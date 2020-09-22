Sonoma equestrian estate asks $16.3 million
18986 Carriger Road, Sonoma - $16,250,000
4 beds, 7 baths, 6,458 square feet. Year built: 2018. Lot size: 9.15 acres.
Luxe life: Filled with luxurious amenities from gate to grotto, this opulent estate is a sight to seen. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Exterior: Manicured gardens and plenty of room for multiple vehicles at 18986 Carriger Road.
Hit the trail: Several miles of trails stretch across the 9.2-acre park-like property.
Artful abode: A glass foyer welcomes you into the home.
View with a room: Walls of windows frame views of the pool and mountains beyond.
Go with the flow: An easy open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 18986 Carriger Road.
Gourmet luxury: An opulent kitchen with a professional gas stove, a marble central island and chandeliers.
Entertainer's abode: Chat with guests while preparing dinner at the kitchen island.
Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: French doors unite interior and exterior living spaces at 18986 Carriger Road.
Backyard bliss: The outdoor kitchen at 18986 Carriger Road.
Dine al fresco: A picturesque spot for a dinner outdoors.
Sweet dreams: One of four peaceful bedrooms at 18986 Carriger Road.
Let it all sink in: An opulent master bathroom with a large tub for soaking.
Inspiring locale: A home office with plenty of light for painting or reading.
Exterior: A firepit will keep you warm and cozy on brisk fall nights.
Horsin' around: The 16-stall horse stable at 18986 Carriger Road.
More to love: The indoor equestrian arena with Pinnacle no-water footing.
Bonus round: A poolside guesthouse with a full kitchen.
In-laws' escape: A stylish modern living room and space for dining outdoors.
Zen retreat: A peaceful guest bedroom at 18986 Carriger Road.
Double the fun: His and hers vanities in the guesthouse at 18986 Carriger Road.
Old World meets New World in this contemporary equestrian estate close to the Sonoma Plaza. Built in 2018, the modern farmhouse at 18986 Carriger Road marries imported and antique materials with modern luxuries.
Filled with imported Belgian limestone, Provencal plaster, and reclaimed wood floors the property feels like a historic European estate styled with a crisp contemporary aesthetic.
The main residence features an easy open floor plan and walls of windows that frame vineyard and mountain views.
On the 9.2-acre property, you will find a salt-water pool, spa, cabana, bocce court and outdoor living room.
The fully-equipped equestrian facility includes a 16-stall stable, lounge, tack room, and a covered arena with Pinnacle no-water footing.
To reduce the property’s dependence on PG&E, there is even an 80KW solar system and a natural gas back-up generator.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside.
18986 Carriger Road in Sonoma is listed by Daniel Cassabonne at Sotheby’s International Realty.