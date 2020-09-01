Fancy your own vineyard estate? The property known as Pegasus Ranch and Fairview Vineyards is on the market for $6.8 million. The luxurious traditional design sits on a secluded 100-acre property just 30 minutes north of San Francisco.

If classic farmhouse style is your thing this property is just what the doctor ordered. The grand white residence stands in contrast to the green landscape that surrounds, all that is missing is a white picket fence.

The main residence features a country kitchen with a gas stove, wrap-around counters  and a set of French doors that open to a poolside patio. A fireplace warms the open concept great room with comfortable living space at one end and a formal dining area at the other.

On top of that, there is a regal Old World-style study,  game room, and four comfortable bedrooms.

Outside amenities include a pool, spa, pool/guesthouse, and numerous agricultural barns and horse shelters.

And did we mention grapes? The property comes with 21 planted acres of chardonnay and pinot noir.

Close your eyes and imagine sipping on a glass of estate-grown pinot while watching the sunset over the Petaluma River.

6525 Lakeville Highway in Petaluma is listed by Kouros Tavakoli at Sotheby’s International Realty.

 