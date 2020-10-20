Enjoy the elegance of old Hollywood with this Spanish-Colonial Revival home designed in the style of Wallace Neff. 

Neff was an in-demand architect who crafted a number of whimsical Mediterranean mansions for the Hollywood elite during the 1920s and 1930s. His clients included Mary Pickford, Cary Grant and Claudette Colbert.

The home at 7755 Sonoma Mountain Road combines classic Spanish design elements favored by Neff with modern fixtures and finishes. On the inside, the home boasts soaring exposed-beam ceilings, imported stone and tile work and custom milled hardwood doors and cabinets.

On the outside, a limestone terrace, terracotta tiled roof, colonnade, and stucco walls mark the home as distinctively Spanish.  Inside, there is a gourmet kitchen with a large island, farm sink, and marble counters.

The estate features formal and informal spaces for dining and relaxing and sumptuous bedrooms for getting a good night’s sleep.

When feasting and toasting are complete, there is plenty to entertain outdoors including a solar-heated lap pool and manicured gardens. The gardener in the family will enjoy the olive orchard, rose garden, and raised-bed veggie patch. 

If that’s not enough there is also a poolside guesthouse with an outdoor shower and changing room.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to take a peek inside!

7755 Sonoma Mountain Road in Glen Ellen listed by Mark Stornetta at Compass real estate. 