Mediterranean-style villas in Sonoma County listed from $899,000 to $5.5 million
740 Shiloh Terrace, Santa Rosa – $3,150,000
3 beds, 4 baths, 4,310 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 8.07 square feet.
Old World Charmer: Spanish tiles adorn the roof of this Mediterranean-style villa. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Mary Anne Veldkamp, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Exterior: This European-style villa sits on a secluded eight-acre property with manicured gardens, multiple terraces and loggia.
Backyard bliss: A classic Mediterranean fountain and a coved space for dining outdoors.
Regal retreat: A fireplace warms the living room at 740 Shiloh Terrace.
Let there be light: Soak up some rays in the solarium at 740 Shiloh Terrace.
5355 Pressley Road, Santa Rosa - $5,500,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 4,811 square feet. Year built: 2007. Lot size: 12.89 acres.
Luxe life: Sitting on a secluded crest in the Santa Rosa foothills this luxurious Mediterranean retreat features an infinity-edge pool, spa, fountains, gardens and much much more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Christine Krenos, Compass)
Enduring style: The traditional style abode was constructed using high-end materials including stone tiles, hardwood floors and oversized windows.
A warm welcome: An opulent foyer with marble floors and a chandelier.
A formal affair: A regal formal dining room with a wine display wall and a chandelier.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 5355 Pressley Road.
Bonus round: An outdoor kitchen and firepit at 5355 Pressley Road.
5429 Spring Lake Court, Santa Rosa - $899,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,432 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Affordable option? Priced under $900K, this spacious Santa Rosa home is filled with modern conveniences. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Niteen Sharma, Matrix Real Estate)
Raise the roof: A two-story living room with cathedral ceilings at 5249 Spring Lake Court.
Go with the flow: An open concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.
Foodie's delight: A stylish modern kitchen with a large central island for preparing your next holiday feast.
Let it all sink in: A massive tub for soaking at 5249 Spring Lake Court.
More to love: A cozy bit of green space ideal for a garden or a game of catch.
Mediterranean-style estates are right at home in Sonoma County. Recalling our mission roots and reminding us of villas in Spain, these classic Old World-style homes are an architectural staple in California.
The classic European style is characterized by arched windows and doorways, low-pitched tile roofs, wrought-iron balconies, fountains, manicured gardens, tile floors and stucco facades.
The materials are both attractive and functional. The tile roofs are fire resistant and the stucco exterior walls keep things cool in summer and provide insulation in the winter.
Built with our year-round good weather in mind, these homes often feature sprawling terraces ideal for enjoying a meal under the stars.
Although there are plenty of properties priced well above $1 million, you can occasionally find a model or two below $900,000.
Click through our gallery above to see houses from $899,000 to $5.5 million currently on the market.