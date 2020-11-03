Former Healdsburg slaughterhouse transformed into artistic modern home and winery
The Duchamp Estate, Healdsburg - $4,350,000
3 beds, 5 baths. Lot size: 5.8 acres.
Artful abode: This former industrial slaughterhouse has found new life as an artful live/work residence. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of Bill Duke. Property listed by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby's International Realty)
Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.
Fun and games: A bocce court on the Duchamp Estate.
Sculpture garden: A super-sized work of art adorns the lawn of the Duchamp Estate.
Green with envy: A spacious lawn ideal for kids, pets and sculpture.
Go with the flow: Spaces for cooking and dining seamlessly flow together in this open-concept living space.
Let there be light: Large picture windows flood the room with natural light.
Designer digs: A galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas stove.
Gallery-like abode: Concrete walls provide an intriguing backdrop for modern art.
Indoor/outdoor floor plan: A large doorway connects interior and exterior living spaces on the Duchamp estate.
Dine al fresco: A bit of outdoor space for a bottle of vino with friends and family.
Interior: Cathedral ceilings provide ample room for large works of art.
More to love: Plenty of room for an office inside of the converted slaughterhouse.
Concrete as art: The color and texture of concrete adds to the aesthetic appeal of the art studio bedroom.
Bathroom: A unique walk-in shower surrounded by concrete and metal.
Double the fun: His and hers vanities in a bathroom on the Duchamp estate.
Storage space: An artful bit of closet space in the Duchamp studio.
Wine anyone? The climate-controlled winery barn provides a practical space for winery activities and a stylish backdrop for parties.
Gentleman's vineyard: A view of the two-acre Syrah vineyard in the Dry Creek Valley American Viticultural Area.
More to love: The 1915 modern farmhouse on the estate.
It takes a creative eye to transform unusual spaces into works of art. As a sculptor, installation artist, and curator, seller Patricia Lenz had the vision and skills to artfully transform this former slaughterhouse into a chic contemporary home.
Lovingly nicknamed the “Duchamp Estate” after the conceptual artist Marcel Duchamp, this innovative residence uses the industrial elements, form, and shape of the residence to both showcase and become a work of modern art.
The home includes a flexible live/work studio that highlights the intricate texture, color, and contour of concrete and metal.
On top of that, there is a modern two-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse and a fully functional winery, including a two-acre syrah vineyard with a drip irrigation system and grape contracts.
The Duchamp Estate is listed for $4,350,000 by Sheri Morgensen at Sotheby’s International Realty.