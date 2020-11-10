Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

12262 Adine Court , Glen Ellen - $3,850,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,000 square feet. Year built: 2020. Lot size: 1.11 acres. Brand-new beauty: Just finished this year, this picture-perfect modern farmhouse is a sight worth seeing. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Casabonne , Sotheby’s International Realty)

Be the first to own this chic modern farmhouse just 45 minutes north of San Francisco, designed by Sonoma architect Jon Curry.

The chic contemporary home at 12262 Adine Court in Glen Ellen is filled with high-end amenities inside and out.

At the center of the home is a wide-open great room with wide plank French Oak flooring, soaring ceilings and walls-of-windows that pull the outdoors in. The modern living space is flanked by a fireplace at one end and a gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances at the other. Radiating out from that is a large home office and three spacious bedrooms each with its own private bathroom. French doors connect the indoor living spaces with places for dining and relaxing outdoors.

Exterior entertainments include a raised bed garden, pool and an outdoor living room.

12262 Adine Court is listed by Daniel Casabonne at Sotheby’s International Realty.