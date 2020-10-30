Glen Ellen home on the site of Jack London’s Beauty Ranch asks $2,895,000
Slide 1 of 21
1455 Hill Road, Glen Ellen - $2,895,000
3 beds, 5 baths, 2,910 square feet. Lot size: 4.6. Year built: 1959.
Historic charmer: This unique mid-century home was built on the site of Jack London's Beauty Ranch. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos by Mike Lounibos. Property listed by Holly Bennett, Sotheby's International Realty)
Slide 2 of 21
Mid-century Majesty: The main residence on the property was built to capture the same inspiring views enjoyed by Jack and Charmian London.
Slide 3 of 21
View with a room: Breathtaking vistas can be glimpsed around every corner at 1455 Hill Road.
Slide 4 of 21
Dramatic details: Floor to ceiling windows and a fireplace in the living room at 1455 Hill Road.
Slide 5 of 21
Go with the flow: Spaces for dining and cooking seamlessly flow together at 1455 Hill Road.
Slide 6 of 21
Gourmet delights: A chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas stove and million-dollar views.
Slide 7 of 21
King of the castle: A fireplace warms the master suite at 1455 Hill Road
Slide 8 of 21
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 1455 Hill Road.
Slide 9 of 21
Age-in-place: An easy to use walk-in shower in the master bathroom.
Slide 10 of 21
Sweet dreams: A second peaceful bedroom inside of the main residence.
Slide 11 of 21
Interior: A second bathroom with room for a washer and dryer in the main residence.
Slide 12 of 21
Bird-watching anyone? Glimpse birds of prey soaring over hilltops from the private patio.
Slide 13 of 21
Outdoor bliss: A cozy spot for your morning coffee and crosswords at 1455 Hill Road.
Slide 14 of 21
Dine al fresco: Enjoy diner under the stars on the deck at 1455 Hill Road.
Slide 15 of 21
Inspiring locale: Relax on the patio and enjoy the same view that once inspired Jack London.
Slide 16 of 21
Nature lover's retreat: Enjoy manicured nature trails on the 4.6-acre property.
Slide 17 of 21
Bonus round: A cozy guest cottage for overnight guests.
Slide 18 of 21
Rustic retreat: A separate charming knotty-pine cottage built in 1939 is the perfect guesthouse offering one large bedroom, an enclosed “sleeping porch,” two baths, a full kitchen and a small upstairs multi-purpose room.
Slide 19 of 21
Fun and games: A bocce court at 1455 Hill Road.
Slide 20 of 21
Agricultural delights: A small barn ideal for housing horses and storing farm equipment.
Slide 21 of 21
Breathtaking vistas: Enjoy views of the Sonoma Valley, the Mayacamas Mountains, and Mt Diablo beyond.
A property steeped in history recently went on the market in Glen Ellen. Built on the site of Jack and Charmain London’s famous Beauty Ranch, the romantic mid-century retreat captures the same views enjoyed by the literary couple.
The centerpiece of the estate is a 1959 modernist home built by renowned architects John Campbell and Worley Wong. The glass-house features soaring ceilings and walls of windows that capture inspiring views of Sonoma Valley, the Mayacamas Mountains and Mount Diablo beyond.
The beauty continues outdoors, where expansive decking provides additional outdoor spaces for dining and relaxing. Below that lies a courtyard patio where a fieldstone fireplace remains from the original estate.
If that’s not enough there is an Asian Garden, bocce court, small barn, pool, and gentleman’s vineyard planted with Bordeaux-style grapes.
Overnight guests can curl up in a charming 1939 knotty-pine cottage with one large bedroom, an enclosed “sleeping porch,” two baths, a full kitchen and a small upstairs multi-purpose room.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to sneak a peak.
1455 Hill Road in Glen Ellen is listed by Holly Bennett at Sotheby’s International Realty.