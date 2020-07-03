How is COVID-19 affecting the Bay Area rental market?
2119 Jennings Ave., Santa Rosa - $1.485/mo
1 bed, 1 bath, 600 square feet.
Location, location, location: The one and two-bedroom units at Walnut Creek Apartments are minutes away from the Santa Rosa Junior College, downtown shopping and entertainment. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Walnut Creek Apartments 707-523-2120
Let there be light: Natural light floods the living room at 2119 Jennings Avenue.
Interior: The available unit at 2119 Jennings Ave. features central air conditioning, a dishwasher, garbage disposal, and access to high-speed internet.
5220 Fulton Road UNIT 5, Santa Rosa - $1,475/mo
1 bed, 1 bath, 600 square feet.
Santa Rosa sweetheart: This Larkfield area home is located at the end of a quiet drive in a creekside setting. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Wesley Leckner, Above The Bay Real Estate, 707-528-8300)
Go with the flow: An open concept great room with a large modern kitchen, dining area and a sunny living room.
Indoor/outdoor living: A large patio overlooks a creekside green belt at 5220 Fulton Road.
Cochrane Way, Petaluma - $1,425/mo
Studio loft with one bathroom
Historic hideaway: This cozy private studio/loft is close to downtown and Highway 101. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Listed by Century 21 Bundesen, 707-762-7777)
Loft life: A bright and cheery studio with stairs that lead up to loft bedroom and French doors that extend out into a garden patio.
Interior: A cozy kitchenette with a toaster oven, microwave, and two-burner stovetop.
2055 Range Ave., Santa Rosa - $1,399 - $1,525
1 bed, 1 bath, 600 square feet.
Compound comforts: Enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds with gazebo, benches and flower garden at PARC Station apartments. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by PARC Station, 707-929-4532)
Pump some iron: A gym at PARC Station apartments.
Room for Fido too: A dog park for exercising the pup at PARC Station.
Interior: A modern living room with a private patio at PARC Station.
Open concept design: A easy-open great room with combined spaces for cooking. dining and hanging out.
With the COVID-19 pandemic now in its fifth month in the US, analysts are looking at how the virus is affecting the rental market.
According to an Apartment List report, rents are coming down in seven of nine Bay Area counties. San Francisco saw the largest decline with rents dropping 2.2%,. Santa Clara County – home of Silicon Valley, saw apartment prices go down 1.6%. And San Mateo County saw a drop of 1.2%. For East and North Bay Counties Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano and Sonoma, declines were less severe, going down less than 1%. Marin and Napa county saw no declines.
What does this mean for the Bay Area rental market? According to analysts at Apartment List, the most expensive areas near San Francisco are seeing rents fall fastest. With Twitter and Facebook announcing permanent changes that allow for flexible working arrangements past the pandemic, analysts anticipate a migration of tech workers to more affordable counties further away from the home office.
Although rents in Sonoma County average around $1,900 for a two-bedroom, it is approximately $1,700 less than a comparable size apartment in San Francisco.
Another factor affecting rental price decline is migration. With renters across the nation hunkering down during the pandemic, staggering job losses and eviction moratoriums in select markets, people just aren’t looking for new apartments. Demand is low and prices may be starting to reflect this.
Read more of the report on ApartmentList.com.
