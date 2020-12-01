In the past, we have reported on the overall average home price in Sonoma County as it waxes and wanes with the times. But market analysts at Compass real estate are beginning to look at this from a different angle. To help homebuyers better assess which areas may be in their price range, they have begun to look at the market from a micro-angle, breaking out which cities, and in some cases neighborhoods, are the perfect fit.

While the price range by town ranges from $535,000 to $1,638,500, the median price if you average those towns is $830,758 for Sonoma County. Although this may be indicative of the overall health of the market it may not very helpful for homebuyers looking to invest. While homes in SW Santa Rosa may be listed for around $500,000, homes in Glen Ellen are triple that.

There are no real surprises on the list of 19 markets. According to Compass, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Bodega Bay, Sebastopol, Sonoma and Healdsburg rank as the most expensive areas, while Cloverdale, Rohnert Park and the Russian River communities are on the “affordable” side of the list.

To dissect things further, Compass took Santa Rosa and Petaluma, Sonoma County’s largest cities, and broke them down by neighborhood. Within just 43 square miles, Santa Rosa’s median home price ranges from $535,000 to $765,000, Petaluma’s from $730,000 to $916,000.

