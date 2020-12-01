Glen Ellen – Median Home Price - $1,638,500 2391 Warm Springs Road , Glen Ellen - $1,495,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,440 square feet. Year built: 1930. Lot size: 0.89 Acres. Craftsman compound: This remodeled thirties home comes with a three-car garage with two additional rooms ideal for an office, art studio or workshop. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Charleen Price , Compass)

Sonoma – Median Home Price - $985,000 16524 Meadow Oak Drive , Sonoma - $899,000 4 beds, 3 baths 1,834 square feet. Year built: 1994. Lot size: 7,840 square feet. More to love: This sweet Sonoma home comes with a bonus outbuilding which could be used as a home office and a small shed for gardening supplies. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Brenda McNeill , Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley)

Healdsburg- Median Home Price - $952,500 369 Parkland Farms Blvd. , Healdsburg - $849,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,412 square feet. Year built: 2000. Lot size: 4,356 square feet. Home sweet home: This light-filled home has been lovingly maintained by the original owner. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carole Sauers, Healdsburg Sotheby's International Realty)

Sea Ranch – Median Home Price - $930,000 38011 Foothill Close , Sea Ranch - $850,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,738 square feet. Year built: 2005. Lot size: 0.59 Acres Contemporary cutie : This modern coastal retreat features radiant heat floors, a modern kitchen, hot tub and effortlessly stylish interiors. Click further to see more. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Marianne Harder , Liisberg & Company)

Petaluma – Median Home Price - $823,000 (average of two regions) 112 Prince Albert St., Petaluma - $770,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,272 square feet. Year built: 1979. Lot size: 0.15 acres. Backyard bliss: A fully fenced yard with plenty of room for a barbecue, firepit or whatever your heart desires. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Kathleen Stranton, RE/MAX Gold)

Cotati – Median Home Price - $702,500 112 Chadwick Way , Cotati - $695,000 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,682 square feet. Year built: 1987. Lot size: 0.15 acres. Location, location, location: This single-story Cotati ranch is walking distance from the SMART train, downtown shops and entertainment. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Carole McMahon , Century 21)

Windsor – Median Home Price - $690,000 10959 Rio Ruso Drive, Windsor - $679,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 1,838 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Solar stunner: This two-story Windsor home is minutes away from the Windsor Town Green and comes with Tesla solar for electricity. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Todd Walling , Keller Williams Realty)

Santa Rosa – Median Home Price - $642,480 (average of five regions) 2505 Cedar Berry Ave. , Santa Rosa - $639,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 1,850 square feet. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 5,227 square feet. Upgrades galore: This sweet Santa Rosa home features an updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, soft-close cabinets and quartz countertops. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Paul Krawchuk, Sonoma Fine Homes)

Cloverdale – Median Home Price - $613,000 150 Clover Springs Drive , Cloverdale - $575,000 2 beds, 2baths, 1,672 square feet. Year built: 1998. Lot size: 6,534 square feet. Senior special - This 55+ community home features a covered back patio, manicured rear yard and an over-sized garage with a workshop. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Randy Waller, W Real Estate)

Russian River – Median Home Price - $545,000 17421 River Lane, Guerneville - $450,000 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,016 square feet. Year built: 1950. Lot size: 0.069 acres. Russian River Retreat: Just steps away from the beach, this light-filled ranch is a sight to be seen. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed Cindy Romero , Berkshire Hathaway)

In the past, we have reported on the overall average home price in Sonoma County as it waxes and wanes with the times. But market analysts at Compass real estate are beginning to look at this from a different angle. To help homebuyers better assess which areas may be in their price range, they have begun to look at the market from a micro-angle, breaking out which cities, and in some cases neighborhoods, are the perfect fit.

While the price range by town ranges from $535,000 to $1,638,500, the median price if you average those towns is $830,758 for Sonoma County. Although this may be indicative of the overall health of the market it may not very helpful for homebuyers looking to invest. While homes in SW Santa Rosa may be listed for around $500,000, homes in Glen Ellen are triple that.

There are no real surprises on the list of 19 markets. According to Compass, Glen Ellen, Penngrove, Bodega Bay, Sebastopol, Sonoma and Healdsburg rank as the most expensive areas, while Cloverdale, Rohnert Park and the Russian River communities are on the “affordable” side of the list.

To dissect things further, Compass took Santa Rosa and Petaluma, Sonoma County’s largest cities, and broke them down by neighborhood. Within just 43 square miles, Santa Rosa’s median home price ranges from $535,000 to $765,000, Petaluma’s from $730,000 to $916,000.

Click through our gallery above to see what the average priced home looks like throughout Sonoma County.