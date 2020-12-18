Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the sparkling pool.

Backyard bliss: Grab a glass of Pinot and relax on the patio at 12284 Adine Court.

Sweet dreams: One of three peaceful bedrooms in the contemporary estate.

Double the fun: A sleek master suite with his and hers vanities and a large tub for soaking.

King of the castle: A master suite fit for a king with direct access to the poolside patio.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room end of the great room in this contemporary abode.

12284 Adine Court, Glen Ellen - $3,850,000 3 beds, 4 baths, 3,000 square feet. Year built: 2020. Lot size: 1 acre Modern Luxury: This stylish Sonoma Valley estate is built for indoor/outdoor living. Click through our gallery to take a peek inside. (Photos courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Daniel Cassabonne , Sotheby's International Realty)

A brand-new contemporary estate constructed by Sonoma builder Jon Curry just went on the market in Glen Ellen that is artistically modern and thoroughly inviting. The relaxed Glen Ellen abode at 12284 Adine Court, features a quintessentially Sonoma County open floor plan with spaces for living both indoors and out.

This simple elegant design centers around a geometrically shaped residence surrounded by forest views. Constructed with floor-to-ceiling windows, the landscape gets special treatment in this home as both a work of art and a place to be. Architectural details include soaring ceilings, wide plank French Oak floors, and a custom steel fireplace.

The centerpiece of the space is a great room with a living room at one end and a gourmet kitchen with commercial appliances at the other. Three designer bedrooms and four luxury bathrooms are ready to accommodate and a luxury laundry suite is a cherry on the top. French doors unify the interior living space with an equally inviting one outdoors.

The exterior lounge comes with a sparkling pool, dining under a canopy of olive trees, and plenty of room for a fire pit, bocce court, or whatever your heart desires. At a distance views of towering Oaks and Redwoods border the one-acre estate.

Does it sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to tour the chic country compound.

12284 Adine Court in Glen Ellen is listed by Daniel Cassabonne, Sotheby’s International Realty.