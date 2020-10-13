612 Codding Drive , Santa Rosa - $719,000 3 beds, 1 bath, 1,485 square feet. Year built: 1946. Lot size: 1,485 square feet. Santa Rosa sweetheart: Click further to take a peek inside this classic home near Memorial Hospital, Montgomery Village and downtown Santa Rosa. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Gene Hyde, Century 21 Alliance)

Backyard bliss: A cozy backyard with a little green space and a paved patio ideal for barbecues with friends.

More to love: Built-in cabinetry in the dining room at 6169 Amie Drive.

Go with the flow: A modern open floor plan with spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing that seamlessly flow together.

6169 Amie Drive, Windsor - $714,500 4 beds, 2 baths, 2,113 square feet. Year built: 1991. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Family matters: With four bedrooms, this spacious Windsor ranch is ideal for growing families. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Bob Knapp , Samson Group)

Let it all sink in: A stylish modern bathroom with a stall shower and a large tub for soaking.

Pump some iron: Squeeze in some exercise before work in this home gym.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 4650 Kilarney Circle.

4560 Kilarney Circle , Santa Rosa - $715,000 2 beds, 3 baths, 1,505 square feet. Year built: 2020. Lot size: 2,178 square feet. Brand new beauty: This 2020 planned unit development is situated in Santa Rosa's exclusive Fountaingrove neighborhood. Click further to take a peek inside! (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Adam Menconi, Prosper Real Estate)

A new report by Compass real estate takes a closer look at the real estate market from 2016 (before the October 2017 wildfires) to 2020. According to their analysis, the median home price went up $130,000 from $585,000 in the third quarter of 2016 to $715,000 in the 3rd quarter of 2020.

According to the experts at Compass, the increase is largely due to an increase in a recent spike in home sales in the luxury market.

The increase is of no consolation for many Sonoma County home buyers. With a median household income of only $76,753, the mortgage on the average-priced home would occupy 48% percent of their monthly salary.

Surprisingly, the number of homes sold during the third quarter of 2016 was actually less than the same quarter this year. Despite wildfires and pandemic restrictions, 1,910 homes were sold in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1,586 homes sold in 2016.

Curious to see what the median home price of $715,000 will buy in Sonoma County? Click through our gallery above.

To read the full October 2020 market report, click here.