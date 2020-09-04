Get in shape: Exercise in the complex gym to save money on fitness costs.

4656 Quigg Drive , Santa Rosa 1 bedrooms from $1,533, 2 bedrooms from $2,018 Indoor/outdoor floor plan: French doors connect interior and exterior living spaces in this charming Santa Rosa complex. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Acacia On Santa Rosa Creek )

Exterior: Alexander apartments are pet friendly and come with shared access to a pool, spa, clubhouse and fitness center.

750 Apple Creek Lane , Santa Rosa 1 bedrooms from $1,715, 2 bedrooms from $2,090 Location, location, location: The apartment homes in this Santa Rosa complex are conveniently close to Highway 101 and Highway 12. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by The Alexandar )

1 Lakeville Circle, Petaluma 1 bedrooms from $1,894, 2 bedrooms from $1,900 Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room in an apartment at the Vineyard Luxury complex. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property Listed by Vineyard Luxury Apartments)

Catch some Zzzss: Room for queen size bed and a large dresser in a spacious bedroom at the Brio complex.

Let there be light: An apartment filled with natural light at Brio Apartments.

7380 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park 1 beds from $1,500, 2 beds from $1,650 College sweetheart: Conveniently situated close to Sonoma State and Highway 101, this Rohnert Park complex is both stylish and affordable. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Brio Apartments )

Open concept design: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner in this easy open-concept kitchen/dining room.

Fit and fabulous: Pump some iron in the fitness center at Renaissance Apartment Homes.

2111 Kawana Springs Road , Santa Rosa - $2,145/month 2 beds, 2 baths, 995 square feet. Lux life: Fancy your own gourmet kitchen, electric fireplace, patio and walk-in closet? The rental units at Renaissance Apartment homes have all that and then some. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Zillow. Property listed by Renaissance Apartment Homes )

The median rent in Sonoma County* is $1,675 for a one-bedroom and $2,170 for a two-bedroom according to a recent report by the rental market analysis website Apartment List.

According to the August study, rents inched up 0.1% (just two dollars) since July and are down 0.7% since the start of the pandemic in March. The slight increase echoes the national trend with housing costs going up by the same rate month-over-month.

Year-over-year rents in Sonoma County have gone up by 10.8% from August 2019 to August 2020, and are still high compared to the rest of the nation were the median rent is $963 for a one-bedroom and $1,195 for a two-bedroom.

Big cities, in general, have been hit hard by the COVID-19 virus and subsequent recession. The largest rent declines were seen in major coastal cities including San Francisco, New York and San Jose.

Rents are down in general throughout the Bay Area, with San Francisco seeing the steepest decline as housing costs fell 4.7% to $2,956 for a two-bedroom since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Curious to see what the median rent will get you in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above to see some of the apartments currently listed for under $2,170 on Zillow.

*Derived from the analysis of Santa Rosa data, Sonoma County’s largest city.