Mediterranean villa in Cloverdale listed for $3.2 million
Slide 1 of 16
1121 Highland Ranch Road, Cloverdale - $3,199,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 4,000 square feet. Year built: 2006. Lot size: 8.8 acres.
Elegant escape: Transport yourself to another place and time with this modern Mediterranean-style manor in sunny Cloverdale. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Frank A. Nolan, Vanguard Properties)
Slide 2 of 16
Sun power: Solar panels cut down on energy costs at 1121 Highland Ranch Road.
Slide 3 of 16
A warm welcome: An inviting main entrance to the Italianate villa.
Slide 4 of 16
Old World luxury: The two-story living room at 1121 Highland Ranch Road.
Slide 5 of 16
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 1121 Highland Ranch Road.
Slide 6 of 16
A formal affair: Host next year's holiday feast in this elegant formal dining room.
Slide 7 of 16
Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a professional gas stove and plenty of counter space.
Slide 8 of 16
King of the castle: A first floor master suite with direct patio access.
Slide 9 of 16
Work from home: The combined office/study at 1121 Highland Ranch Road.
Slide 10 of 16
Sweet Dreams: A peaceful second-story bedroom in the Mediterranean manor.
Slide 11 of 16
Bonus round: A second bedroom outfitted as an extra home office.
Slide 12 of 16
Take the plunge: Grab a glass of bubbly and watch the sunset over the pool at 1121 Highland Ranch Road.
Slide 13 of 16
Dine al fresco: Enjoy a feast with family on the expansive terrace.
Slide 14 of 16
Green with envy: Rest and restore in the manicured European-style garden
Slide 15 of 16
Auto-lover's escape: Room for multiple vehicles in the three-car garage.
Slide 16 of 16
Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property showing the Cabernet vineyard, oak, olive and fruit trees.
Escape to the foothills of Tuscany without leaving Sonoma County! A nine-acre ranch in sunny Cloverdale is on the market for $3,199,000.
Located in the coveted Alexander Valley viticultural area, this sprawling Mediterranean manor is surrounded by vineyards, fruit trees, olive orchards and more.
The centerpiece of the estate is a 4,000-square-foot residence with breathtaking vineyard views. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom manor features double-height ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and an expansive master suite with direct access to the pool area and gardens. The home’s second story contains three spacious bedrooms each with its own bathroom and balcony access.
Stepping outside the main residence, you will find a sparkling pool, spa, manicured gardens and an expansive terrace for taking in the views.
Sounds enticing? Take a moment and escape from it all by clicking through our gallery above.
1121 Highland Ranch Road in Cloverdale is listed by Frank Nolan at Vanguard Properties.