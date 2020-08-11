Grab a charcuterie plate and a glass of rosé and settle in for a minute or two to explore this horse-lover’s dream estate in Fulton. The 11-acre ranch features a brand-new farmhouse, one-bedroom guesthouse, a detached office, horse barn and equestrian arena.

Nestled within the prestigious Russian River appellation and zoned for agriculture, the parcel offers a lucrative opportunity for vineyard development or raising livestock. The property is fully equipped for housing and exercising horses and other farm animals.

Looking for a little space to roam around? Need a little room for visiting friends or family? The compound comes with a brand-new three-bedroom modern farmhouse and a detached one-bedroom guesthouse.

Visiting in-laws can settle in for the evening in the fully-equipped garage apartment or in one of the main residence’s luxury suites.

Finished earlier this year, the primary residence is built in the modern farmhouse style. It features gleaming hardwood floors, vaulted exposed beam ceilings and a fresh open-concept design.  There is a gourmet kitchen with a marble center island, stainless steel appliances and a Viking gas range as well as a deluxe laundry room, formal dining room and a spacious outdoor patio.

The property was formerly used for raising horses and comes with a vintage redwood barn, multiple outbuildings and a full-size dressage arena.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above.

1814 Wood Road in Fulton is listed by Lisa Thomas at Compass real estate. 

 