216 Anteeo Way, Santa Rosa - $529,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,500 square feet. Year built: 1996. Lot size: 3,049 square feet.
Hot property: This sweet Santa Rosa home won't sit on the market for long. In addition to its three comfortable bedrooms, it features a refurbished kitchen and a spacious backyard. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Molly Arnott, eXp Realty of California, Inc.)
Foodie's delight: A modern kitchen with white cabinets, Carrara marble tile countertops, a gas stove and a double fridge.
Go with the flow: A kitchen cut-out unites the space with a cozy living room with a gas fireplace.
Backyard bliss: A landscaped yard with raised beds, a trellis and hot tub hook-ups.
281 Hummingbird Court, Healdsburg - $595,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,369 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 3,920 square feet.
Home sweet home: This spacious hideaway is a great price for Healdsburg where the median home costs $952,500. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Erick Rothfeld, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)
Home is where the hearth is: A heat efficient fireplace insert provides warmth for the wide-open great room.
Country kitchen: An updated cookery with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.
Green with envy: A spacious backyard with plenty of room for growing veggies and flowers.
866 Ella Fitzgerald Court, Windsor - $575,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,000 square feet. Year built: 1997. Lot size: 4,356 square feet.
Senior special: Situated in the Brooks Creek 55+ community this spacious home comes with a bedroom for you and one for the grandkids. (Photos by BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Rob Keech, Vanguard Properties)
Updates galore: A modern kitchen with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and oak cabinets.
Open concept design: Keep your eyes on the grandkids while preparing dinner with this easy open floor plan.
More to love: Sliders connect the master suite to a private patio in the fenced backyard.
487 Anson Ave., Rohnert Park - $599,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Year built: 1962. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Rejuvenated ranch: This spacious family home was remodeled two years ago. Exterior updates include a roof overlay, new windows and an automatic sprinkler system. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sandrine Daligault, Redfin)
Interior: A modern living room with a fireplace, recessed lighting and sliders that connect to a spacious backyard.
Mangia, mangia: An updated modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a subway tile backsplash.
Family matters: A large backyard with room for a playground and a small garden.
9481 Westside Road, Forestville - $459,000
2 beds, 1 bath, 865 square feet. Year: 1930. Lot size: 6,098 square feet.
Russian River retreat: Just a hop, skip and a jump to the beach, this updated home is worth a gander. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David R. Millar, Home Smart Advantage Realty)
Let there be light: Natural light floods the kitchen at 9481 Westside Road.
Modern abode: An easy-open concept living space with combined spaces for cooking and relaxing with friends and family.
Romantic hideaway: A sweet backyard patio surrounded by towering trees.
3 Temelec Circle, Sonoma - $565,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,408 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Bonus round: This comfortable community home benefits from shared access to a pool, guest hall, library, fitness room, picnic area, gardens, RV Storage and walking paths. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheila Deignan, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)
Gourmet delights: A cook's kitchen with a six-burner Wolf gas range.
Spread out and relax: A spacious living room with a fireplace at 3 Temelec Circle.
Summer escape: Curl up with a good book in this cozy backyard retreat.