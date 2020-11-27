3 Temelec Circle, Sonoma - $565,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,408 square feet. Year built: 1965. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Bonus round: This comfortable community home benefits from shared access to a pool, guest hall, library, fitness room, picnic area, gardens, RV Storage and walking paths. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sheila Deignan , Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)

Modern abode: An easy-open concept living space with combined spaces for cooking and relaxing with friends and family.

Let there be light: Natural light floods the kitchen at 9481 Westside Road.

9481 Westside Road , Forestville - $459,000 2 beds, 1 bath, 865 square feet. Year: 1930. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Russian River retreat: Just a hop, skip and a jump to the beach, this updated home is worth a gander. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David R. Millar, Home Smart Advantage Realty)

487 Anson Ave., Rohnert Park - $599,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,200 square feet. Year built: 1962. Lot size: 6,098 square feet. Rejuvenated ranch: This spacious family home was remodeled two years ago. Exterior updates include a roof overlay, new windows and an automatic sprinkler system. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Sandrine Daligault, Redfin)

More to love: Sliders connect the master suite to a private patio in the fenced backyard.

Open concept design: Keep your eyes on the grandkids while preparing dinner with this easy open floor plan.

866 Ella Fitzgerald Court, Windsor - $575,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,000 square feet. Year built: 1997. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. Senior special: Situated in the Brooks Creek 55+ community this spacious home comes with a bedroom for you and one for the grandkids. (Photos by BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Rob Keech , Vanguard Properties)

Green with envy: A spacious backyard with plenty of room for growing veggies and flowers.

Home is where the hearth is: A heat efficient fireplace insert provides warmth for the wide-open great room.

281 Hummingbird Court , Healdsburg - $595,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,369 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 3,920 square feet. Home sweet home: This spacious hideaway is a great price for Healdsburg where the median home costs $952,500. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of Erick Rothfeld , Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate)

Go with the flow: A kitchen cut-out unites the space with a cozy living room with a gas fireplace.

216 Anteeo Way, Santa Rosa - $529,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,500 square feet. Year built: 1996. Lot size: 3,049 square feet. Hot property: This sweet Santa Rosa home won't sit on the market for long. In addition to its three comfortable bedrooms, it features a refurbished kitchen and a spacious backyard. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Molly Arnott , eXp Realty of California, Inc.)

With more and more people working from home these days, Bay Area real estate analysts have chronicled a spike in sales of luxury homes, caused in part by the migration of highly-paid executives to small towns where they can buy a whole lot more house for a million dollars.

But what about the rest of us? For a holiday weekend treat, let’s look at some of the best “affordable” homes currently on the market.

With a median home price of around $715,000 and an average household income of only $76,753, homes priced at or above $700,000 are out of reach for most Sonoma County residents. What is “affordable” for the average family varies per household.

The good news: there are a number of homes priced under $600,000 currently on the market, from fixer-uppers to move-in-ready abodes. But homes at this price point don’t last long in Sonoma County.

According to the experts at Compass real estate, “Sonoma County has a substantial market for luxury homes and estates but the majority of homes sell for under $1,000,000.”

Curious to see what is currently available for under $600,000? Click through our gallery above.