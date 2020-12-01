Slide 1 of 26
Russian River – Median Home Price - $545,000
17421 River Lane, Guerneville - $450,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,016 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 0.069 acres.
Russian River Retreat: Just steps away from the beach, this light-filled ranch is a sight to be seen. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed Cindy Romero, Berkshire Hathaway)
Open concept design: A wide-open floor plan with combined spaces for cooking, dining and relaxing with friends and family.
Cloverdale – Median Home Price - $613,000
150 Clover Springs Drive, Cloverdale - $575,000
2 beds, 2baths, 1,672 square feet. Year built: 1998. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Senior special - This 55+ community home features a covered back patio, manicured rear yard and an over-sized garage with a workshop. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)
Foodie's delight: A cook's kitchen with a gas stove and plenty of counter space.
Santa Rosa – Median Home Price - $642,480 (average of five regions)
2505 Cedar Berry Ave., Santa Rosa - $639,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,850 square feet. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 5,227 square feet.
Upgrades galore: This sweet Santa Rosa home features an updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinets and quartz countertops. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Paul Krawchuk, Sonoma Fine Homes)
Interior: An open concept living space with a gas fireplace and new hardwood floors.
Rohnert Park – Median Home Price - $658,000
1317 Gillpepper Lane, Rohnert Park - $649,000
4 beds, 2 baths, 1,648 square feet. Year: 1979. Lot size: 4,356 square feet.
'G section' great: Situated in a private cul-de-sac location, this welcoming family home features a remodeled kitchen and a large sunny backyard. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by David and Erika Rendino, RE/MAX Marketplace)
Raise the roof: A light and bright family room with soaring ceilings and a cozy fireplace.
Windsor – Median Home Price - $690,000
10959 Rio Ruso Drive, Windsor - $679,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 1,838 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Solar stunner: This two-story Windsor home is minutes away from the Windsor Town Green and comes with Tesla solar for electricity. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Todd Walling, Keller Williams Realty)
Let there light: Sliding glass doors flood the open concept kitchen/dining room with natural light.
Cotati – Median Home Price - $702,500
112 Chadwick Way, Cotati - $695,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,682 square feet. Year built: 1987. Lot size: 0.15 acres.
Location, location, location: This single-story Cotati ranch is walking distance from the SMART train, downtown shops and entertainment. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carole McMahon, Century 21)
Interior: This open concept design features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sunny kitchen, family room and formal living and dining spaces.
Petaluma – Median Home Price - $823,000 (average of two regions)
112 Prince Albert St., Petaluma - $770,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,272 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 0.15 acres.
Backyard bliss: A fully fenced yard with plenty of room for a barbecue, firepit or whatever your heart desires. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kathleen Stranton, RE/MAX Gold)
Interior: A bright open-concept living space with a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room and wet bar.
Sea Ranch – Median Home Price - $930,000
38011 Foothill Close, Sea Ranch - $850,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,738 square feet. Year built: 2005. Lot size: 0.59 Acres
Contemporary cutie: This modern coastal retreat features radiant heat floors, a modern kitchen, hot tub and effortlessly stylish interiors. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Marianne Harder, Liisberg & Company)
View with a room: A light-filled living room with million-dollar forest and ocean views.
Healdsburg- Median Home Price - $952,500
369 Parkland Farms Blvd., Healdsburg - $849,000
4 beds, 3 baths, 2,412 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 4,356 square feet.
Home sweet home: This light-filled home has been lovingly maintained by the original owner. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carole Sauers, Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty)
Country classic: Large picture windows allow in plenty of natural light at 369 Parkland Farms Boulevard.
Sonoma – Median Home Price - $985,000
16524 Meadow Oak Drive, Sonoma - $899,000
4 beds, 3 baths 1,834 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 7,840 square feet.
More to love: This sweet Sonoma home comes with a bonus outbuilding which could be used as a home office and a small shed for gardening supplies. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Brenda McNeill, Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)
Interior: An open and bright combined living/dining room at 16524 Meadow Oak Drive.
Sebastopol – Median Home Price - $989,000
7193 Palm Ave., Sebastopol - $849,000
3 beds, 3 baths, 1,594 square feet. Year built: 1986. Lot size: 6,534 square feet.
Westside Wonder: This funky Sebastopol home features handpainted murals and many custom details. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Susan Senk, Oakmont Realty)
Unique retreat: An open living room with exposed beam ceilings and a beautifully rounded gas fireplace.
Bodega Bay – Median Home Price - $1,055,000
1875 Sea Way, Bodega Bay - $1,100,000
3 beds, 2 baths, 1,322 square feet. Year built: 1978. Lot size: 8,712 square feet.
Seaside sweetheart: This sweet Bodega Bay home features ocean views, an open-hearth fireplace and a spacious deck with a hot tub. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Laura Richards, Coldwell Banker Realty)
Ooh la la interior: A stylish modern living room with vaulted cedar ceilings, walls of windows and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Glen Ellen – Median Home Price - $1,638,500
2391 Warm Springs Road, Glen Ellen - $1,495,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,440 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 0.89 Acres.
Craftsman compound: This remodeled thirties home comes with a three-car garage with two additional rooms ideal for an office, art studio or workshop. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Charleen Price, Compass)
Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 2391 Warm Springs Road.