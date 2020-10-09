Double the fun: Plenty of room for multiple vehicles at 886 Chiquita Road.

886 Chiquita Road , Healdsburg - $6,995,000 4 beds, 6 baths, 6,084 square feet. Year built: 1992. Lot size: 5.34 Acres Old World luxury: Filled with high-end amenities and classic European elegance, this regal Healdsburg estate is a sight to be seen. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Kaaren Atkin , Sotheby’s International Realty)

We could all use a little escape right now. Travel to Tuscany without leaving home with this Old World style manor in Healdsburg.

The palatial home, the entrance lined with olive trees, includes a gourmet kitchen, office, wine room, spacious bedrooms and multiple dining and living rooms. But the outdoor living spaces are really what makes this home special.

Entertainment centers around the pool area, where there are wide open terraces and a pavilion with a full outdoor kitchen. After noshing on a home-cooked meal, guests can relax in by the fire pit, play a game of pétanque, or float in the pool.

If that’s not enough, there is a poolside cabana with an outdoor shower and guests’ quarters above a rustic barn.

And what Wine Country retreat would be complete without grapes? This one has a three-acre cabernet sauvignon vineyard with room for expansion.

Take a minute or two and fantasize about living in this opulent estate, by clicking through our gallery above.

886 Chiquita Road in Healdsburg is listed by Kaaren Atkin at Sotheby’s International Realty.