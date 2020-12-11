Ranch life: Room for all your agricultural equipment in the 3,000 square foot barn.

Bonus round: The caretaker's residence and barn are accessible from a separate entrance on the estate.

All the essentials: The laundry room in the main residence at 12203 Stewarts Point Road.

Scrub a dub dub: One of four bathrooms in the luxury lodge.

Raise the roof: A vaulted exposed beam ceiling allows you to see the artistry of the architecture in this unique lodge.

Gourmet delights: A kitchen fit for a chef with a gas range, two ovens and a double-wide stainless steel fridge.

Nature lover's retreat: Plenty of ground to explore on this 1,284 acre estate.

Indoor/outdoor appeal : Enjoy dinner under the stars on the expansive deck.

Home is where the hearth is: Cozy up next to the river stone fireplace on cold winter nights.

13303 Stewarts Point Road, Geyserville - $4,495,000 4 beds, 4 baths, 6,524 square feet. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 1,284 square feet. Lodge-life: Like the aesthetic of Tahoe lodges but love the vine-covered hills of Sonoma County? Enjoy a little of both worlds with this nature lover's retreat in sunny Geyserville. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Craig Sikes at Sotheby's International Realty)

Settle in for a little cocoa and cookies by the fireplace in this Geyserville lodge. Situated on a whopping 1,284 acres, this rustic ranch is a nature lover’s dream.

The main residence on the estate is a luxury log cabin, built by Santa Rosa-based Jim Murphy & Associates in 2002. The stunning custom design features an expansive great room with soaring ceilings, a massive river stone fireplace, and floor to ceiling chalet-style picture windows to capture the views. The open concept design includes a cook’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas range. On top of that, there are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a laundry room.

If that’s not enough bedrooms for you there is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom garage apartment and a caretaker’s home.

Besides lodging, there is a 3,000-square-foot barn on a separate part of the ranch with its own entrance.

Fancy a walk? The home comes with miles of redwood, fir, and oak forest and a year-round creek. There is plentiful of game on the property too, including deer and wild boar.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

13303 Stewart’s Point Road in Geyserville is listed by Craig Sikes at Sotheby’s International Realty.