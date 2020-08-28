Mediterranean-style estates are right at home in Sonoma County. Recalling our mission roots and reminding us of villas in Spain, these classic Old World-style homes are an architectural staple in California.

The classic European style is characterized by arched windows and doorways, low-pitched tile roofs, wrought-iron balconies, fountains, manicured gardens, tile floors and stucco facades.

The materials are both attractive and functional. The tile roofs are fire resistant and the stucco exterior walls keep things cool in summer and provide insulation in the winter.

Built with our year-round good weather in mind, these homes often feature sprawling terraces ideal for enjoying a meal under the stars.

Although there are plenty of properties priced well above $1 million, you can occasionally find a model or two below $900,000.

Click through our gallery above to see houses from $899,000 to $5.5 million currently on the market.