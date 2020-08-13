Despite COVID-19  restrictions and a downturn in the economy, home sales are still going strong in Sonoma County according to a Compass real estate report.

After steep declines in April and May, June saw an increase in buyer demand with the number of listings accepting offers going up by 47%  over the same month last year.

Many of these sales are in the luxury market, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t homes available for the rest of us.

The median income in Sonoma County is  $76,753 which makes homes priced under $500,000 a good target for those earning the average salary.  With 20% down, an interest rate of 3.2 % and a 30-year fixed-rate loan, the monthly mortgage would be around $2,000 for a home priced around $450,000. If you earn the median income, $2,000/month is around 30% of your salary (the rule of thumb how much you should pay each month for housing).

