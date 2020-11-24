Take a minute and escape from it all! A brand-new contemporary residence with million-dollar views of Reibli Valley is on the market for $2,650,000.

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom modern mansion features soaring ceilings, walls of windows, an open floor plan and engineered hardwood flooring. Constructed just this year, the home features an intriguing layout with an upper-level great room and a downstairs family room with a wet bar and a temperature-controlled wine room. Sliding glass walls and French doors allow for a seamless transition to outdoor living spaces on both levels.

The palatial gourmet kitchen comes with quartz countertops, Thermador appliances, sleek European style cabinetry and a large walk-in pantry. On a sunny day, the retractable glass wall unites the cookery with a terrace bar.

On top of that there are five expansive bedrooms, an office, laundry room and a spacious backyard with a built-in firepit.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to explore the estate.

3914 Heathfield Place in Santa Rosa is listed by Timothy DeBellis at W Real Estate. 

 