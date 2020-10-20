Old Hollywood-inspired estate on the market in Glen Ellen for $4,995,000
7755 Sonoma Mountain Road, Glen Ellen - $4,995,000
3 beds, 5 baths, 5,000 square feet. Year built: 2009. Lot size: 14.71 acres.
Silver-screen beauty: Step back in time with this picture-perfect Mediterranean mansion designed in the style of Southern California architect Wallace Neff. (Photos courtesy of Casey Flanigan. Property listed by Mark Stornetta, Compass)
Old-World Luxury: An expansive limestone patio surrounds the pool at 7755 Sonoma Mountain Road.
Sumptuous design: A romantic collonade marks the entrance to the home.
Regal entrance: The elegant foyer at 7755 Sonoma Mountain Road.
Old World meets New: A spacious combined kitchen and dining room.
Foodie's delight: Plenty of room for preparing holiday feasts in the gourmet kitchen.
Wine anyone? A pantry with built-in wine storage.
Go with the flow: French doors lead from a formal dining room to a more relaxed place for eating outdoors.
Dine al fresco: A covered space for dining outdoors.
Classic elegance: Spanish tiles in a bathroom at 7755 Sonoma Mountain Road.
A formal affair: A formal living room with a fireplace and exposed beam ceiling.
Vintage details: A wrought iron banister leads the way to the second story.
Let there be light: Natural light floods a second-floor study at 7755 Sonoma Mountain Road.
Romantic retreat: A spacious master suite with a fireplace at 7755 Sonoma Mountain Road.
Peaceful repose: The elegant master bathroom features a walk-in shower and dual vanities.
Backyard bliss: An outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven.
Green with envy: The raised bed garden at 7755 Sonoma Mountain Road.
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Breathtaking vistas: Vineyard and Mayacamas Mountain views from the limestone terrace.
More to love: Room for overnight guests in the poolhouse at 7755 Sonoma Mountain Road.
Stylish abode: Another intricately tiled bathroom in the guesthouse.
Bonus round: There is a full-sized shower in the guest residence and an outdoor shower for rinsing off from the pool.
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the residence and surrounding vineyards.
Exterior: Room for multiple vehicles in the parking lot and garage.
Peace and quiet: 7755 Sonoma Mountain Road is situated in a secluded rural locale surrounded by vineyards and views.
Enjoy the elegance of old Hollywood with this Spanish-Colonial Revival home designed in the style of Wallace Neff.
Neff was an in-demand architect who crafted a number of whimsical Mediterranean mansions for the Hollywood elite during the 1920s and 1930s. His clients included Mary Pickford, Cary Grant and Claudette Colbert.
The home at 7755 Sonoma Mountain Road combines classic Spanish design elements favored by Neff with modern fixtures and finishes. On the inside, the home boasts soaring exposed-beam ceilings, imported stone and tile work and custom milled hardwood doors and cabinets.
On the outside, a limestone terrace, terracotta tiled roof, colonnade, and stucco walls mark the home as distinctively Spanish. Inside, there is a gourmet kitchen with a large island, farm sink, and marble counters.
The estate features formal and informal spaces for dining and relaxing and sumptuous bedrooms for getting a good night’s sleep.
When feasting and toasting are complete, there is plenty to entertain outdoors including a solar-heated lap pool and manicured gardens. The gardener in the family will enjoy the olive orchard, rose garden, and raised-bed veggie patch.
If that’s not enough there is also a poolside guesthouse with an outdoor shower and changing room.
7755 Sonoma Mountain Road in Glen Ellen listed by Mark Stornetta at Compass real estate.