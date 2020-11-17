New Santa Rosa estate on 26 acres asks $6,750,000
Slide 1 of 23
1920 Redwood Hill Road, Santa Rosa - $6,750,000
5 beds, 6 baths, 5,215 square feet. Lot size: 26.79 acres.
Modern luxury: This uber-private architectural estate is chock-full of high-end fixtures and finishes. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property Randy Waller, W Real Estate)
Slide 2 of 23
Architectural estate: The Redwood Hill Ranch was designed by George Bevan and constructed by Sonoma Hill Builders.
Slide 3 of 23
A warm welcome: French doors connect the private courtyard with the great room at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.
Slide 4 of 23
Take the plunge: A sparkling pool and spa at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.
Slide 5 of 23
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with a professional gas range and a massive center island.
Slide 6 of 23
Interior: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the breakfast bar.
Slide 7 of 23
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.
Slide 8 of 23
Raise the roof: A soaring cathedral ceiling with skylights in the great room.
Slide 9 of 23
Go with the flow: A moveable glass wall connects the media room with an outdoor patio.
Slide 10 of 23
King of the castle: A light filled master suite at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.
Slide 11 of 23
Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.
Slide 12 of 23
Let it all sink in: A large tub for soaking in the master bathroom.
Slide 13 of 23
Bonus round: A large walk-in closet for all your designer duds.
Slide 14 of 23
Sweet dreams: One of four spacious bedrooms at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.
Slide 15 of 23
Age in place: A bathroom with an easy walk-in shower at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.
Slide 16 of 23
Restful repose: French doors open onto a private patio from a bedroom in the main residence.
Slide 17 of 23
More to love: An expansive bedroom in the main residence at Redwood Hill Ranch.
Slide 18 of 23
Scrub a dub dub: Wash your dirty duds in the mudroom/laundry suite.
Slide 19 of 23
Backyard bliss: An outdoor living room at 1920 Redwood Hill Ranch.
Slide 20 of 23
Fun and games: Enjoy a Bellini and a game of bocce at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.
Slide 21 of 23
Grill-master's delight: The outdoor kitchen at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.
Slide 22 of 23
Vroom, vroom: The three-car garage at Redwood Hill Ranch.
Slide 23 of 23
Room for the whole family: A private apartment for visiting in-laws above the garage.
Tucked away in an uber-private locale behind a gated entrance, is a brand-new modern mansion with breathtaking valley views.
The Redwood Hill Ranch sits on 26 acres northeast of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park.
The home comes with the best of the best, including a media room, multiple fireplaces, walk-in closets, en suite bathrooms and two kitchens.
The home was designed by Sonoma architect George Bevan and constructed by Sonoma Hill Builders in 2020. Among the many awe-inspiring construction details are soaring ceilings, skylights, moveable glass walls and an expansive great room.
The exterior living spaces are equally impressive. There is an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pool, spa, bocce court, heated patios and acres to explore.
In addition to the main residence’s ample accommodations, there is a comfy guest house over the 3-car garage. There is also a private courtyard, covered loggia, expansive parking court and room to plant a vineyard or build a car barn.
Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to see what $6.8 million will buy you in Sonoma County.
1920 Redwood Hill Road in Santa Rosa is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate.