Pet friendly: The Meadows accepts cats and dogs under 25 pounds (one pet per apartment).

Interior: Apartments at The Meadows include stone countertops, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, modern ceiling fans, vinyl planking and much more.

2355 Meadow Way , Santa Rosa One bedrooms from $1,495, Two bedrooms from $2,095 Central locale: The Meadows apartments are located in an ideal location close to Santa Rosa Junior College and downtown restaurants and entertainment. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by The Meadows )

Let there be light: A bright and cheery living room filled with natural light.

4145 Shadow Lane, Santa Rosa One bedrooms from $1,899, Two bedrooms from $2,429 One with nature: Nestled in a picturesque creekside locale, this Santa Rosa complex features peaceful water fountains and meandering nature trails. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Shadow Creek Apartments )

Park life: Annadel Apartments are located adjacent to Annadel State Park and the complex is pet-friendly.

More to love: Stay entertained for hours in the community billiards room.

Fun for the whole family: A bocce court at Annadel Apartments.

1020 Jennings Ave., Santa Rosa One bedrooms from $1,950. Two bedrooms from $2,250. Green with envy: Residents at Annadel Apartments enjoy access to a community garden and other amenities. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Annadel Apartments )

Amenities : Residents at The Alexandar enjoy access to a heated pool, spa, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and pet grooming station.

Location, location, location: The Alexandar is situated in-between Highway 12 and US 101, providing easy access to anywhere in Sonoma County or beyond.

7 50 Apple Creek Lane , Santa Rosa One bedrooms from $1,715, Two bedrooms from $2,180 Nature lover’s retreat: Options for hiking, biking or laying in the sun abound at The Alexandar Apartments, within easy reach of Howarth Park and Annadel State Park. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Alexandar Apartments )

Go with the flow: An easy open-concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

Historic charmer: Gather around the fireplace in the clubhouse of this stylish 1920s remodel.

1130 4th St. , Santa Rosa One bedrooms from $1,627, two bedrooms from $1,940 Creekside cutie: Residents at this centrally located Santa Rosa apartment complex enjoy shared access to a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. (Courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Creekside Apartments)

The median rent in Sonoma County* is $1,673 for a one-bedroom and $2,168 for a two-bedroom according to the real estate analysis website, Apartment List.

According to the July report, the average rent decreased by just 0.1% month over month and 0.8% since the start of the pandemic in March. Average prices have gone up by 9.9% from July 2019 to July 2020.

Nationally, the picture is similar. Rents went up by 0.1% month over month and down 0.3% since March.

While this dip may seem insignificant, it is occurring at a time of year when rents typically increase due to seasonality. Since Apartment List began the study in 2014, it has seen a spring/summer increase between 1.1% to 2.1% from March to July across the nation.

*Derived from the analysis of Santa Rosa data, Sonoma County’s largest city.