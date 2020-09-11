Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the two-car garage, pool, spa, patio, home and gardens.

Backyard bliss: A saltwater pool and supersized spa in the backyard at 1428 Hudson Avenue.

Double the fun: His and hers vanities in a bathroom at 1428 Hudson Avenue.

Sweet dreams: One of four en-suite bedrooms in the home.

King of the castle: A regal bedroom with a modern chandelier and direct patio access.

Let there be light: A sunny spot to curl up with a good book at 1428 Hudson Avenue.

Interior: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the breakfast bar.

Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with all the fixin's at 1428 Hudson Avenue.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 1428 Hudson Avenue.

Bibliophiles dream home: Plenty of room for bookshelves in the study/home office.

Designer details: Custom crown molding adorns the walls of the living room at 1428 Hudson Avenue.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Formal entrance: A flagstone walkway leads up to the main entrance at 1428 Hudson Avenue.

1428 Hudson Ave., Saint Helena - $4,750,000 4 beds 4 baths, 3,006 square feet. Year built: 2003. Lot size: 9,583 square feet. Location, location, location: This regal traditional-style home is just minutes from downtown St. Helena. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS . Property listed by Peter Colbert, Compass)

Dripping with elegance from gate to grotto, a stunning four-bedroom estate is on the market in St. Helena for $4,750,000.

Although it was only built in 2003, every room in the home was remodeled in 2017. Filled with high-end fixtures and finishes, it features white oak floors, 12-foot ceilings, French doors, custom crown molding, chandeliers and much, much more.

The chef in the family will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with a Viking gas stove, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. On top of that, there is a spacious office and plenty of sunny spaces for curling up with a good book.

The outdoor space is equally impressive. There is an outdoor kitchen, terraced patios, manicured gardens, a two-car garage, saltwater pool and spa. To keep you safer during fire season, the home was upgraded with a slate roof and copper gutters.

Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

1428 Hudson Ave. in St. Helena is listed by Peter Colbert at Compass real estate.