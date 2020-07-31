Slide 1 of 30
2553 N. Village Drive, Santa Rosa - $575,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,785 square feet. Year built: 2007. Lot size: 2,613 square feet.
Sun power: Solar panels cut down on energy costs on this Northwest Santa Rosa home. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 2553 N. Village Drive.
King of the castle: The master bedroom at 2553 N. Village Drive features a fireplace and adjoining bonus room.
Exterior: A cozy backyard patio with daytime sun ideal for a small garden.
375 Graciella Drive, Windsor - $659,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,815 square feet. Year built: 1996. Lot size: 5,662 square feet.
Windsor wonder: This "affordably priced" home features a manicured lawn air-conditioning and so much more. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by the McCall Team at Keller Williams Realty)
Interior: An easy open living space with an updated kitchen, family room and dining room.
Slide 7 of 30
Family matters: A cozy family room with a fireplace and built-in shelving.
Cook's kitchen: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the breakfast bar.
Backyard bliss: A spacious backyard with a nice green lawn.
1646 Northstar Drive, Petaluma - $535,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,116 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 4,791 square feet.
Community charmer: Situated in a private development, this home comes with shared access to a pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts and more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Alexandra Moreno, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Updates galore: A modern kitchen with a subway tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances.
Let there be light: A bright and cheery living room with plenty of natural light.
Sweet dreams: One of three bedrooms at 1646 Northstar Drive.
Green with envy: A verdant lawn and raised bed garden at 1646 Northstar Drive.
2431 Humboldt St., Santa Rosa - $579,950
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,530 square feet. Year built: 1940. Lot size: 5,247 square feet.
Location, location, location: This charming forties bungalow is minutes away from Santa Rosa Junior College, downtown Santa Rosa and Highway 101. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)
Vintage charmer: Real hardwood floors and built-in shelving at 2431 Humboldt Street.
Go with the flow: An easy open-concept living space with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Interior: A warm and inviting living room at 3432 Montgomery Drive.
Slide 19 of 30
Cute as a button: A sweet upstairs bedroom with that cozy cottage appeal.
Slide 20 of 30
Bonus round: A large backyard with a deck at 2431 Humboldt Street.
2567 Bellevue Ranch, Santa Rosa - $550,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,560 square feet. Year built: 2003. Lot Size 3,484 square feet.
Major curb appeal: Take a peek inside this warm and inviting Santa Rosa two-story with a nicely landscaped yard and a two-car garage. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Barbara Ellis, Keller Williams Realty)
Raise the roof: A wide-open great room with a vaulted-ceiling at 2567 Bellevue Ranch.
Gardener's delight: A spacious backyard with room for a few raised beds at 2567 Bellevue Ranch.
3432 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa - $619,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,736 square feet. Year built: 1956. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Park-life: This sweet Santa Rosa home features a park-like landscaped yard. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Patricia Vance, Better Homes & Gardens)
Cook's kitchen: A gas stove for the home chef at 3432 Montogmery Drive.
Interior: A warm and inviting living room at 3432 Montgomery Drive.
Slide 27 of 30
Dine al fresco: A spacious deck for outdoor meals with friends and family.
17634 Highland Blvd., Sonoma - $625,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,606 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 5,227 square feet.
Updates galore: This remodeled Sonoma home features a modern upstairs great room. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Maria Lounibos, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Sweet retreat: An upstairs living space that captures the morning light.
More to love: A blank slate backyard ready for an industrious gardener.