Fun and games: Take a spin on the paddle boat in one of two estate ponds.

Dressage anyone? The riding arena at 11651 Brooks Road.

Just horsin' around: The 22 stall horse barn at 11651 Brooks Road.

Horse lover's dream estate: A professional 42,000 sq/ft under-roof equine facility with 22 stalls, a riding arena, round pen, shop, office, hot walker, RV garage and metal pipe horse and cattle turn out pastures.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

More to love: In addition to the main residence there are four additional homes for ranch workers or overnight guests.

Take the plunge: The ranch features a large lake for swimming, fishing and entertaining and secondary lake for stock water.

Sweet seclusion: A private road leads to the main residence, equestrian facility, outbuildings and more.

Sweet dreams: One of three spacious bedrooms at 11651 Brooks Road.

Let it all sink it: It may need a bit of a 2020 facelift, but there is a nice large soaking tub in the master bathroom.

King of the castle: French doors lead to the patio from this regal master suite.

Interior: A stylish stone fireplace warms the dining area of the eat-in kitchen.

A formal affair: A formal living and dining room at 11651 Brooks Road in Windsor.

Good room or great room? An easy to navigate open-concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace (one of five on the estate) warms the parlor of the main residence.

A warm welcome: A regal double-door entrance to the main residence.

11651 Brooks Road, Windsor - $8,750,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 6,200 square feet. Year: 1992. Got land? Hunker down for the winter on this picturesque 200-acre Windsor ranch. Click further to tour the estate. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Jeffrey M Bounsall, Compass)

Fancy your own equestrian facility, Mediterranean villa and room to roam? A Spanish-style estate on a whopping 200 acres just went on the market in Windsor in the coveted Chalk Hill AVA.

Situated on a remote four parcel compound surrounded by oak trees and firs, the classic ranch is a horse lover’s dream come true. Not your average hobbyist’s ranch, there is a 4,200-square-foot equine facility with 22 stalls, a riding arena, round pen, shop, ranch hand lodging and more.

If that’s not enough, there are trails for exploring, two lakes, and 60 acres of land suitable for vineyard development.

The Mediterranean-style main residence comes with five fireplaces, a four-car garage, an in-ground pool, rock walls, and solar power.

All this and picturesque Mayacama Mountain views from almost every angle.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

11651 Brooks Road in Windsor is listed by Jeffrey M Bounsall at Compass real estate.