Room for the whole family: A private apartment for visiting in-laws above the garage.

Fun and games: Enjoy a Bellini and a game of bocce at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.

Scrub a dub dub: Wash your dirty duds in the mudroom/laundry suite.

More to love: An expansive bedroom in the main residence at Redwood Hill Ranch.

Restful repose: French doors open onto a private patio from a bedroom in the main residence.

Age in place: A bathroom with an easy walk-in shower at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.

Sweet dreams: One of four spacious bedrooms at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.

Bonus round: A large walk-in closet for all your designer duds.

Let it all sink in: A large tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

Double the fun: His and hers sinks in the master bathroom at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.

King of the castle: A light filled master suite at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.

Go with the flow: A moveable glass wall connects the media room with an outdoor patio.

Raise the roof: A soaring cathedral ceiling with skylights in the great room.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the great room at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.

Interior: Keep your eye on the kids while preparing dinner at the breakfast bar.

Take the plunge: A sparkling pool and spa at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.

A warm welcome: French doors connect the private courtyard with the great room at 1920 Redwood Hill Road.

Architectural estate: The Redwood Hill Ranch was designed by George Bevan and constructed by Sonoma Hill Builders.

1920 Redwood Hill Road , Santa Rosa - $6,750,000 5 beds, 6 baths, 5,215 square feet. Lot size: 26.79 acres. Modern luxury: This uber-private architectural estate is chock-full of high-end fixtures and finishes. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property Randy Waller, W Real Estate)

Tucked away in an uber-private locale behind a gated entrance, is a brand-new modern mansion with breathtaking valley views.

The Redwood Hill Ranch sits on 26 acres northeast of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park.

The home comes with the best of the best, including a media room, multiple fireplaces, walk-in closets, en suite bathrooms and two kitchens.

The home was designed by Sonoma architect George Bevan and constructed by Sonoma Hill Builders in 2020. Among the many awe-inspiring construction details are soaring ceilings, skylights, moveable glass walls and an expansive great room.

The exterior living spaces are equally impressive. There is an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pool, spa, bocce court, heated patios and acres to explore.

In addition to the main residence’s ample accommodations, there is a comfy guest house over the 3-car garage. There is also a private courtyard, covered loggia, expansive parking court and room to plant a vineyard or build a car barn.

Sounds enticing? Click through our gallery above to see what $6.8 million will buy you in Sonoma County.

1920 Redwood Hill Road in Santa Rosa is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate.