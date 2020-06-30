Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the manicured garden situated between the tiny homes.

Vroom, vroom: Room for multiple vehicles or vineyard equipment on the Hale Road estate.

Go with the flow: A wide-open multipurpose room with space for winemaking, tasting and storage.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: The second home on the property is a combination studio apartment/workshop with barn doors that pull the outdoors in.

More to love: An outdoor kitchen on the Hale Road estate.

Backyard Bliss: An outdoor dining pavillion in the middle of a European-style manicured garden.

Green with envy: Room for a few raised beds on the Hale Road property.

Breathtaking vistas: Watch the sunset over the vineyard from the patio at 2046 Hale Road.

Sweet dreams: Floor to ceiling wood paneling and hidden shelving in the master suite.

Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with elegant fir cabinetry and a mirrored backsplash that reflects the natural landscape.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 2046 Hale Road.

Wine anyone? The Hale Road property comes with an award-winning vineyard planted to Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and Claret.

2046 & 2050 Hale Road, Sonoma - $4,750,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,008 square feet. Year built: 2001. Lot size: 7.7 acres. Small but mighty: Build your dream chalet on the property or enjoy the simplicity of tiny-home living. Click further to tour the vineyard estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maurice Tegelaar , Compass)

Interested in downsizing? Want a stylish place to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life? This two-parcel Sonoma property comes with two tiny homes on eight lucrative vineyard acres. Build your dream home, while hunkering down in paradise on this picturesque Wine Country estate.

Constructed in 2001, the starter compound comes with a sleek contemporary one bedroom, three-car garage and a multipurpose structure that is currently a studio apartment and workshop.

The one-bedroom guesthouse is straight out of a design magazine, with sumptuous fir woodworking and walls of windows. At one end is a cozy family living space anchored by a modern fireplace. At the other end is a gourmet kitchen with a massive center island, gas stove and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a good night’s rest in the contemporary master suite with floor-to-ceiling fir paneling.

The fun continues outdoors with an expansive outdoor lounge capped by an elegant chandelier. Follow the garden path past the outdoor dining pavilion to the studio/workshop. The partially finished space includes the completed guest quarters and a multipurpose room which could be converted into additional living space.

There is room for multiple vehicles and agricultural equipment in the garage and the infrastructure is in place for a larger residence should you desire to build one.

And did I mention grapes? The Hale Road compound is situated within the Sentinel Oak Vineyard planted by famed viticulturalist Carmine Indindoli.

To preview the property click through our gallery above.

2046 & 2050 Hale Road in Sonoma is listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt Sevenau at Compass real estate.