Healdsburg fairytale manor listed for $6,995,000
886 Chiquita Road, Healdsburg - $6,995,000
4 beds, 6 baths, 6,084 square feet. Year built: 1992. Lot size: 5.34 Acres
Old World luxury: Filled with high-end amenities and classic European elegance, this regal Healdsburg estate is a sight to be seen. (Photos courtesy of NORCAL MLS. Property listed by Kaaren Atkin, Sotheby’s International Realty)
Peaceful retreat: Grab a glass of bubbly and relax poolside at this 886 Chiquita Road.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence, guest lodging, pool and spa.
Main entrance: A row of stone columns welcomes you into the home.
Artful abode: Built-in cabinetry ideal for showcasing art.
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the formal living room at 886 Chiquita Road.
Classic European elegance: A chandelier and a rustic exposed beam ceiling in the formal living room.
A formal affair: A stone wall and chandelier add a bit of Old World charm to the formal dining room.
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with a professional gas range and a double farmhouse sink.
Interior: A well-appointed place for mixing up cocktails or lattes.
More to love: A second formal dining room ideal for hosting holiday feasts.
Go with the flow: Sliding glass doors connect a family room with spaces for relaxing outdoors.
Bonus round: A third semi-outdoors dining room for entertaining guests.
Old World charm: Weathered sliding doors add a touch of antiquity to the 1992 construction.
Regal retreat: A master suite fit for a king.
Private escape: French doors connect the master suite with a private patio.
Let it all sink in: A spacious master bathroom with a massive tub for soaking.
Sweet dreams: One of four peaceful bedrooms in the Mediterranean- retreat.
Wine anyone? A climate-controlled wine room for storing all your dusty vintages.
Entertainer's dream: An outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven at 886 Chiquita Road.
Wine Country charmer: A three-acre Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard on the 5.34-acre estate.
Green with envy: A raised bed garden for growing summer vegetables and flowers.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Outdoor extras: A outdoor shower for rinsing off after swimming.
Guest lodging: Bonus guest quarters at 886 Chiquita Road.
Kitchenette: The essentials for warming up a meal and preparing a drink in the guesthouse.
Restful retreat: A sweet bedroom for overnight guests.
Double the fun: Plenty of room for multiple vehicles at 886 Chiquita Road.
Wine Country dream home: Acres of grapes and olives surround the estate.
We could all use a little escape right now. Travel to Tuscany without leaving home with this Old World style manor in Healdsburg.
The palatial home, the entrance lined with olive trees, includes a gourmet kitchen, office, wine room, spacious bedrooms and multiple dining and living rooms. But the outdoor living spaces are really what makes this home special.
Entertainment centers around the pool area, where there are wide open terraces and a pavilion with a full outdoor kitchen. After noshing on a home-cooked meal, guests can relax in by the fire pit, play a game of pétanque, or float in the pool.
If that’s not enough, there is a poolside cabana with an outdoor shower and guests’ quarters above a rustic barn.
And what Wine Country retreat would be complete without grapes? This one has a three-acre cabernet sauvignon vineyard with room for expansion.
Take a minute or two and fantasize about living in this opulent estate, by clicking through our gallery above.
886 Chiquita Road in Healdsburg is listed by Kaaren Atkin at Sotheby’s International Realty.