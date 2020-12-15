Enjoy the peace and privacy of country living minutes away from downtown Petaluma. Built in 2019, this recently constructed modern farmhouse features high-end fixtures and a relaxed quintessential Sonoma County aesthetic.

Surrounded by vineyard and pasture views, this entertainer’s dream estate comes with a wrap-around patio with plenty of room for socially distanced soirees.  There is a full outdoor kitchen and plenty of room for a picnic table, lounge chairs and a fire pit.  On top of that, there is a raised bed garden and space for a pool on the property’s two acres.

The indoors are equally enticing. The centerpiece of the home is an easy open great room with large picture windows that frame million-dollar views. At one end of the room is a cozy modern living room, at the other a gourmet kitchen with Kitchen-Aid appliances.  After a day of dining and relaxing by the fireplace, settle in for the evening in one of three bedrooms. There is a first-floor master with a walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom and three sunny suites.

Sound enticing?  Click through our gallery above to preview the estate.

966 Thompson Lane in Petaluma is listed by Toni Shroyer at Coldwell Banker Real Estate. 

 