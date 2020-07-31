17634 Highland Blvd., Sonoma - $625,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,606 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 5,227 square feet. Updates galore: This remodeled Sonoma home features a modern upstairs great room. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maria Lounibos , Sotheby’s International Realty)

2567 Bellevue Ranch , Santa Rosa - $550,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,560 square feet. Year built: 2003. Lot Size 3,484 square feet. Major curb appeal: Take a peek inside this warm and inviting Santa Rosa two-story with a nicely landscaped yard and a two-car garage. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Barbara Ellis, Keller Williams Realty)

Go with the flow: An easy open-concept living space with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

2431 Humboldt St., Santa Rosa - $579,950 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,530 square feet. Year built: 1940. Lot size: 5,247 square feet. Location, location, location: This charming forties bungalow is minutes away from Santa Rosa Junior College, downtown Santa Rosa and Highway 101. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller , W Real Estate)

Let there be light: A bright and cheery living room with plenty of natural light.

1646 Northstar Drive, Petaluma - $535,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,116 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 4,791 square feet. Community charmer: Situated in a private development, this home comes with shared access to a pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts and more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Alexandra Moreno, Coldwell Banker Realty)

Cook's kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the breakfast bar.

375 Graciella Drive , Windsor - $659,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,815 square feet. Year built: 1996. Lot size: 5,662 square feet. Windsor wonder: This "affordably priced" home features a manicured lawn air-conditioning and so much more. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by the McCall Team at Keller Williams Realty)

King of the castle: The master bedroom at 2553 N. Village Drive features a fireplace and adjoining bonus room.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 2553 N. Village Drive.

2553 N. Village Drive, Santa Rosa - $575,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,785 square feet. Year built: 2007. Lot size: 2,613 square feet. Sun power: Solar panels cut down on energy costs on this Northwest Santa Rosa home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller , W Real Estate)

According to the latest Compass real estate reports, the Sonoma County real estate market is actually doing well, in spite of an economic recession and COVID-19 closures. After steep declines in April and May, June saw an increase in buyer demand with the number of listings accepting offers, going into contract, up by 47% over the same month last year.

A large number of these sales are in the luxury market. Only 13 homes priced over $2 million sold in June 2019 and 40 homes at the same price point sold in June 2020.

According to Compass, more affluent buyers – the demographic with the least COVID-19-related unemployment and the greatest financial resources – have been jumping back into the real estate market to a greater degree than other segments of the population.

But what about the rest of us… Sonoma County still has a shortage of affordable homes. The median home price in June was $660,000 and the median income is only $76,753. Even with interest rates at historic lows, a mortgage payment for an average priced home is around $2,896.*

Curious to see what is available under $660,000 click through our gallery above.

*With 20% down and a 30 year fixed mortgage rate of 3.293%