COVID-19 seclusion got you down?  This brand-new Sonoma estate just might have everything you might need for riding out a pandemic. Fancy your own home theater, gym, pool, bocce court, or five-car garage? This estate has it all and then some.

The seemingly simple design uses a mixture of concrete, wood, and glass to frame and accentuate the surrounding landscape. What’s more, the home is nestled on 21.13 acres of protected land allowing for uninterrupted views of nature’s bounty.

The unique charred wooden facade of the home was employed using a centuries-old Japanese technique that renders it a striking black hue that contrasts with the surrounding landscape.

Entering the estate you will find a plethora of high-end amenities including Gaggenau appliances, a wine fridge, and a butler’s pantry. There are five bedrooms in the home each with a dramatic view of the surrounding hills. In the great room, a wall of glass slides away to connect the wide-open great room to the expansive deck and pool area.

Sound intriguing? Click through the gallery above to preview the estate.

2191 Hat Pat Lane in Sonoma is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass Real Estate. 