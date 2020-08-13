2138 Westwood Drive , Santa Rosa - $499,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,112 square feet. Year built: 1956. Lot size: 7,800 square feet. Take the Plunge: This charming Santa Rosa property comes with a sparkling pool and cabana. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by RE/MAX Gold )

14181 Old Cazadero Road, Guerneville - $495,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,402 square feet. Year built: Russian River retreat: This split-level home is just minutes away from downtown Guerneville and Russian River beaches. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mallory Lambert Silipo , Terra Firma Global Partners)

More to love: Sliding glass doors lead from the kitchen to the backyard patio.

1016 Aston Circle , Santa Rosa - $485,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,284 square feet. Year built: 2007. Lot size: 2,239 square feet. Family matters: Room for the whole family in this spacious Santa Rosa two-story. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Fermin Escutia , Prosper Real Estate)

King of the castle: One for four bedrooms in this spacious family residence.

140 Encinas Lane , Sonoma - $489,000 4 beds, 2 baths, 1,317 square feet. Year built: 1997. Lot size: 1,742 square feet. Location, location, location: This contemporary residence is just minutes away from downtown Sonoma restaurants and wineries. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Tim Little , Compass)

Backyard bliss: A spacious backyard with plenty of room for gardening and barbecuing under the stars.

159 Acorn Drive , Petaluma - $423, 000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,028 square feet. Year built: 1983. Lot size: 1,742 square feet. Westside wonder: This charming West Petaluma townhouse is situated in a planned unit development where HOA fees cover water, sewer, garbage and exterior maintenance. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Bridget Lyons, Westgate Realty)

281 Red Mountain Drive , Cloverdale - $485,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,233 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Senior Special: Nestled within the Clover Springs 55+ community, this charming single-level home is bright and cheery inside and out. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Michael Viani , Redfin)

Despite COVID-19 restrictions and a downturn in the economy, home sales are still going strong in Sonoma County according to a Compass real estate report.

After steep declines in April and May, June saw an increase in buyer demand with the number of listings accepting offers going up by 47% over the same month last year.

Many of these sales are in the luxury market, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t homes available for the rest of us.

The median income in Sonoma County is $76,753 which makes homes priced under $500,000 a good target for those earning the average salary. With 20% down, an interest rate of 3.2 % and a 30-year fixed-rate loan, the monthly mortgage would be around $2,000 for a home priced around $450,000. If you earn the median income, $2,000/month is around 30% of your salary (the rule of thumb how much you should pay each month for housing).

Interested in seeing some properties currently priced below $500,000 in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above.