Bird's eye view: An aerial view of the property shows the main residence, barn-apartment, pool and vineyard.

Green with envy: Plenty of space for a raised bed garden on the two-acre lot.

Take the plunge: Squeeze in a few laps before work in the backyard pool.

Guesthouse interior: A full kitchen for the in-laws with a gas stove, dishwasher and plenty of counter space.

Sweet dreams: One of three peaceful bedrooms in the modern farmhouse.

Scrub a dub dub: An easy walk-in shower and large tub for soaking in the master bathroom.

Wine country dream estate: Create your own wine from grapes on the one-acre vineyard.

Foodie's delight: Stainless-steel appliances and a gas stove in the kitchen of the Forestville farmhouse.

Home is where the hearth is: A fireplace warms the living room at 116 Nolan Court.

116 Nolan Court, Forestville - $2,175,000 4 beds, 3 baths, 3,420 square feet. Year built: 1990. Lot size: 1.9 acres. Wine Country Retreat: This vineyard estate is full of surprises. Click further to take a peek inside. (Photos Courtesy of BAREIS MLS. Property listed by Gina Martinelli , Martinelli Real Estate)

Just what the doctor ordered! Recover from your New Year’s Eve over-indulgence with a quick virtual tour of this classic Wine Country estate. Tucked away on a private Russian River Valley locale, this two-acre property features a spacious main residence and a second unit for in-laws or overnight guests.

The centerpiece of the estate is a classic farmhouse with plenty of room for gathering with friends and family (when the world is back to normal). There are three spacious bedrooms, two living rooms, two dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, an office, and a large craftsman’s garage. If three bedrooms aren’t enough for you there is a stylish apartment in the converted barn with rustic wood paneling and a full kitchen.

Stepping outdoors you will find a chicken coop, playhouse, gardening space and a lucrative one-acre vineyard. Car lover’s will love the garage space. There are two of them on the estate with room for five vehicles.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to virtually tour the compound.

116 Nolan Court in Forestville is listed by Gina Martinelli at Martinelli Real Estate.