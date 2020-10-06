Bunkhouse: Room for a pack of relatives in the guest barn.

Country kitchen: A cozy space for your guests to prepare snacks and coffee.

Green with envy: A fence keeps the critters out of the raised-bed garden.

Million-dollar vistas: Breathtaking views of vineyards and mountains at 3171 Wright Ranch Lane.

Fun for the whole family: One of four spacious bedrooms in the Chalk Hill ranch.

Let it all sink in: A walk-in shower, dual vanities and a massive tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

King of the castle: A regal master suite at 3171 Wright Ranch Lane.

Scrub a dub dub: A spacious laundry room for washing all your dirty duds.

Wine anyone? The climate-controlled wine room at 3171 Wright Ranch Lane.

Multi-purpose room: A bonus media room/study ideal for watching a movie, playing some music or curling up with a good book.

Bonus round: An outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven at 3171 Wright Ranch Lane.

Gourmet luxury: Panda glass doors unite the kitchen with an outdoor dining room.

More to love: A cozy little breakfast nook for your morning crossword and coffee.

Go with the flow: A removable glass wall unites the interior and exterior living spaces.

Home is where the hearth is: One of three fireplaces at 3171 Wright Ranch Lane.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Entertainer's abode: The party rages on into the wee hour of the night beside the outdoor firepit.

Contemporary cutie: The centerpiece of the estate is the 4,500-square-foot modern farmhouse.

3171 Wright Ranch Lane , Healdsburg - $8,500,000 4 beds, 5 baths, 5,700 square feet. Year built: 2020. Home on the range: Spread out and explore this brand-new 77-acre ranch in Healdsburg's coved Chalk Hill Valley. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)

Take a moment and escape from it all with this brand-new luxurious ranch in Healdsburg’s Chalk Hill Valley. Designed and constructed by James McCalligan and Mastertouch Construction in 2020, this modern farmhouse is just plain dreamy.

Situated in a coveted wine-growing region, the 77-acre estate is suitable for agricultural development.

The centerpiece of the estate is the four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 4,500-square-foot main residence. The single-level modern farmhouse comes with an office/media room, gourmet kitchen, climate-controlled wine room, butler’s pantry and spa-like bathrooms. If four bedrooms aren’t enough, there is a bonus 1,200-square-foot guest lodging in a rustic barn.

The outdoors are equally impressive, there is pool, spa, bocce court, fire-pit, fenced-in garden, outdoor kitchen and miles of established trails for hiking, horseback riding or whatever your heart desires.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

3171 Wright Ranch Lane in Healdsburg is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate.