It takes a creative eye to transform unusual spaces into works of art. As a sculptor, installation artist, and curator, seller Patricia Lenz had the vision and skills to artfully transform this former slaughterhouse into a chic contemporary home.

Lovingly nicknamed the “Duchamp Estate” after the conceptual artist Marcel Duchamp, this innovative residence uses the industrial elements, form, and shape of the residence to both showcase and become a work of modern art.

The home includes a flexible live/work studio that highlights the intricate texture, color, and contour of concrete and metal.

On top of that, there is a modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse and a fully functional winery, including a two-acre syrah vineyard  with a drip irrigation system and grape contracts.

Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

The Duchamp Estate is listed for $4,350,000 by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby’s International Realty.