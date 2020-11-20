Escape to the foothills of Tuscany without leaving Sonoma County! A nine-acre ranch in sunny Cloverdale is on the market for $3,199,000.

Located in the coveted Alexander Valley viticultural area, this sprawling Mediterranean manor is surrounded by vineyards, fruit trees, olive orchards and more.

The centerpiece of the estate is a 4,000-square-foot residence with breathtaking vineyard views. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom manor features double-height ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and an expansive master suite with direct access to the pool area and gardens. The home’s second story contains three spacious bedrooms each with its own bathroom and balcony access.

Stepping outside the main residence, you will find a sparkling pool, spa, manicured gardens and an expansive terrace for taking in the views.

Sounds enticing? Take a moment and escape from it all by clicking through our gallery above.

1121 Highland Ranch Road in Cloverdale is listed by Frank Nolan at Vanguard Properties. 