Slide 1 of 23
281 Red Mountain Drive, Cloverdale - $485,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,233 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Senior Special: Nestled within the Clover Springs 55+ community, this charming single-level home is bright and cheery inside and out. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Viani, Redfin)
Slide 2 of 23
Interior: A spacious great room with built-in cabinetry at 281 Red Mountain Drive.
Slide 3 of 23
Let there be light: Skylights flood the kitchen with natural light.
Slide 4 of 23
Kitchen: Sliding glass doors lead from the breakfast nook to a charming backyard terrace.
Slide 5 of 23
Green with envy: The park-like backyard at 281 Red Mountain Drive.
Slide 6 of 23
159 Acorn Drive, Petaluma - $423, 000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,028 square feet. Year built: 1983. Lot size: 1,742 square feet.
Westside wonder: This charming West Petaluma townhouse is situated in a planned unit development where HOA fees cover water, sewer, garbage and exterior maintenance. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Bridget Lyons, Westgate Realty)
Slide 7 of 23
Interior: A cozy family room with plenty of natural light.
Slide 8 of 23
Backyard bliss: A spacious backyard with plenty of room for gardening and barbecuing under the stars.
Slide 9 of 23
140 Encinas Lane, Sonoma - $489,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,317 square feet. Year built: 1997. Lot size: 1,742 square feet.
Location, location, location: This contemporary residence is just minutes away from downtown Sonoma restaurants and wineries. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tim Little, Compass)
Slide 10 of 23
Foodie's delight: A stylish kitchen with a butcher block island and laminate flooring.
Slide 11 of 23
Family matters: The sunny family room at 140 Encinas Lane.
Slide 12 of 23
King of the castle: One for four bedrooms in this spacious family residence.
Slide 13 of 23
Exterior: Enjoy family barbecues on the flagstone patio.
Slide 14 of 23
1016 Aston Circle, Santa Rosa - $485,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,284 square feet. Year built: 2007. Lot size: 2,239 square feet.
Family matters: Room for the whole family in this spacious Santa Rosa two-story. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Fermin Escutia, Prosper Real Estate)
Slide 15 of 23
Interior: A light-filled living space with kitchen cutouts that combine spaces for cooking and hanging out.
Slide 16 of 23
More to love: Sliding glass doors lead from the kitchen to the backyard patio.
Slide 17 of 23
Exterior: The spacious backyard at 1016 Aston Circle.
Slide 18 of 23
14181 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville - $495,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,402 square feet. Year built:
Russian River retreat: This split-level home is just minutes away from downtown Guerneville and Russian River beaches. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mallory Lambert Silipo, Terra Firma Global Partners)
Slide 19 of 23
Interior: A sunny second-story family room at 14181 Old Cazadero ROad.
Slide 20 of 23
Exterior: 14181 Old Cazadero Road features a terraced garden, a sun-drenched backyard and a sunny upstairs deck.
Slide 21 of 23
2138 Westwood Drive, Santa Rosa - $499,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,112 square feet. Year built: 1956. Lot size: 7,800 square feet.
Take the Plunge: This charming Santa Rosa property comes with a sparkling pool and cabana. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by RE/MAX Gold)
Slide 22 of 23
Interior: The sunny living room at 2138 Westwood Drive.
Slide 23 of 23
Backyard oasis: Palm trees hang over the sunny backyard at 2138 Westwood Drive.