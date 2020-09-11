Dripping with elegance from gate to grotto, a stunning four-bedroom estate is on the market in St. Helena for $4,750,000.

Although it was only built in 2003, every room in the home was remodeled in 2017. Filled with high-end fixtures and finishes, it features white oak floors, 12-foot ceilings, French doors, custom crown molding, chandeliers and much, much more.

The chef in the family will be impressed by the gourmet kitchen with a Viking gas stove, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. On top of that, there is a spacious office and plenty of sunny spaces for curling up with a good book.

The outdoor space is equally impressive. There is an outdoor kitchen, terraced patios, manicured gardens,  a two-car garage, saltwater pool and  spa. To keep you safer during fire season, the home was upgraded with a slate roof and copper gutters.

1428 Hudson Ave. in St. Helena is listed by Peter Colbert at Compass real estate. 

 