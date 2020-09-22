Old World meets New World in this contemporary equestrian estate close to the Sonoma Plaza.  Built in 2018, the modern farmhouse at 18986 Carriger Road marries imported and antique materials with modern luxuries.

Filled with imported Belgian limestone, Provencal plaster, and reclaimed wood floors the property feels like a historic European estate styled with a crisp contemporary aesthetic.

The main residence features an easy open floor plan and walls of windows that frame vineyard and mountain views.

On the 9.2-acre property, you will find a salt-water pool, spa, cabana, bocce court and outdoor living room.

The fully-equipped equestrian facility includes a 16-stall stable, lounge, tack room, and a covered arena with Pinnacle no-water footing.

To reduce the property’s dependence on PG&E, there is even an 80KW solar system and a natural gas back-up generator.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.

18986 Carriger Road in Sonoma is listed by Daniel Cassabonne at Sotheby’s International Realty.