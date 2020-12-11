Settle in for a little cocoa and cookies by the fireplace in this Geyserville lodge. Situated on a whopping 1,284 acres, this rustic ranch is a nature lover’s dream.

The main residence on the estate is a luxury log cabin, built by Santa Rosa-based Jim Murphy & Associates in 2002. The stunning custom design features an expansive great room with soaring ceilings, a massive river stone fireplace, and floor to ceiling chalet-style picture windows to capture the views.  The open concept design includes a cook’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas range. On top of that, there are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a  laundry room.

If that’s not enough bedrooms for you there is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom garage apartment and a caretaker’s home.

Besides lodging, there is a 3,000-square-foot barn on a separate part of the ranch with its own entrance.

Fancy a walk? The home comes with miles of redwood, fir, and oak forest and a year-round creek. There is plentiful of game on the property too, including deer and wild boar.

Sound enticing?

 

13303 Stewart’s Point Road in Geyserville is listed by Craig Sikes at Sotheby’s International Realty.