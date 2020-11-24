Exterior: A sweet little dinning terrace in the backyard at 3914 Heathfield Place.

Backyard bliss: Grab a bottle of Pinot and watch the sunset next to the cozy firepit.

Work from home: Squeeze in a little paperwork in this spacious home office.

Sweet dreams: One of five spacious bedrooms in the contemporary estate.

King of the castle: A walk-in shower and a large tub for soaking in the master suite.

Wine anyone? A climate-controlled wine room for storing all your dusty vintages.

More to love: A first-floor family room with a wet bar and space for a game of cards.

Indoor/outdoor lifestyle: Retractable glass walls unite the great room with spaces for entertaining outdoors.

Bonus round: A large walk-in pantry for storing all your cooking odds and ends.

Gourmet delights: Thermador appliances in the kitchen at 3914 Heathfield Place.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 3914 Heathfield Place.

Glasshouse: A view of the home illuminated at night.

3914 Heathfield Place , Santa Rosa - $2,650,000 5 beds, 5 baths, 5,130 square feet. Year built: 2020. Lot size: 0.46 acres. Modern Luxury: Escape for a minute or twenty exploring this brand-new contemporary estate over Reibli Valley. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Timothy DeBellis at W Real Estate)

Take a minute and escape from it all! A brand-new contemporary residence with million-dollar views of Reibli Valley is on the market for $2,650,000.

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom modern mansion features soaring ceilings, walls of windows, an open floor plan and engineered hardwood flooring. Constructed just this year, the home features an intriguing layout with an upper-level great room and a downstairs family room with a wet bar and a temperature-controlled wine room. Sliding glass walls and French doors allow for a seamless transition to outdoor living spaces on both levels.

The palatial gourmet kitchen comes with quartz countertops, Thermador appliances, sleek European style cabinetry and a large walk-in pantry. On a sunny day, the retractable glass wall unites the cookery with a terrace bar.

On top of that there are five expansive bedrooms, an office, laundry room and a spacious backyard with a built-in firepit.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to explore the estate.

3914 Heathfield Place in Santa Rosa is listed by Timothy DeBellis at W Real Estate.