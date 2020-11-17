Tucked away in an uber-private locale behind a gated entrance, is a brand-new modern mansion with breathtaking valley views.

The Redwood Hill Ranch sits on 26 acres northeast of Shiloh Ranch Regional Park.

The home comes with the best of the best, including a media room, multiple fireplaces, walk-in closets, en suite bathrooms and two kitchens.

The home was designed by Sonoma architect George Bevan and constructed by Sonoma Hill Builders in 2020.  Among the many awe-inspiring construction details are soaring ceilings, skylights, moveable glass walls and an expansive great room.

The exterior living spaces are equally impressive. There is an outdoor kitchen, fireplace, pool, spa, bocce court, heated patios and acres to explore.

In addition to the main residence’s ample accommodations, there is a comfy guest house over the  3-car garage. There is also a private courtyard, covered loggia, expansive parking court and room to plant a vineyard or build a car barn.

$6.8 million

1920 Redwood Hill Road in  Santa Rosa is listed by Randy Waller at W Real Estate.

 

 