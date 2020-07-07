Intricate hand-crafted details adorn nearly every room in this custom  Wine Country retreat.

Constructed in 1995, the Glen Ellen estate sits on a 27-acre parcel with a vineyard, main residence, gatehouse, and outdoor entertainment area.

Inspired by the oak forest that surrounds it, designers emblazoned bricks, ceramic tiles and wood carvings with a unique two acorn symbol throughout the grounds.

Both the main residence and caretaker’s residence use neutral wood, concrete, and steel building materials to help the homes to blend in with their natural surroundings.

With two residences the property is ideal for entertaining or creating a family compound. The gatehouse is suitable as a caretaker’s unit or guesthouse for visiting in-laws and friends.

Inside the main residence, there is a gourmet kitchen, office, great room, and multiple spaces for dining and relaxation. Soaring ceilings and walls of windows keep things light and airy inside the home, while expansive patios give the estate an effortless European appeal.

There is an abundance of activities to enjoy on the property including a pool, hot tub and volleyball court.

But the quintessential, Sonoma Valley estate would not be complete without a few grapevines, the well-known Octagon Vineyards is located here, making all your winemaking dreams come true

1741 Morningside Mountain in Glen Ellen is listed by Matt Sevenau at Compass real estate.

 