ninetta Eames, the aunt of his second wife Charmian. The London's loved the property so much an annex was built just for the couple.

4100 Wake Robin Drive , Glen Ellen - $4,395,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 4,311 square feet. Year built: 2014 Jack London's old haunt: Although only a few stones remain from the original structure, this Glen Ellen property was once frequented by Call of the Wild author Jack London and his second wife Charmian. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tina Shone /Sotheby's International Realty)

A contemporary home on the historic property that once held Wake Robin Lodge is on the market for $4,395,000. Made famous by Jack London in his 1913 novel “Valley of The Moon” and the property was once frequented by the author who called the historic lodge, “a queer house – but we love it.” Although only a few bits of foundation and stairs remain, the current home shares the same connection to nature the historic property once had. Like its turn-of-the-century predecessor, the current residence, appears to spring from the soil, just as the trees that surround it.

Rebuilt in 2014 to pay homage to the original design, the home centers around an octagonal tower. On the first floor, there is a massive great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining, and hanging out. Radiating out from that are three bedrooms each with their own bathroom and access to the outdoors. But wait there is more! The home has not one but two offices, a music room and a home theater/family room. The chef in the family will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with a large central island, butler’s pantry, and climate-controlled wine room.

On the second floor is a palatial master suite with heated floors, high ceilings, and access to a private balcony. On top of that, there is a custom closet, dressing area, and a spa-like bathroom.

The grounds are equally impressive, aside from the towering trees there is a pool, spa, sleeping cabin, shop, barn, and gym. If that is not enough, cruise on over to the year-round creek, frolic in on the verdant green lawn, or tool around in the raised-bed garden.

To learn more about the home and its history click through our gallery above.

4100 Wake Robin Drive is located in Glen Ellen and listed by Tina Shone at Sotheby’s International.