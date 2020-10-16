Own a piece of history. The 1875 one-room Hall District Schoolhouse is on the market along with a rustic 1955 farmhouse in Santa Rosa. This unique 1.65-acre ranch is full of vintage details and surprising features.

The centerpiece of the property is a four-bedroom mid-century farmhouse that sits adjacent to a sparkling pool. The 1955 construction has a rustic lodge aesthetic with wood-paneled walls and a barn-like exposed beam ceiling. Lovers of mid-century design will appreciate the built-in breakfast nook, with teal upholstered seating. The throwback abode includes four spacious bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a laundry room, and of couple attic rooms currently outfitted as a gym and bonus bedroom.

The historic schoolhouse is in excellent condition and currently houses a game room, workshop, dry sauna, pool changing room and storage.

On the east side of the property are three separate garages with room for housing 11 vehicles. On top of that, there is even an abandoned tennis court in need of a little T.L.C.

And if that’s not enough, the historic home is close to the  Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club if you fancy a stroll on the green.

5050 Hall Road is listed by Ron L Welsh, CRS at Sonoma County Properties.