With more and more people working from home these days, Bay Area real estate analysts have chronicled a spike in sales of luxury homes, caused in part by the migration of highly-paid executives to small towns where they can buy a whole lot more house for a million dollars.

But what about the rest of us? For a holiday weekend treat, let’s look at some of the best “affordable” homes currently on the market.

With a median home price of around $715,000 and an average household income of only $76,753, homes priced at or above $700,000 are out of reach for most Sonoma County residents. What is “affordable” for the average family varies per household.

The good news: there are a number of homes priced under $600,000 currently on the market, from fixer-uppers to move-in-ready abodes. But homes at this price point don’t last long in Sonoma County.

According to the experts at Compass real estate, “Sonoma County has a substantial market for luxury homes and estates but the majority of homes sell for under $1,000,000.”

