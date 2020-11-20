Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property showing the Cabernet vineyard, oak, olive and fruit trees.

Auto-lover's escape: Room for multiple vehicles in the three-car garage.

Green with envy: Rest and restore in the manicured European-style garden

Dine al fresco: Enjoy a feast with family on the expansive terrace.

Take the plunge: Grab a glass of bubbly and watch the sunset over the pool at 1121 Highland Ranch Road.

Bonus round: A second bedroom outfitted as an extra home office.

Work from home: The combined office/study at 1121 Highland Ranch Road.

King of the castle: A first floor master suite with direct patio access.

Foodie's delight: A gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a professional gas stove and plenty of counter space.

A formal affair: Host next year's holiday feast in this elegant formal dining room.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 1121 Highland Ranch Road.

Old World luxury: The two-story living room at 1121 Highland Ranch Road.

A warm welcome: An inviting main entrance to the Italianate villa.

Sun power: Solar panels cut down on energy costs at 1121 Highland Ranch Road.

1121 Highland Ranch Road , Cloverdale - $3,199,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 4,000 square feet. Year built: 2006. Lot size: 8.8 acres. Elegant escape: Transport yourself to another place and time with this modern Mediterranean-style manor in sunny Cloverdale. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Frank A. Nolan , Vanguard Properties)

Escape to the foothills of Tuscany without leaving Sonoma County! A nine-acre ranch in sunny Cloverdale is on the market for $3,199,000.

Located in the coveted Alexander Valley viticultural area, this sprawling Mediterranean manor is surrounded by vineyards, fruit trees, olive orchards and more.

The centerpiece of the estate is a 4,000-square-foot residence with breathtaking vineyard views. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom manor features double-height ceilings, a gourmet kitchen and an expansive master suite with direct access to the pool area and gardens. The home’s second story contains three spacious bedrooms each with its own bathroom and balcony access.

Stepping outside the main residence, you will find a sparkling pool, spa, manicured gardens and an expansive terrace for taking in the views.

1121 Highland Ranch Road in Cloverdale is listed by Frank Nolan at Vanguard Properties.