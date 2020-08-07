The median rent in Sonoma County* is $1,673 for a one-bedroom and $2,168 for a two-bedroom according to the real estate analysis website, Apartment List.
According to the July report, the average rent decreased by just 0.1% month over month and 0.8% since the start of the pandemic in March. Average prices have gone up by 9.9% from July 2019 to July 2020.
Nationally, the picture is similar. Rents went up by 0.1% month over month and down 0.3% since March.
While this dip may seem insignificant, it is occurring at a time of year when rents typically increase due to seasonality. Since Apartment List began the study in 2014, it has seen a spring/summer increase between 1.1% to 2.1% from March to July across the nation.
*Derived from the analysis of Santa Rosa data, Sonoma County’s largest city.