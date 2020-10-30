A property steeped in history recently went on the market in Glen Ellen. Built on the site of Jack and Charmain London’s famous Beauty Ranch, the romantic mid-century retreat captures the same views enjoyed by the literary couple.

The centerpiece of the estate is a 1959 modernist home built by renowned architects John Campbell and Worley Wong. The glass-house features soaring ceilings and walls of windows that capture inspiring views of Sonoma Valley, the Mayacamas Mountains and Mount Diablo beyond.

The beauty continues outdoors, where expansive decking provides additional outdoor spaces for dining and relaxing. Below that lies a courtyard patio where a fieldstone fireplace remains from the original estate.

If that’s not enough there is an Asian Garden, bocce court, small barn, pool, and gentleman’s vineyard planted with Bordeaux-style grapes.

Overnight guests can curl up in a charming 1939 knotty-pine cottage with one large bedroom, an enclosed “sleeping porch,” two baths, a full kitchen and a small upstairs multi-purpose room.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peak.

1455 Hill Road in Glen Ellen is listed by Holly Bennett at Sotheby’s International Realty.