Fancy your own equestrian facility, Mediterranean villa and room to roam? A Spanish-style estate on a whopping 200 acres just went on the market in Windsor in the coveted Chalk Hill AVA.

Situated on a remote four parcel compound surrounded by oak trees and firs, the classic ranch is a horse lover’s dream come true. Not your average hobbyist’s ranch, there is a 4,200-square-foot equine facility  with 22 stalls, a riding arena, round pen, shop, ranch hand lodging and more.

If that’s not enough, there are trails for exploring, two lakes, and 60 acres of land suitable for vineyard development.

The Mediterranean-style main residence comes with five fireplaces, a  four-car garage, an in-ground pool, rock walls, and solar power.

All this and picturesque Mayacama Mountain views from almost every angle.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

11651 Brooks Road in Windsor is listed by Jeffrey M Bounsall at Compass real estate.