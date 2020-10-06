Take a moment and escape from it all with this brand-new luxurious ranch in Healdsburg’s Chalk Hill Valley. Designed and constructed by James McCalligan and Mastertouch Construction in 2020, this modern farmhouse is just plain dreamy.

Situated in a coveted wine-growing region, the 77-acre estate is suitable for agricultural development.

The centerpiece of the estate is the four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,500-square-foot main residence. The single-level modern farmhouse comes with an office/media room, gourmet kitchen, climate-controlled wine room, butler’s pantry and spa-like bathrooms. If four bedrooms aren’t enough, there is a bonus 1,200-square-foot guest lodging in a rustic barn.

The outdoors are equally impressive, there is pool, spa, bocce court, fire-pit, fenced-in garden, outdoor kitchen and miles of established trails for hiking, horseback riding or whatever your heart desires.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate. 

3171 Wright Ranch Lane in Healdsburg is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate. 

 

 