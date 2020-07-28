18-acre Wine Country retreat on the market in Sonoma for $14,750,000
Slide 1 of 27
19257 Admiral Cooke Lane, Sonoma - $14,750,000
6 beds, 7 baths, 6,400 square feet. Year built: 2020. Lot size: 18 acres.
Brand new beauty: Constructed this year by Reiter Fine homes, this baller Sonoma Estate features high-end fixtures and million-dollar views. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carol Sebastiani, Sotheby's International Realty)
Slide 2 of 27
Take the plunge: An infinity pool and hot tub at the Aerie Estate.
Slide 3 of 27
Picture perfect entrance: Glass doors welcome you in to the estate.
Slide 4 of 27
View with a room: Walls of windows frame views of Mount Diablo, San Pablo Bay, San Francisco and Mount Tamalpais.
Slide 5 of 27
Green with envy: A professionally landscaped yard and an alley of maples surround the estate.
Slide 6 of 27
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 19257 Admiral Cooke Lane.
Slide 7 of 27
Raise the roof: A stylish vaulted ceiling with exposed steel tresses.
Slide 8 of 27
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with a 12-foot Lacanche Range and stainless steel appliances.
Slide 9 of 27
Wine Anyone? A place for showcasing all of your dusty vintages.
Slide 10 of 27
Dine al fresco: A covered space for dining outdoors at 19257 Admiral Cooke Lane.
Slide 11 of 27
Backyard bliss: An outdoor kitchen at 19257 Admiral Cooke Lane.
Slide 12 of 27
Sweet dreams: A bedroom with a private patio at 19257 Admiral Cook Lane.
Slide 13 of 27
Pass the popcorn: Gather the family and settle in for a film in the media room/office.
Slide 14 of 27
Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking at the Aerie Estate.
Slide 15 of 27
Double the fun: His and hers vanities in the master bathroom.
Slide 16 of 27
Restful repose: One five bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms in the main residence.
Slide 17 of 27
Work from home: A picturesque spot for a little socially distanced office work.
Slide 18 of 27
Bonus round: A second media room/study in the main residence.
Slide 19 of 27
Fantasy suite: Walls of windows frame breathtaking vistas at Aerie Estate.
Slide 20 of 27
Sunset stunner: Grab a glass of bubbly and relax on the poolside deck at 19257 Admiral Cooke Lane.
Slide 21 of 27
Aviator's escape: A heli pad at the Aerie Estate.
Slide 22 of 27
Aviator's escape: A heli pad at the Aerie Estate.
Slide 23 of 27
Guest residence: A detached one-bedroom for overnight guests.
Slide 24 of 27
Pump some iron: An outdoor gym is currently set up on the guesthouse patio.
Slide 25 of 27
Inspiring escape: Even the guesthouse enjoys the same great views as the main residence.
Slide 26 of 27
Zen escape: A simple crisp white bedroom for inlaws and friends.
Slide 27 of 27
Vintage appeal: A party/car barn at 19257 Admiral Cooke Lane.
Tucked away on a picturesque parcel with views of Mount Diablo, Mount Tamalpais and San Francisco beyond, this brand-new beauty is an entertainer’s dream come true. Located in one of Sonoma County’s top wine regions, 19257 Admiral Cooke Lane in Sonoma features a five-bedroom main residence, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a party barn and an infinity pool.
At the center of it all is a gallery-like modern residence with a central great room and two bedroom wings. The primary gathering space includes a gourmet kitchen, dining and living rooms, all of which are echoed outdoors in this quintessentially Californian design.
On the west side of the property is a master bedroom wing with media room/office, two bathtubs and a bar. On the east side, you will find an additional media room and four guest suites, each with its own private bathroom.
There is also a bonus one-bedroom guesthouse a one-acre cabernet sauvignon vineyard on the property.
Check out the gallery above.
Sound enticing? 1957 Admiral Cooke Lane in Sonoma is listed by Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty.