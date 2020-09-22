Double the fun: His and hers vanities in the guesthouse at 18986 Carriger Road.

In-laws' escape: A stylish modern living room and space for dining outdoors.

More to love: The indoor equestrian arena with Pinnacle no-water footing.

Horsin' around: The 16-stall horse stable at 18986 Carriger Road.

Exterior: A firepit will keep you warm and cozy on brisk fall nights.

Inspiring locale: A home office with plenty of light for painting or reading.

Let it all sink in: An opulent master bathroom with a large tub for soaking.

Sweet dreams: One of four peaceful bedrooms at 18986 Carriger Road.

Backyard bliss: The outdoor kitchen at 18986 Carriger Road.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: French doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 18986 Carriger Road.

Entertainer's abode: Chat with guests while preparing dinner at the kitchen island.

Gourmet luxury: An opulent kitchen with a professional gas stove, a marble central island and chandeliers.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 18986 Carriger Road.

Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

View with a room: Walls of windows frame views of the pool and mountains beyond.

Artful abode: A glass foyer welcomes you into the home.

Hit the trail: Several miles of trails stretch across the 9.2-acre park-like property.

Exterior: Manicured gardens and plenty of room for multiple vehicles at 18986 Carriger Road.

18986 Carriger Road , Sonoma - $16,250,000 4 beds, 7 baths, 6,458 square feet. Year built: 2018. Lot size: 9.15 acres. Luxe life: Filled with luxurious amenities from gate to grotto, this opulent estate is a sight to seen. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne , Sotheby’s International Realty)

Old World meets New World in this contemporary equestrian estate close to the Sonoma Plaza. Built in 2018, the modern farmhouse at 18986 Carriger Road marries imported and antique materials with modern luxuries.

Filled with imported Belgian limestone, Provencal plaster, and reclaimed wood floors the property feels like a historic European estate styled with a crisp contemporary aesthetic.

The main residence features an easy open floor plan and walls of windows that frame vineyard and mountain views.

On the 9.2-acre property, you will find a salt-water pool, spa, cabana, bocce court and outdoor living room.

The fully-equipped equestrian facility includes a 16-stall stable, lounge, tack room, and a covered arena with Pinnacle no-water footing.

To reduce the property’s dependence on PG&E, there is even an 80KW solar system and a natural gas back-up generator.

18986 Carriger Road in Sonoma is listed by Daniel Cassabonne at Sotheby’s International Realty.