Interested in downsizing? Want a stylish place to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life? This two-parcel Sonoma property comes with two tiny homes on eight lucrative vineyard acres. Build your dream home, while hunkering down in paradise on this picturesque Wine Country estate.

Constructed in 2001, the starter compound comes with a sleek contemporary one bedroom, three-car garage and a multipurpose structure that is currently a studio apartment and workshop.

The one-bedroom guesthouse is straight out of a design magazine, with sumptuous fir woodworking and walls of windows.  At one end is a cozy family living space anchored by a modern fireplace. At the other end is a gourmet kitchen with a massive center island, gas stove and stainless steel appliances.  Enjoy a good night’s rest in the contemporary master suite with floor-to-ceiling fir paneling.

The fun continues outdoors with an expansive outdoor lounge capped by an elegant chandelier. Follow the garden path past the outdoor dining pavilion to the studio/workshop. The partially finished space includes the completed guest quarters and a multipurpose room which could be converted into additional living space.

There is room for multiple vehicles and agricultural equipment in the garage and the infrastructure is in place for a larger residence should you desire to build one.

And did I mention grapes? The Hale Road compound is situated within the Sentinel Oak Vineyard planted by famed viticulturalist Carmine Indindoli.

To preview the property click through our gallery above.

2046 & 2050 Hale Road in Sonoma is listed by Maurice Tegelaar and Matt Sevenau at Compass real estate. 

 