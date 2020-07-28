Inspiring escape: Even the guesthouse enjoys the same great views as the main residence.

Pump some iron: An outdoor gym is currently set up on the guesthouse patio.

Sunset stunner: Grab a glass of bubbly and relax on the poolside deck at 19257 Admiral Cooke Lane.

Restful repose: One five bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms in the main residence.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in the master bathroom.

Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking at the Aerie Estate.

Pass the popcorn: Gather the family and settle in for a film in the media room/office.

Wine Anyone? A place for showcasing all of your dusty vintages.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 19257 Admiral Cooke Lane.

Green with envy: A professionally landscaped yard and an alley of maples surround the estate.

View with a room: Walls of windows frame views of Mount Diablo, San Pablo Bay, San Francisco and Mount Tamalpais.

Picture perfect entrance: Glass doors welcome you in to the estate.

Take the plunge: An infinity pool and hot tub at the Aerie Estate.

19257 Admiral Cooke Lane , Sonoma - $14,750,000 6 beds, 7 baths, 6,400 square feet. Year built: 2020. Lot size: 18 acres. Brand new beauty: Constructed this year by Reiter Fine homes, this baller Sonoma Estate features high-end fixtures and million-dollar views. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carol Sebastiani, Sotheby's International Realty)

Tucked away on a picturesque parcel with views of Mount Diablo, Mount Tamalpais and San Francisco beyond, this brand-new beauty is an entertainer’s dream come true. Located in one of Sonoma County’s top wine regions, 19257 Admiral Cooke Lane in Sonoma features a five-bedroom main residence, a one-bedroom guesthouse, a party barn and an infinity pool.

At the center of it all is a gallery-like modern residence with a central great room and two bedroom wings. The primary gathering space includes a gourmet kitchen, dining and living rooms, all of which are echoed outdoors in this quintessentially Californian design.

On the west side of the property is a master bedroom wing with media room/office, two bathtubs and a bar. On the east side, you will find an additional media room and four guest suites, each with its own private bathroom.

There is also a bonus one-bedroom guesthouse a one-acre cabernet sauvignon vineyard on the property.

Check out the gallery above.

Sound enticing? 1957 Admiral Cooke Lane in Sonoma is listed by Carol Sebastiani at Sotheby’s International Realty.