Tucked away on a picturesque parcel with views of Mount Diablo, Mount Tamalpais and San Francisco beyond, this brand-new beauty is an entertainer’s dream come true. Located in one of Sonoma County’s top wine regions, 19257 Admiral Cooke Lane in Sonoma features a five-bedroom main residence, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a party barn and an infinity pool.

At the center of it all is a gallery-like modern residence with a central great room and two bedroom wings. The primary gathering space includes a gourmet kitchen, dining and living rooms, all of which are echoed outdoors in this quintessentially Californian design.

On the west side of the property is a master bedroom wing with media room/office, two bathtubs and a bar. On the east side, you will find an additional media room and four guest suites, each with its own private bathroom.

There is also a bonus one-bedroom guesthouse a one-acre cabernet sauvignon vineyard on the property.

Sound enticing? 1957 Admiral Cooke Lane in Sonoma is listed by Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty.

 