Home for the holidays? Geyserville lodge on 1,284 acres listed for $4,495,000
Slide 1 of 16
13303 Stewarts Point Road, Geyserville - $4,495,000
4 beds, 4 baths, 6,524 square feet. Year built: 2002. Lot size: 1,284 square feet.
Lodge-life: Like the aesthetic of Tahoe lodges but love the vine-covered hills of Sonoma County? Enjoy a little of both worlds with this nature lover's retreat in sunny Geyserville. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Craig Sikes at Sotheby's International Realty)
Slide 2 of 16
Picture perfect view: Floor-to-ceiling windows frame pastoral country views at 13303 Stewarts Point Road.
Slide 3 of 16
Home is where the hearth is: Cozy up next to the river stone fireplace on cold winter nights.
Slide 4 of 16
Indoor/outdoor appeal: Enjoy dinner under the stars on the expansive deck.
Slide 5 of 16
Nature lover's retreat: Plenty of ground to explore on this 1,284 acre estate.
Slide 6 of 16
Gourmet delights: A kitchen fit for a chef with a gas range, two ovens and a double-wide stainless steel fridge.
Slide 7 of 16
Raise the roof: A vaulted exposed beam ceiling allows you to see the artistry of the architecture in this unique lodge.
Slide 8 of 16
Scrub a dub dub: One of four bathrooms in the luxury lodge.
Slide 9 of 16
King of the castle: A palatial master bedroom with a private covered porch.
Slide 10 of 16
Sweet dreams: Happy little trees surround this cozy lodge bedroom.
Slide 11 of 16
All the essentials: The laundry room in the main residence at 12203 Stewarts Point Road.
Slide 12 of 16
Bonus round: The caretaker's residence and barn are accessible from a separate entrance on the estate.
Slide 13 of 16
Santa's workshop: The home office and shop at 13303 Stewarts Point Road.
Slide 14 of 16
Bonus round: The caretaker's residence and barn are accessible from a separate entrance on the estate.
Slide 15 of 16
Caretaker's interior: A fully equipped kitchen with all the essentials.
Slide 16 of 16
Ranch life: Room for all your agricultural equipment in the 3,000 square foot barn.
Settle in for a little cocoa and cookies by the fireplace in this Geyserville lodge. Situated on a whopping 1,284 acres, this rustic ranch is a nature lover’s dream.
The main residence on the estate is a luxury log cabin, built by Santa Rosa-based Jim Murphy & Associates in 2002. The stunning custom design features an expansive great room with soaring ceilings, a massive river stone fireplace, and floor to ceiling chalet-style picture windows to capture the views. The open concept design includes a cook’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas range. On top of that, there are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a laundry room.
If that’s not enough bedrooms for you there is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom garage apartment and a caretaker’s home.
Besides lodging, there is a 3,000-square-foot barn on a separate part of the ranch with its own entrance.
Fancy a walk? The home comes with miles of redwood, fir, and oak forest and a year-round creek. There is plentiful of game on the property too, including deer and wild boar.
Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.
13303 Stewart’s Point Road in Geyserville is listed by Craig Sikes at Sotheby’s International Realty.