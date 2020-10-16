Car lover's abode: One of three car garages with room for storing 11 vehicles.

More to love: A few rose bushes and a gazebo to boot!

Green with envy: A gardener's dream yard with room for flowers, vegetables and more.

Let there be light: A sunny second-story bedroom at 5050 Hall Road.

Bonus round: An attic bedroom is currently outfitted as a home gym.

Interior: One of three vintage bathrooms in the mid-century residence.

Sweet dreams: One of four spacious bedrooms at 5050 Hall Road.

Go with the flow: A wide-open great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 5050 Hall Road.

Exterior: A spacious green lawn ideal for games of catch with the kids.

Vroom vroom : Space for working on your classic car collection at 5050 Hall Road.

Own a piece of history: The historic Hall Schoolhouse is currently outfitted as a game room and car-lover's workshop.

Take the plunge: The historic schoolhouse sits adjacent to the sparkling pool.

Classic style: A curved driveway leads the way to the unique main residence.

5050 Hall Road, Santa Rosa - $1,600,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,268 square feet. Year built: 1955. Lot size: 1.65 acres. Historic Charmer: Lover's of history will adore this classic ranch with a mid-century farmhouse and an 1875 one-room schoolhouse. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Ron L. Welsh , at Sonoma County Properties)

Own a piece of history. The 1875 one-room Hall District Schoolhouse is on the market along with a rustic 1955 farmhouse in Santa Rosa. This unique 1.65-acre ranch is full of vintage details and surprising features.

The centerpiece of the property is a four-bedroom mid-century farmhouse that sits adjacent to a sparkling pool. The 1955 construction has a rustic lodge aesthetic with wood-paneled walls and a barn-like exposed beam ceiling. Lovers of mid-century design will appreciate the built-in breakfast nook, with teal upholstered seating. The throwback abode includes four spacious bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a laundry room, and of couple attic rooms currently outfitted as a gym and bonus bedroom.

The historic schoolhouse is in excellent condition and currently houses a game room, workshop, dry sauna, pool changing room and storage.

On the east side of the property are three separate garages with room for housing 11 vehicles. On top of that, there is even an abandoned tennis court in need of a little T.L.C.

And if that’s not enough, the historic home is close to the Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club if you fancy a stroll on the green.

5050 Hall Road is listed by Ron L Welsh, CRS at Sonoma County Properties.