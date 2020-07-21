Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the commercial buildings, gardens and pathways on the 20-acre lot.

Pick your own bouquet: The flower garden at Noci Sonoma.

Edible garden adventure: Pick your own fruits of and veggies at Noci Sonoma.

Exterior: His and hers restrooms at 2836 Dry Creek Road.

Rustic office: The drudgery of paperwork gets a little easier in this stylish office.

Interior: Pull up a chair for a class or two at Noci Sonoma.

Go with the flow: Removeable barn doors pull the outdoors in at 2836 Dry Creek Road.

Future residence: An architect's rendering of a potential residence on the site.

I do! The perfect setting for Wine Country nuptials at 2836 Dry Creek Road.

2836 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg - $8,500,000 3 beds, 5 baths, 2,296 square feet. Year built: 2014. Lot size: 20 acres. Ag-tastic opportunities: A mixed-use property with a commercial farm-to-table business and room for a custom residence is on the market in Healdsburg. Click further to preview the estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheri Mortgensen /Sotheby’s International)

Noci Sonoma, Chris and Aria Alpert Adjani’s “edible garden adventure club,” is up for auction in Healdsburg.

The 20-acre Dry Creek Valley property features two commercial buildings, 15 gardens and the opportunity for residential development.

Envisioned as an agricultural events center, the business opened in 2016 offering farm shares and home-cooked meals to vacationing urbanites. A monthly membership gained you entrance to the picturesque property, the opportunity to pick your own produce and a seat at the table of Aria Alpert Adjani’s Instagram-worthy feasts.

But after two fires and a pandemic, the former actress and former web developer have decided to call it quits. In 2017 they built a state-of-the-art test kitchen, farm shop, and lounge but were never able to fully reopen. Plans were even in place for an uber-modern residence but never came to fruition.

The unique property features fruit, vegetable, flower and water gardens and beautifully manicured pathways that connect. There are two commercial buildings ideal for cooking classes, winemaker dinners, rustic Wine Country weddings and more.

To help sell 2836 Dry Creek Road, the Alpert Adjani’s have enlisted the help of luxury realtors Sheri Morgensen and Gregg Lynn at Sotheby’s International.

The property hits the auction block on July 29, via Concierge Auctions.