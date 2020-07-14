Escape to the hills of Tuscany without leaving home.

A Mediterranean-style estate just hit the market in east Santa Rosa with all the charm of a classic Italian villa for $3,598,000.

The 26-acre compound at 7200 Wildwood Mountain Road sits in a secluded locale close to Kenwood and Glen Ellen. It includes three separate living units – a garage studio, guest house and a palatial main residence.

Entering the property you will pass an Old World-style fountain on your way to the main residence. Constructed with a fire-resistant tile roof and stucco walls, the home offers some protection from wildfires. Inside you will find spacious open-concept living spaces with French doors that pull in the outdoors. There are formal and informal dining and living rooms, three bedrooms, a home office, and a gourmet kitchen.

Each room has an easy open-air appeal common to Mediterranean homes. Rustic exposed beam ceilings and chandeliers add a bit of traditional European elegance and unify the decor of the home.

Stepping outdoors you will find multiple patios and outdoor gathering spaces. There is a pool, spa, fire pit, barbecue, chicken coop, livestock corral, gardens, fruit trees, and 25 acres of native forest.

Friends and in-laws can stay in the one-bedroom guest house or while away the hours in the garage studio currently outfitted as a game room.

7200 Wildwood Mountain Road in Santa Rosa is listed by Sudha Schlesinger at Compass real estate. 