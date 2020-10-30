Breathtaking vistas: Enjoy views of the Sonoma Valley, the Mayacamas Mountains, and Mt Diablo beyond.

Rustic retreat : A separate charming knotty-pine cottage built in 1939 is the perfect guesthouse offering one large bedroom, an enclosed “sleeping porch,” two baths, a full kitchen and a small upstairs multi-purpose room.

Inspiring locale: Relax on the patio and enjoy the same view that once inspired Jack London.

Dine al fresco : Enjoy diner under the stars on the deck at 1455 Hill Road.

Outdoor bliss: A cozy spot for your morning coffee and crosswords at 1455 Hill Road.

Bird-watching anyone? Glimpse birds of prey soaring over hilltops from the private patio.

Interior: A second bathroom with room for a washer and dryer in the main residence.

Sweet dreams: A second peaceful bedroom inside of the main residence.

Age-in-place: An easy to use walk-in shower in the master bathroom.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 1455 Hill Road.

King of the castle: A fireplace warms the master suite at 1455 Hill Road

Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and cooking seamlessly flow together at 1455 Hill Road.

Dramatic details: Floor to ceiling windows and a fireplace in the living room at 1455 Hill Road.

View with a room: Breathtaking vistas can be glimpsed around every corner at 1455 Hill Road.

Mid-century Majesty: The main residence on the property was built to capture the same inspiring views enjoyed by Jack and Charmian London.

1455 Hill Road, Glen Ellen - $2,895,000 3 beds, 5 baths, 2,910 square feet. Lot size: 4.6. Year built: 1959. Historic charmer: This unique mid-century home was built on the site of Jack London's Beauty Ranch. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos by Mike Lounibos. Property listed by Holly Bennett , Sotheby's International Realty)

A property steeped in history recently went on the market in Glen Ellen. Built on the site of Jack and Charmain London’s famous Beauty Ranch, the romantic mid-century retreat captures the same views enjoyed by the literary couple.

The centerpiece of the estate is a 1959 modernist home built by renowned architects John Campbell and Worley Wong. The glass-house features soaring ceilings and walls of windows that capture inspiring views of Sonoma Valley, the Mayacamas Mountains and Mount Diablo beyond.

The beauty continues outdoors, where expansive decking provides additional outdoor spaces for dining and relaxing. Below that lies a courtyard patio where a fieldstone fireplace remains from the original estate.

If that’s not enough there is an Asian Garden, bocce court, small barn, pool, and gentleman’s vineyard planted with Bordeaux-style grapes.

Overnight guests can curl up in a charming 1939 knotty-pine cottage with one large bedroom, an enclosed “sleeping porch,” two baths, a full kitchen and a small upstairs multi-purpose room.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peak.

1455 Hill Road in Glen Ellen is listed by Holly Bennett at Sotheby’s International Realty.