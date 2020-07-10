Let it all sink in: Grab a glass of bubbly and relax in the hot tub at 38 Rio Vista Way.

38 Rio Vista Way , Petaluma - $589,900 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,076 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 4,791 square feet. Updates galore: This midtown Petaluma retreat features many recent renovations. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Norma Gutierrez , Coldwell Banker Realty)

Dine al fresco: A large deck in the backyard for outdoor dinners with friends and family.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 8141 Stich Lane.

8141 Stich Lane, Sebastopol - $619,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,096 square feet. Year built: 1984. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. West County Wonder: Enjoy sunset views from the upstairs deck of this charming two-story home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Pellini / Vanguard Properties)

5329 Kirby Place, Rohnert Park - $619,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,895 square feet. Year built: 2017. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. University sweetheart: This two-story home is close to Sonoma State and hiking at Taylor Mountain or Crane Creek Regional Park. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Haley Skerrett , Compass)

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan inside of house number two.

3180 Calistoga Road , Santa Rosa - $619,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,770 square feet. Year built: 1953. Double the fun: This cozy Santa Rosa compound includes a large one-bedroom, one-bathroom cottage and a smaller two-bedroom, one-bathroom hideaway. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Bill McKinley , Better Homes & Gardens)

More to love: A bonus attic adds approximately 480-square-feet of living space to the home.

Vintage details: A kitchen with an O'Keefe and Merit gas stove and plenty of storage space.

Raise the roof: High ceilings and hardwood floors in the living room at 2463 Hoen Avenue.

2463 Hoen Ave. , Santa Rosa - $619,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,271 square feet. Year built: 1920. Lot size: 7,840 square feet. Location, location, location: This Montgomery Village bungalow is conveniently located near schools, shopping, entertainment and parks. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Dave Fahrner, Terra Firma Global Partners)

According to a recent report by the investment analysis site, AdvisorSmith, Santa Rosa is the 14th least affordable U.S. city for homebuyers and over one-third (18 out of 50) of the nation’s most unaffordable cities are located in California.

Of the metropolitan areas studied, San Francisco was the least affordable with Santa Cruz coming in second, San Jose in third, Napa in eleventh and Ukiah, surprisingly, in fifteenth.

The study used housing price data from Zillow’s Home Value Index and household income, composition, and population data from the U.S. Census Bureau to calculate a “price-to-income” ratio used to rank the cities from least to most affordable.

For Santa Rosa, with a median household income of $81,395 and a weighted average home price of $619,824, the price-to-income ratio was 7.6 compared to a ratio of 9.7 in San Francisco.

Ukiah did slightly better, with a price-to-income ratio of 7.3. Although homes can be purchased for approximately $200,000 less in Ukiah than in Santa Rosa, the median household income is only $51,830.

Curious to see what the average-priced home will buy in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above of homes listed for $619,824 and under.