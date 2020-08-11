Home on the range: A green space for grazing livestock at 1814 Wood Road.

Horse lover's dream ranch: A home for horses or other livestock at 1814 Wood Road.

Working farm: A bonus building for an office or whatever your heart desires.

More to love: A circular staircase leads up to an observation tower on the estate.

Work from home: A second-floor study in the main residence overlooks the estate.

Laundry room: A comfy space for cleaning clothes and catching up on paperwork.

Let it all sink in: A master bathroom with a massive walk-in shower and a supersized tub for soaking.

Bonus round: A walk-in closet with room for the clothes horse in the family.

Pets welcome: A cozy nook under the stairs doubles as a bedroom for the pooch.

Good room or great room? An easy open-concept design with spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with family.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the main residence at 1814 Wood Road.

Location, location, location: 1814 Wood Road is nestled within the Russian River wine appellation and is a short drive away from downtown Santa Rosa.

A warm welcome: The main entrance to the brand-new modern farmhouse.

1814 Wood Road, Fulton - $2,350,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 2,750 square feet. Year built: 2020. Lot size: 11.12 acres. Country compound: Formerly used to raise horses, this picturesque rural property comes with a heritage barn and a full-size dressage arena. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Lisa Thomas , Compass)

Grab a charcuterie plate and a glass of rosé and settle in for a minute or two to explore this horse-lover’s dream estate in Fulton. The 11-acre ranch features a brand-new farmhouse, one-bedroom guesthouse, a detached office, horse barn and equestrian arena.

Nestled within the prestigious Russian River appellation and zoned for agriculture, the parcel offers a lucrative opportunity for vineyard development or raising livestock. The property is fully equipped for housing and exercising horses and other farm animals.

Looking for a little space to roam around? Need a little room for visiting friends or family? The compound comes with a brand-new three-bedroom modern farmhouse and a detached one-bedroom guesthouse.

Visiting in-laws can settle in for the evening in the fully-equipped garage apartment or in one of the main residence’s luxury suites.

Finished earlier this year, the primary residence is built in the modern farmhouse style. It features gleaming hardwood floors, vaulted exposed beam ceilings and a fresh open-concept design. There is a gourmet kitchen with a marble center island, stainless steel appliances and a Viking gas range as well as a deluxe laundry room, formal dining room and a spacious outdoor patio.

The property was formerly used for raising horses and comes with a vintage redwood barn, multiple outbuildings and a full-size dressage arena.

1814 Wood Road in Fulton is listed by Lisa Thomas at Compass real estate.