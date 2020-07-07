Handcrafted gate: A custom-designed gate welcomes you into the home.

Caretaker's unit: A fireplace warms the guesthouse at the Glen Ellen vineyard estate.

Bonus round: Room for a ping-pong table and more at 1741 Morningstar Mountain Drive

Architectural details: An elevated hot tub sits over the sparkling pool.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work at 1741 Morningstar Mountain Drive.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in the master bathroom.

Let it all sink in: A large tub for soaking in the master suite.

King of the castle: Direct access to private patio attached to the master suite.

Artisanal details: A custom countertop adds an artistic flair to a bathroom at 1741 Morningside Mountain Drive.

Exterior: Watch the sunset over the mountains from a balcony at 1741 Morningside Mountain Drive.

Butler's pantry: A bonus space for mixing up cocktails and storing cooking odds and ends.

Foodie's delight: A cook's kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of counter space.

View with a room: Walls of windows capture mountain views in the dining room at 1741 Morningside Mountain Drive.

Let there be light: Natural light floods the great room in this Sonoma Valley retreat.

Home library: Built-in bookshelves for the bibliophile in the family.

Raise the roof: A stylish exposed beam ceiling in the great room at 1742 Morningside Mountain Drive.

Custom details: Handmade bricks, ceramic tiles, wood carvings are scattered throughout the grounds.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the two residences and vineyard.

Sun-powered estate: Solar panels cut down on energy costs on this Sonoma Valley estate.

Breathtaking surroundings: Mayacamas Mountain views in the distance at 1741 Morningside Mountain Drive.

Old World style: European-inspired patios surround the main residence at 1741 Morningside Mountain.

1741 Morningside Mountain Drive , Glen Ellen - $5,900,000 3 beds, 5 baths, 5,345 square feet. Year built: 1995. Lot size: 27.32 acres. Wine anyone? Situated on picturesque Sonoma Valley property surrounded by oak trees, this vineyard estate is a wine and nature lover's dream come true. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Matt Sevenau at Compass real estate)

Intricate hand-crafted details adorn nearly every room in this custom Wine Country retreat.

Constructed in 1995, the Glen Ellen estate sits on a 27-acre parcel with a vineyard, main residence, gatehouse, and outdoor entertainment area.

Inspired by the oak forest that surrounds it, designers emblazoned bricks, ceramic tiles and wood carvings with a unique two acorn symbol throughout the grounds.

Both the main residence and caretaker’s residence use neutral wood, concrete, and steel building materials to help the homes to blend in with their natural surroundings.

With two residences the property is ideal for entertaining or creating a family compound. The gatehouse is suitable as a caretaker’s unit or guesthouse for visiting in-laws and friends.

Inside the main residence, there is a gourmet kitchen, office, great room, and multiple spaces for dining and relaxation. Soaring ceilings and walls of windows keep things light and airy inside the home, while expansive patios give the estate an effortless European appeal.

There is an abundance of activities to enjoy on the property including a pool, hot tub and volleyball court.

But the quintessential, Sonoma Valley estate would not be complete without a few grapevines, the well-known Octagon Vineyards is located here, making all your winemaking dreams come true

1741 Morningside Mountain in Glen Ellen is listed by Matt Sevenau at Compass real estate.