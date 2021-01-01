Just what the doctor ordered! Recover from your New Year’s Eve over-indulgence with a quick virtual tour of this classic Wine Country estate. Tucked away on a private Russian River Valley locale, this two-acre property features a spacious main residence and a second unit for in-laws or overnight guests.

The centerpiece of the estate is a classic farmhouse with plenty of room for gathering with friends and family (when the world is back to normal). There are three spacious bedrooms, two living rooms, two dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, an office, and a large craftsman’s garage. If three bedrooms aren’t enough for you there is a stylish apartment in the converted barn with rustic wood paneling and a full kitchen.

Stepping outdoors you will find a chicken coop, playhouse, gardening space and a  lucrative one-acre vineyard. Car lover’s will love the garage space. There are two of them on the estate with room for five vehicles.

Sound enticing? Click through our gallery above to virtually tour the compound.

116 Nolan Court in Forestville is listed by Gina Martinelli at Martinelli Real Estate.

 

 