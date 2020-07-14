Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the three structures surrounded by 25 acres of native forest.

Agrarian extras: The estate comes with a deluxe chicken coop, fruit and vegetable gardens and room for raising livestock.

Sweet dreams: Guests enjoy the same great mountain views from the one-bedroom terrace.

More to love: A full kitchen in the guest retreat at 7200 Wildwood Mountain Road.

Interior: An open concept great room inside of the guest residence.

Second residence: A bonus one-bedroom guest house for visiting inlaws and friends.

Spa life: Enjoy a little bubbly in the bubbles at 7200 Wildwood Mountain Road.

Take the plunge: Dive into the sparkling pool at 7200 Wildwood Mountain Road.

Painterly landscape: Enjoy million-dollar views of Annadel State Park and the Valley of the Moon from a patio at 7200 Wildwood Mountain Road.

Work from home: Gaze at breathtaking views while tackling the taxes.

Queen of the castle: A second master suite with a private balcony and bathroom.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in the master bathroom.

Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 7200 Wildwood Mountain Road.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the family room at 7200 Wildwood Mountain Road.

Scrub a dub dub: A large laundry room with plenty of storage space at 7200 Wildwood Mountain Road.

Regal estate: Exposed beam ceilings and chandeliers add a bit of European elegance to the formal dining room.

Entertainer's abode: An expansive outdoor terrace ideal for socially distanced gatherings with family and friends.

7200 Wildwood Mountain Road, Santa Rosa - $3,598,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 6,477 square feet. Year built: 2006. Lot size: 25.75 acres. Old-World charm: Transport yourself to another place and time with this high-end luxury estate in the hills above Sonoma Valley. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sudha Schlesinger )

Escape to the hills of Tuscany without leaving home.

A Mediterranean-style estate just hit the market in east Santa Rosa with all the charm of a classic Italian villa for $3,598,000.

The 26-acre compound at 7200 Wildwood Mountain Road sits in a secluded locale close to Kenwood and Glen Ellen. It includes three separate living units – a garage studio, guest house and a palatial main residence.

Entering the property you will pass an Old World-style fountain on your way to the main residence. Constructed with a fire-resistant tile roof and stucco walls, the home offers some protection from wildfires. Inside you will find spacious open-concept living spaces with French doors that pull in the outdoors. There are formal and informal dining and living rooms, three bedrooms, a home office, and a gourmet kitchen.

Each room has an easy open-air appeal common to Mediterranean homes. Rustic exposed beam ceilings and chandeliers add a bit of traditional European elegance and unify the decor of the home.

Stepping outdoors you will find multiple patios and outdoor gathering spaces. There is a pool, spa, fire pit, barbecue, chicken coop, livestock corral, gardens, fruit trees, and 25 acres of native forest.

Friends and in-laws can stay in the one-bedroom guest house or while away the hours in the garage studio currently outfitted as a game room.

