Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the home, outbuildings and surrounding landscape.

Outside looking in: A view from the deck shows the stylish open-concept interior.

Dine al fresco: A cozy spot for dining under the stars at 2191 Hat Pat Lane.

Sunset stunner : Grab a glass of bubbly and enjoy the views at 2191 Hat Pat Lane.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the infinity pool.

More to love: Folding glass walls connect the bedrooms to outdoor patios.

More to love: One of five bedrooms at 2191 Hat Pat Lane.

Sweet dreams: Escape from it all in this peaceful bedroom retreat.

Go with the flow: Interior and exterior living spaces seamlessly flow together at 2191 Hat Pat Lane.

Good room or great room? A combined central gathering space with areas for dining, cooking and hanging out.

Exterior: An 18th-century Japanese technique was employed to render the facade of 2191 Hat Pat Lane a deep, rich charcoal-black.

Artistic abode: The unique designer estate looks like a gallery nestled in the hills of the Sonoma Valley.

2191 Hat Pat Lane , Sonoma - $13,950,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 7,623 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 21.13 acres. Ultra-modern escape: This architecturally intriguing estate is filled with built-in entertainments ideal for beating the confinement blues. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Christine Krenos, Compass)

COVID-19 seclusion got you down? This brand-new Sonoma estate just might have everything you might need for riding out a pandemic. Fancy your own home theater, gym, pool, bocce court, or five-car garage? This estate has it all and then some.

The seemingly simple design uses a mixture of concrete, wood, and glass to frame and accentuate the surrounding landscape. What’s more, the home is nestled on 21.13 acres of protected land allowing for uninterrupted views of nature’s bounty.

The unique charred wooden facade of the home was employed using a centuries-old Japanese technique that renders it a striking black hue that contrasts with the surrounding landscape.

Entering the estate you will find a plethora of high-end amenities including Gaggenau appliances, a wine fridge, and a butler’s pantry. There are five bedrooms in the home each with a dramatic view of the surrounding hills. In the great room, a wall of glass slides away to connect the wide-open great room to the expansive deck and pool area.

Sound intriguing? Click through the gallery above to preview the estate.

2191 Hat Pat Lane in Sonoma is listed by Christine Krenos at Compass Real Estate.