Room to roam: A livestock pasture and space for a barn in this rural retreat.

Scrub a dub dub: Head straight into the laundry room from the garden through the mudroom entrance.

Fun for the whole family: A cozy second-story bedroom for the kids.

Let it all sink in: A spacious master bathroom with dual vanities and a large tub for soaking.

Bonus round: A walk-in closet with room for your clothes and his.

Romance is in the air: A second fireplace warms the master suite.

Let there be light: Large picture windows allow in plenty of natural light.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 966 Thompson Lane.

Go with the flow: An easy open-concept great room with combined spaces for cooking, dining and hanging out.

Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the palatial residence, a verdant green lawn and pastureland surrounding.

966 Thompson Lane , Petaluma - $2,495,000 3 beds, 3 baths, 2,585 square feet. Year built: 2019. Lot size: 2.05 acres. Down on the farm: Modern farmhouses are all the rage these days. This one is extra special, with an outdoor kitchen and a raised bed garden to boot. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Toni Shroyer , Coldwell Banker Real Estate)

Enjoy the peace and privacy of country living minutes away from downtown Petaluma. Built in 2019, this recently constructed modern farmhouse features high-end fixtures and a relaxed quintessential Sonoma County aesthetic.

Surrounded by vineyard and pasture views, this entertainer’s dream estate comes with a wrap-around patio with plenty of room for socially distanced soirees. There is a full outdoor kitchen and plenty of room for a picnic table, lounge chairs and a fire pit. On top of that, there is a raised bed garden and space for a pool on the property’s two acres.

The indoors are equally enticing. The centerpiece of the home is an easy open great room with large picture windows that frame million-dollar views. At one end of the room is a cozy modern living room, at the other a gourmet kitchen with Kitchen-Aid appliances. After a day of dining and relaxing by the fireplace, settle in for the evening in one of three bedrooms. There is a first-floor master with a walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom and three sunny suites.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

966 Thompson Lane in Petaluma is listed by Toni Shroyer at Coldwell Banker Real Estate.